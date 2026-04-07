ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2026

News provided by

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Apr 07, 2026, 16:30 ET

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 12.5% in Colombia and decreased by 2.4% in Mexico and 2.3% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2026 reached a total of 6.6 million passengers, representing an increase of 0.6% compared to March 2025.  

Passenger traffic showed a year-on-year increase of 12.5% in Colombia and decreased 2.4% in Mexico and 2.3% in Puerto Rico. Traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 12.3% in domestic traffic and 13.2% in international traffic. Mexico reported declines of 4.0% in international traffic and 0.1% in domestic traffic, while in Puerto Rico international traffic increased 1.0% and domestic traffic declined 2.7%.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from March 1 to March 31, 2026, and from March 1 to March 31, 2025. During 2025, Easter Week took place from April 13 to April 20, while this year it took place from March 29 to April 5. Transit and general aviation passengers are only excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






March

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2024

2025

Mexico

3,902,720

3,809,310

(2.4)

10,945,137

10,937,975

(0.1)

Domestic Traffic

1,593,163

1,590,992

(0.1)

4,580,484

4,545,394

(0.8)

International Traffic

2,309,557

2,218,318

(4.0)

6,364,653

6,392,581

0.4

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,323,498

1,292,943

(2.3)

3,608,582

3,529,798

(2.2)

Domestic Traffic

1,189,079

1,157,220

(2.7)

3,227,246

3,141,313

(2.7)

International Traffic

134,419

135,723

1.0

381,336

388,485

1.9

Colombia

1,319,997

1,484,950

12.5

4,046,354

4,493,218

11.0

Domestic Traffic

1,020,202

1,145,690

12.3

3,078,656

3,451,434

12.1

International Traffic

299,795

339,260

13.2

967,698

1,041,784

7.7

Total Traffic

6,546,215

6,587,203

0.6

18,600,073

18,960,991

1.9

Domestic Traffic

3,802,444

3,893,902

2.4

10,886,386

11,138,141

2.3

International Traffic

2,743,771

2,693,301

(1.8)

7,713,687

7,822,850

1.4







Mexico Passenger Traffic








March

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,593,163

1,590,992

(0.1)

4,580,484

4,545,394

(0.8)

CUN

Cancun

794,115

747,556

(5.9)

2,287,768

2,121,630

(7.3)

CZM

Cozumel

16,421

19,199

16.9

52,559

56,761

8.0

HUX

Huatulco

53,880

52,484

(2.6)

160,129

153,222

(4.3)

MID

Merida

280,523

309,513

10.3

807,366

896,902

11.1

MTT

Minatitlan

12,778

11,840

(7.3)

36,336

32,572

(10.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

136,403

130,925

(4.0)

391,012

379,188

(3.0)

TAP

Tapachula

44,434

42,209

(5.0)

129,462

123,865

(4.3)

VER

Veracruz

140,281

152,061

8.4

383,896

420,848

9.6

VSA

Villahermosa

114,328

125,205

9.5

331,956

360,406

8.6

International Traffic

2,309,557

2,218,318

(4.0)

6,364,653

6,392,581

0.4

CUN

Cancun

2,142,355

2,054,234

(4.1)

5,897,448

5,911,466

0.2

CZM

Cozumel

56,983

53,059

(6.9)

150,667

146,277

(2.9)

HUX

Huatulco

27,430

29,635

8.0

80,426

89,596

11.4

MID

Merida

39,066

41,830

7.1

111,751

121,989

9.2

MTT

Minatitlan

604

639

5.8

1,820

2,030

11.5

OAX

Oaxaca

26,427

20,510

(22.4)

74,635

68,330

(8.4)

TAP

Tapachula

2,472

2,336

(5.5)

5,584

6,323

13.2

VER

Veracruz

10,887

11,914

9.4

33,201

36,221

9.1

VSA

Villahermosa

3,333

4,161

24.8

9,121

10,349

13.5

Traffic Total Mexico

3,902,720

3,809,310

(2.4)

10,945,137

10,937,975

(0.1)

CUN

Cancun

2,936,470

2,801,790

(4.6)

8,185,216

8,033,096

(1.9)

CZM

Cozumel

73,404

72,258

(1.6)

203,226

203,038

(0.1)

HUX

Huatulco

81,310

82,119

1.0

240,555

242,818

0.9

MID

Merida

319,589

351,343

9.9

919,117

1,018,891

10.9

MTT

Minatitlan

13,382

12,479

(6.7)

38,156

34,602

(9.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

162,830

151,435

(7.0)

465,647

447,518

(3.9)

TAP

Tapachula

46,906

44,545

(5.0)

135,046

130,188

(3.6)

VER

Veracruz

151,168

163,975

8.5

417,097

457,069

9.6

VSA

Villahermosa

117,661

129,366

9.9

341,077

370,755

8.7





US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




March

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

SJU Total

1,323,498

1,292,943

(2.3)

3,608,582

3,529,798

(2.2)

Domestic Traffic

1,189,079

1,157,220

(2.7)

3,227,246

3,141,313

(2.7)

International Traffic

134,419

135,723

1.0

381,336

388,485

1.9






Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





March

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,020,202

1,145,690

12.3

3,078,656

3,451,434

12.1

MDE

Rionegro

770,416

865,229

12.3

2,317,847

2,635,778

13.7

EOH

Medellin

91,152

94,536

3.7

273,442

272,660

(0.3)

MTR

Monteria

109,026

136,774

25.5

350,626

403,189

15.0

APO

Carepa

15,167

16,480

8.7

40,163

44,887

11.8

UIB

Quibdo

27,064

30,571

13.0

78,443

88,341

12.6

CZU

Corozal

7,377

2,100

(71.5)

18,135

6,579

(63.7)

International Traffic

299,795

339,260

13.2

967,698

1,041,784

7.7

MDE

Rionegro

299,795

339,260

13.2

967,698

1,041,784

7.7

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,319,997

1,484,950

12.5

4,046,354

4,493,218

11.0

MDE

Rionegro

1,070,211

1,204,489

12.5

3,285,545

3,677,562

11.9

EOH

Medellin

91,152

94,536

3.7

273,442

272,660

(0.3)

MTR

Monteria

109,026

136,774

25.5

350,626

403,189

15.0

APO

Carepa

15,167

16,480

8.7

40,163

44,887

11.8

UIB

Quibdo

27,064

30,571

13.0

78,443

88,341

12.6

CZU

Corozal

7,377

2,100

(71.5)

18,135

6,579

(63.7)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeast of Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. 

ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has a track record of outperforming U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ASUR ANNOUNCES 4Q25 RESULTS

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the...

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2026

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Travel

Travel

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Passenger Aviation

Passenger Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics