ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2023

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

05 Jul, 2023, 17:30 ET

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 10.3% in Mexico and 22.3% in Puerto Rico and decreased 19.8% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for June 2023 reached a total of 5.9 million passengers, 4.5% above the levels reported in June 2022.

Passenger traffic increased 10.3% year-on-year in Mexico and 22.3% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 19.8% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by domestic traffic, which increased 19.0% and 20.5%, respectively. This was further supported by growth in international traffic of 3.0% and 36.4%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia was negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since March 2023.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods June 1 through June 30, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






June

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Mexico

3,219,443

3,550,943

10.3

18,837,881

21,771,122

15.6

Domestic Traffic

1,460,451

1,738,476

19.0

8,264,362

10,049,424

21.6

International Traffic

1,758,992

1,812,467

3.0

10,573,519

11,721,698

10.9

San Juan, Puerto Rico

951,600

1,163,331

22.3

5,174,214

6,105,897

18.0

Domestic Traffic

847,927

1,021,934

20.5

4,755,038

5,492,755

15.5

International Traffic

103,673

141,397

36.4

419,176

613,142

46.3

Colombia

1,452,183

1,164,149

(19.8)

7,678,932

7,274,928

(5.3)

Domestic Traffic

1,206,898

930,903

(22.9)

6,467,279

5,899,180

(8.8)

International Traffic

245,285

233,246

(4.9)

1,211,653

1,375,748

13.5

Total Traffic

5,623,226

5,878,423

4.5

31,691,027

35,151,947

10.9

Domestic Traffic

3,515,276

3,691,313

5.0

19,486,679

21,441,359

10.0

International Traffic

2,107,950

2,187,110

3.8

12,204,348

13,710,588

12.3

Mexico Passenger Traffic








June

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,460,451

1,738,476

19.0

8,264,362

10,049,424

21.6

CUN

Cancun

829,781

984,167

18.6

4,640,847

5,603,062

20.7

CZM

Cozumel

9,573

16,986

77.4

74,751

77,927

4.2

HUX

Huatulco

69,443

67,073

(3.4)

423,787

426,297

0.6

MID

Merida

217,176

256,635

18.2

1,217,302

1,612,739

32.5

MTT

Minatitlan

8,202

12,049

46.9

45,681

59,712

30.7

OAX

Oaxaca

83,216

111,853

34.4

491,214

664,398

35.3

TAP

Tapachula

39,809

41,525

4.3

234,625

247,142

5.3

VER

Veracruz

103,384

134,691

30.3

579,513

724,413

25.0

VSA

Villahermosa

99,867

113,497

13.6

556,642

633,734

13.8

International Traffic

1,758,992

1,812,467

3.0

10,573,519

11,721,698

10.9

CUN

Cancun

1,660,698

1,717,484

3.4

9,974,141

11,035,502

10.6

CZM

Cozumel

45,823

38,859

(15.2)

256,292

267,601

4.4

HUX

Huatulco

3,981

2,243

(43.7)

58,632

75,107

28.1

MID

Merida

21,331

24,942

16.9

124,921

169,099

35.4

MTT

Minatitlan

1,094

638

(41.7)

5,480

3,948

(28.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

14,706

16,572

12.7

90,477

101,632

12.3

TAP

Tapachula

1,253

1,378

10.0

6,471

9,443

45.9

VER

Veracruz

7,738

8,154

5.4

43,676

46,331

6.1

VSA

Villahermosa

2,368

2,197

(7.2)

13,429

13,035

(2.9)

Traffic Total Mexico

3,219,443

3,550,943

10.3

18,837,881

21,771,122

15.6

CUN

Cancun

2,490,479

2,701,651

8.5

14,614,988

16,638,564

13.8

CZM

Cozumel

55,396

55,845

0.8

331,043

345,528

4.4

HUX

Huatulco

73,424

69,316

(5.6)

482,419

501,404

3.9

MID

Merida

238,507

281,577

18.1

1,342,223

1,781,838

32.8

MTT

Minatitlan

9,296

12,687

36.5

51,161

63,660

24.4

OAX

Oaxaca

97,922

128,425

31.2

581,691

766,030

31.7

TAP

Tapachula

41,062

42,903

4.5

241,096

256,585

6.4

VER

Veracruz

111,122

142,845

28.5

623,189

770,744

23.7

VSA

Villahermosa

102,235

115,694

13.2

570,071

646,769

13.5

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




June

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

SJU Total

951,600

1,163,331

22.3

5,174,214

6,105,897

18.0

Domestic Traffic

847,927

1,021,934

20.5

4,755,038

5,492,755

15.5

International Traffic

103,673

141,397

36.4

419,176

613,142

46.3

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





June

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,206,898

930,903

(22.9)

6,467,279

5,899,180

(8.8)

MDE

Rionegro

897,878

680,518

(24.2)

4,787,139

4,408,266

(7.9)

EOH

Medellin

106,581

103,276

(3.1)

588,333

568,942

(3.3)

MTR

Monteria

136,421

94,926

(30.4)

750,665

637,819

(15.0)

APO

Carepa

25,025

17,666

(29.4)

131,047

100,841

(23.0)

UIB

Quibdo

32,797

32,630

(0.5)

172,360

171,315

(0.6)

CZU

Corozal

8,196

1,887

(77.0)

37,735

11,997

(68.2)

International Traffic

245,285

233,246

(4.9)

1,211,653

1,375,748

13.5

MDE

Rionegro

245,285

233,246

(4.9)

1,211,653

1,375,748

13.5

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,452,183

1,164,149

(19.8)

7,678,932

7,274,928

(5.3)

MDE

Rionegro

1,143,163

913,764

(20.1)

5,998,792

5,784,014

(3.6)

EOH

Medellin

106,581

103,276

(3.1)

588,333

568,942

(3.3)

MTR

Monteria

136,421

94,926

(30.4)

750,665

637,819

(15.0)

APO

Carepa

25,025

17,666

(29.4)

131,047

100,841

(23.0)

UIB

Quibdo

32,797

32,630

(0.5)

172,360

171,315

(0.6)

CZU

Corozal

8,196

1,887

(77.0)

37,735

11,997

(68.2)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

