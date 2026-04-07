ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2026
News provided byGrupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
Apr 07, 2026, 16:30 ET
Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 12.5% in Colombia and decreased by 2.4% in Mexico and 2.3% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2026 reached a total of 6.6 million passengers, representing an increase of 0.6% compared to March 2025.
Passenger traffic showed a year-on-year increase of 12.5% in Colombia and decreased 2.4% in Mexico and 2.3% in Puerto Rico. Traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 12.3% in domestic traffic and 13.2% in international traffic. Mexico reported declines of 4.0% in international traffic and 0.1% in domestic traffic, while in Puerto Rico international traffic increased 1.0% and domestic traffic declined 2.7%.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from March 1 to March 31, 2026, and from March 1 to March 31, 2025. During 2025, Easter Week took place from April 13 to April 20, while this year it took place from March 29 to April 5. Transit and general aviation passengers are only excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
March
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2025
|
2026
|
2024
|
2025
|
Mexico
|
3,902,720
|
3,809,310
|
(2.4)
|
10,945,137
|
10,937,975
|
(0.1)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,593,163
|
1,590,992
|
(0.1)
|
4,580,484
|
4,545,394
|
(0.8)
|
International Traffic
|
2,309,557
|
2,218,318
|
(4.0)
|
6,364,653
|
6,392,581
|
0.4
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
1,323,498
|
1,292,943
|
(2.3)
|
3,608,582
|
3,529,798
|
(2.2)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,189,079
|
1,157,220
|
(2.7)
|
3,227,246
|
3,141,313
|
(2.7)
|
International Traffic
|
134,419
|
135,723
|
1.0
|
381,336
|
388,485
|
1.9
|
Colombia
|
1,319,997
|
1,484,950
|
12.5
|
4,046,354
|
4,493,218
|
11.0
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,020,202
|
1,145,690
|
12.3
|
3,078,656
|
3,451,434
|
12.1
|
International Traffic
|
299,795
|
339,260
|
13.2
|
967,698
|
1,041,784
|
7.7
|
Total Traffic
|
6,546,215
|
6,587,203
|
0.6
|
18,600,073
|
18,960,991
|
1.9
|
Domestic Traffic
|
3,802,444
|
3,893,902
|
2.4
|
10,886,386
|
11,138,141
|
2.3
|
International Traffic
|
2,743,771
|
2,693,301
|
(1.8)
|
7,713,687
|
7,822,850
|
1.4
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
March
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,593,163
|
1,590,992
|
(0.1)
|
4,580,484
|
4,545,394
|
(0.8)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
794,115
|
747,556
|
(5.9)
|
2,287,768
|
2,121,630
|
(7.3)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
16,421
|
19,199
|
16.9
|
52,559
|
56,761
|
8.0
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
53,880
|
52,484
|
(2.6)
|
160,129
|
153,222
|
(4.3)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
280,523
|
309,513
|
10.3
|
807,366
|
896,902
|
11.1
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
12,778
|
11,840
|
(7.3)
|
36,336
|
32,572
|
(10.4)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
136,403
|
130,925
|
(4.0)
|
391,012
|
379,188
|
(3.0)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
44,434
|
42,209
|
(5.0)
|
129,462
|
123,865
|
(4.3)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
140,281
|
152,061
|
8.4
|
383,896
|
420,848
|
9.6
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
114,328
|
125,205
|
9.5
|
331,956
|
360,406
|
8.6
|
International Traffic
|
2,309,557
|
2,218,318
|
(4.0)
|
6,364,653
|
6,392,581
|
0.4
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,142,355
|
2,054,234
|
(4.1)
|
5,897,448
|
5,911,466
|
0.2
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
56,983
|
53,059
|
(6.9)
|
150,667
|
146,277
|
(2.9)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
27,430
|
29,635
|
8.0
|
80,426
|
89,596
|
11.4
|
MID
|
Merida
|
39,066
|
41,830
|
7.1
|
111,751
|
121,989
|
9.2
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
604
|
639
|
5.8
|
1,820
|
2,030
|
11.5
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
26,427
|
20,510
|
(22.4)
|
74,635
|
68,330
|
(8.4)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
2,472
|
2,336
|
(5.5)
|
5,584
|
6,323
|
13.2
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
10,887
|
11,914
|
9.4
|
33,201
|
36,221
|
9.1
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
3,333
|
4,161
|
24.8
|
9,121
|
10,349
|
13.5
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
3,902,720
|
3,809,310
|
(2.4)
|
10,945,137
|
10,937,975
|
(0.1)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,936,470
|
2,801,790
|
(4.6)
|
8,185,216
|
8,033,096
|
(1.9)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
73,404
|
72,258
|
(1.6)
|
203,226
|
203,038
|
(0.1)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
81,310
|
82,119
|
1.0
|
240,555
|
242,818
|
0.9
|
MID
|
Merida
|
319,589
|
351,343
|
9.9
|
919,117
|
1,018,891
|
10.9
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
13,382
|
12,479
|
(6.7)
|
38,156
|
34,602
|
(9.3)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
162,830
|
151,435
|
(7.0)
|
465,647
|
447,518
|
(3.9)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
46,906
|
44,545
|
(5.0)
|
135,046
|
130,188
|
(3.6)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
151,168
|
163,975
|
8.5
|
417,097
|
457,069
|
9.6
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
117,661
|
129,366
|
9.9
|
341,077
|
370,755
|
8.7
|
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
March
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
SJU Total
|
1,323,498
|
1,292,943
|
(2.3)
|
3,608,582
|
3,529,798
|
(2.2)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,189,079
|
1,157,220
|
(2.7)
|
3,227,246
|
3,141,313
|
(2.7)
|
International Traffic
|
134,419
|
135,723
|
1.0
|
381,336
|
388,485
|
1.9
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
March
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,020,202
|
1,145,690
|
12.3
|
3,078,656
|
3,451,434
|
12.1
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
770,416
|
865,229
|
12.3
|
2,317,847
|
2,635,778
|
13.7
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
91,152
|
94,536
|
3.7
|
273,442
|
272,660
|
(0.3)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
109,026
|
136,774
|
25.5
|
350,626
|
403,189
|
15.0
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
15,167
|
16,480
|
8.7
|
40,163
|
44,887
|
11.8
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
27,064
|
30,571
|
13.0
|
78,443
|
88,341
|
12.6
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
7,377
|
2,100
|
(71.5)
|
18,135
|
6,579
|
(63.7)
|
International Traffic
|
299,795
|
339,260
|
13.2
|
967,698
|
1,041,784
|
7.7
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
299,795
|
339,260
|
13.2
|
967,698
|
1,041,784
|
7.7
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
1,319,997
|
1,484,950
|
12.5
|
4,046,354
|
4,493,218
|
11.0
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
1,070,211
|
1,204,489
|
12.5
|
3,285,545
|
3,677,562
|
11.9
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
91,152
|
94,536
|
3.7
|
273,442
|
272,660
|
(0.3)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
109,026
|
136,774
|
25.5
|
350,626
|
403,189
|
15.0
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
15,167
|
16,480
|
8.7
|
40,163
|
44,887
|
11.8
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
27,064
|
30,571
|
13.0
|
78,443
|
88,341
|
12.6
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
7,377
|
2,100
|
(71.5)
|
18,135
|
6,579
|
(63.7)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeast of Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.
ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has a track record of outperforming U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.
Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
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