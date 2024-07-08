ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 24.5% in Colombia and 11.6% in Puerto Rico, and declined 5.5% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for June 2024 reached a total of 6.1 million passengers, representing an increase of 3.8% compared to June 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 24.5% in Colombia and 11.6% in Puerto Rico while traffic in Mexico declined 5.5%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 33.1% in international traffic and 22.3% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico also reported growth in both domestic and international traffic, up 10.9% and 16.1%, respectively. Mexico, however, presented declines of 5.7% and 5.2% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from June 1 to June 30, 2024 and from June 1 to June 30, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Mexico 3,550,943 3,357,243 (5.5)

21,771,122 21,690,050 (0.4) Domestic Traffic 1,738,476 1,639,792 (5.7)

10,049,424 9,512,090 (5.3) International Traffic 1,812,467 1,717,451 (5.2)

11,721,698 12,177,960 3.9 San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,163,331 1,297,862 11.6

6,105,897 6,731,260 10.2 Domestic Traffic 1,021,934 1,133,730 10.9

5,492,755 6,008,924 9.4 International Traffic 141,397 164,132 16.1

613,142 722,336 17.8 Colombia 1,164,149 1,448,982 24.5

7,274,928 7,903,243 8.6 Domestic Traffic 930,903 1,138,556 22.3

5,899,180 6,198,665 5.1 International Traffic 233,246 310,426 33.1

1,375,748 1,704,578 23.9 Total Traffic 5,878,423 6,104,087 3.8

35,151,947 36,324,553 3.3 Domestic Traffic 3,691,313 3,912,078 6.0

21,441,359 21,719,679 1.3 International Traffic 2,187,110 2,192,009 0.2

13,710,588 14,604,874 6.5

Mexico Passenger Traffic













June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 1,738,476 1,639,792 (5.7)

10,049,424 9,512,090 (5.3) CUN Cancun 984,167 870,730 (11.5)

5,603,062 4,864,912 (13.2) CZM Cozumel 16,986 20,142 18.6

77,927 118,724 52.4 HUX Huatulco 67,073 60,673 (9.5)

426,297 356,146 (16.5) MID Merida 256,635 269,315 4.9

1,612,739 1,598,902 (0.9) MTT Minatitlan 12,049 12,912 7.2

59,712 66,770 11.8 OAX Oaxaca 111,853 117,346 4.9

664,398 741,286 11.6 TAP Tapachula 41,525 47,160 13.6

247,142 299,428 21.2 VER Veracruz 134,691 127,038 (5.7)

724,413 747,034 3.1 VSA Villahermosa 113,497 114,476 0.9

633,734 718,888 13.4 International Traffic 1,812,467 1,717,451 (5.2)

11,721,698 12,177,960 3.9 CUN Cancun 1,717,484 1,606,132 (6.5)

11,035,502 11,373,638 3.1 CZM Cozumel 38,859 37,157 (4.4)

267,601 309,150 15.5 HUX Huatulco 2,243 2,660 18.6

75,107 99,905 33.0 MID Merida 24,942 31,427 26.0

169,099 188,596 11.5 MTT Minatitlan 638 685 7.4

3,948 3,394 (14.0) OAX Oaxaca 16,572 22,764 37.4

101,632 115,398 13.5 TAP Tapachula 1,378 1,069 (22.4)

9,443 6,450 (31.7) VER Veracruz 8,154 13,061 60.2

46,331 64,456 39.1 VSA Villahermosa 2,197 2,496 13.6

13,035 16,973 30.2 Traffic Total Mexico 3,550,943 3,357,243 (5.5)

21,771,122 21,690,050 (0.4) CUN Cancun 2,701,651 2,476,862 (8.3)

16,638,564 16,238,550 (2.4) CZM Cozumel 55,845 57,299 2.6

345,528 427,874 23.8 HUX Huatulco 69,316 63,333 (8.6)

501,404 456,051 (9.0) MID Merida 281,577 300,742 6.8

1,781,838 1,787,498 0.3 MTT Minatitlan 12,687 13,597 7.2

63,660 70,164 10.2 OAX Oaxaca 128,425 140,110 9.1

766,030 856,684 11.8 TAP Tapachula 42,903 48,229 12.4

256,585 305,878 19.2 VER Veracruz 142,845 140,099 (1.9)

770,744 811,490 5.3 VSA Villahermosa 115,694 116,972 1.1

646,769 735,861 13.8

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 SJU Total 1,163,331 1,297,862 11.6

6,105,897 6,731,260 10.2 Domestic Traffic 1,021,934 1,133,730 10.9

5,492,755 6,008,924 9.4 International Traffic 141,397 164,132 16.1

613,142 722,336 17.8

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 930,903 1,138,556 22.3

5,899,180 6,198,665 5.1 MDE Rionegro 680,518 869,419 27.8

4,408,266 4,608,240 4.5 EOH Medellin 103,276 96,402 (6.7)

568,942 598,870 5.3 MTR Monteria 94,926 125,222 31.9

637,819 721,395 13.1 APO Carepa 17,666 14,555 (17.6)

100,841 87,649 (13.1) UIB Quibdo 32,630 30,076 (7.8)

171,315 166,561 (2.8) CZU Corozal 1,887 2,882 52.7

11,997 15,950 32.9 International Traffic 233,246 310,426 33.1

1,375,748 1,704,578 23.9 MDE Rionegro 233,246 310,426 33.1

1,375,748 1,704,578 23.9 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,164,149 1,448,982 24.5

7,274,928 7,903,243 8.6 MDE Rionegro 913,764 1,179,845 29.1

5,784,014 6,312,818 9.1 EOH Medellin 103,276 96,402 (6.7)

568,942 598,870 5.3 MTR Monteria 94,926 125,222 31.9

637,819 721,395 13.1 APO Carepa 17,666 14,555 (17.6)

100,841 87,649 (13.1) UIB Quibdo 32,630 30,076 (7.8)

171,315 166,561 (2.8) CZU Corozal 1,887 2,882 52.7

11,997 15,950 32.9

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.