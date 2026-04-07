ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 12.5% in Colombia and decreased by 2.4% in Mexico and 2.3% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2026 reached a total of 6.6 million passengers, representing an increase of 0.6% compared to March 2025.

Passenger traffic showed a year-on-year increase of 12.5% in Colombia and decreased 2.4% in Mexico and 2.3% in Puerto Rico. Traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 12.3% in domestic traffic and 13.2% in international traffic. Mexico reported declines of 4.0% in international traffic and 0.1% in domestic traffic, while in Puerto Rico international traffic increased 1.0% and domestic traffic declined 2.7%.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from March 1 to March 31, 2026, and from March 1 to March 31, 2025. During 2025, Easter Week took place from April 13 to April 20, while this year it took place from March 29 to April 5. Transit and general aviation passengers are only excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2024 2025 Mexico 3,902,720 3,809,310 (2.4)

10,945,137 10,937,975 (0.1) Domestic Traffic 1,593,163 1,590,992 (0.1)

4,580,484 4,545,394 (0.8) International Traffic 2,309,557 2,218,318 (4.0)

6,364,653 6,392,581 0.4 San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,323,498 1,292,943 (2.3)

3,608,582 3,529,798 (2.2) Domestic Traffic 1,189,079 1,157,220 (2.7)

3,227,246 3,141,313 (2.7) International Traffic 134,419 135,723 1.0

381,336 388,485 1.9 Colombia 1,319,997 1,484,950 12.5

4,046,354 4,493,218 11.0 Domestic Traffic 1,020,202 1,145,690 12.3

3,078,656 3,451,434 12.1 International Traffic 299,795 339,260 13.2

967,698 1,041,784 7.7 Total Traffic 6,546,215 6,587,203 0.6

18,600,073 18,960,991 1.9 Domestic Traffic 3,802,444 3,893,902 2.4

10,886,386 11,138,141 2.3 International Traffic 2,743,771 2,693,301 (1.8)

7,713,687 7,822,850 1.4















Mexico Passenger Traffic













March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,593,163 1,590,992 (0.1)

4,580,484 4,545,394 (0.8) CUN Cancun 794,115 747,556 (5.9)

2,287,768 2,121,630 (7.3) CZM Cozumel 16,421 19,199 16.9

52,559 56,761 8.0 HUX Huatulco 53,880 52,484 (2.6)

160,129 153,222 (4.3) MID Merida 280,523 309,513 10.3

807,366 896,902 11.1 MTT Minatitlan 12,778 11,840 (7.3)

36,336 32,572 (10.4) OAX Oaxaca 136,403 130,925 (4.0)

391,012 379,188 (3.0) TAP Tapachula 44,434 42,209 (5.0)

129,462 123,865 (4.3) VER Veracruz 140,281 152,061 8.4

383,896 420,848 9.6 VSA Villahermosa 114,328 125,205 9.5

331,956 360,406 8.6 International Traffic 2,309,557 2,218,318 (4.0)

6,364,653 6,392,581 0.4 CUN Cancun 2,142,355 2,054,234 (4.1)

5,897,448 5,911,466 0.2 CZM Cozumel 56,983 53,059 (6.9)

150,667 146,277 (2.9) HUX Huatulco 27,430 29,635 8.0

80,426 89,596 11.4 MID Merida 39,066 41,830 7.1

111,751 121,989 9.2 MTT Minatitlan 604 639 5.8

1,820 2,030 11.5 OAX Oaxaca 26,427 20,510 (22.4)

74,635 68,330 (8.4) TAP Tapachula 2,472 2,336 (5.5)

5,584 6,323 13.2 VER Veracruz 10,887 11,914 9.4

33,201 36,221 9.1 VSA Villahermosa 3,333 4,161 24.8

9,121 10,349 13.5 Traffic Total Mexico 3,902,720 3,809,310 (2.4)

10,945,137 10,937,975 (0.1) CUN Cancun 2,936,470 2,801,790 (4.6)

8,185,216 8,033,096 (1.9) CZM Cozumel 73,404 72,258 (1.6)

203,226 203,038 (0.1) HUX Huatulco 81,310 82,119 1.0

240,555 242,818 0.9 MID Merida 319,589 351,343 9.9

919,117 1,018,891 10.9 MTT Minatitlan 13,382 12,479 (6.7)

38,156 34,602 (9.3) OAX Oaxaca 162,830 151,435 (7.0)

465,647 447,518 (3.9) TAP Tapachula 46,906 44,545 (5.0)

135,046 130,188 (3.6) VER Veracruz 151,168 163,975 8.5

417,097 457,069 9.6 VSA Villahermosa 117,661 129,366 9.9

341,077 370,755 8.7











US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 SJU Total 1,323,498 1,292,943 (2.3)

3,608,582 3,529,798 (2.2) Domestic Traffic 1,189,079 1,157,220 (2.7)

3,227,246 3,141,313 (2.7) International Traffic 134,419 135,723 1.0

381,336 388,485 1.9













Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,020,202 1,145,690 12.3

3,078,656 3,451,434 12.1 MDE Rionegro 770,416 865,229 12.3

2,317,847 2,635,778 13.7 EOH Medellin 91,152 94,536 3.7

273,442 272,660 (0.3) MTR Monteria 109,026 136,774 25.5

350,626 403,189 15.0 APO Carepa 15,167 16,480 8.7

40,163 44,887 11.8 UIB Quibdo 27,064 30,571 13.0

78,443 88,341 12.6 CZU Corozal 7,377 2,100 (71.5)

18,135 6,579 (63.7) International Traffic 299,795 339,260 13.2

967,698 1,041,784 7.7 MDE Rionegro 299,795 339,260 13.2

967,698 1,041,784 7.7 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,319,997 1,484,950 12.5

4,046,354 4,493,218 11.0 MDE Rionegro 1,070,211 1,204,489 12.5

3,285,545 3,677,562 11.9 EOH Medellin 91,152 94,536 3.7

273,442 272,660 (0.3) MTR Monteria 109,026 136,774 25.5

350,626 403,189 15.0 APO Carepa 15,167 16,480 8.7

40,163 44,887 11.8 UIB Quibdo 27,064 30,571 13.0

78,443 88,341 12.6 CZU Corozal 7,377 2,100 (71.5)

18,135 6,579 (63.7)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeast of Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.

ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has a track record of outperforming U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.