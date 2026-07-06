ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2026

Passenger traffic decreased year-on-year by 8.5% in Mexico, 4.6% in Puerto Rico and 1.1% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for June 2026 reached 5.6 million passengers, a 5.8% decrease compared to June 2025.

Passenger traffic showed year-on-year decreases of 8.5% in Mexico, 4.6% in Puerto Rico, and 1.1% in Colombia. Mexico reported declines of 4.7% and 12.1% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. In Puerto Rico, domestic and international traffic declined 4.9% and 2.7%, respectively. In Colombia, domestic traffic was relatively flat (-0.2%), while international traffic declined by 3.8%.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from June 1 to June 30, 2026, and from June 1 to June 30, 2025. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2024 2025 Mexico 3,263,212 2,986,642 (8.5)

20,961,666 20,449,403 (2.4) Domestic Traffic 1,604,913 1,529,272 (4.7)

9,515,953 9,395,548 (1.3) International Traffic 1,658,299 1,457,370 (12.1)

11,445,713 11,053,855 (3.4) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,254,753 1,197,574 (4.6)

7,189,182 6,984,995 (2.8) Domestic Traffic 1,075,439 1,023,150 (4.9)

6,351,148 6,150,983 (3.2) International Traffic 179,314 174,424 (2.7)

838,034 834,012 (0.5) Colombia 1,474,224 1,458,654 (1.1)

8,185,796 8,779,790 7.3 Domestic Traffic 1,122,388 1,120,266 (0.2)

6,252,031 6,754,254 8.0 International Traffic 351,836 338,388 (3.8)

1,933,765 2,025,536 4.7 Total Traffic 5,992,189 5,642,870 (5.8)

36,336,644 36,214,188 (0.3) Domestic Traffic 3,802,740 3,672,688 (3.4)

22,119,132 22,300,785 0.8 International Traffic 2,189,449 1,970,182 (10.0)

14,217,512 13,913,403 (2.1)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026 2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,604,913 1,529,272 (4.7)

9,515,953 9,395,548 (1.3) CUN Cancun 828,705 759,398 (8.4) 4,818,673 4,511,777 (6.4) CZM Cozumel 23,850 21,817 (8.5)

123,869 126,356 2.0 HUX Huatulco 50,382 50,863 1.0

323,306 312,480 (3.3) MID Merida 279,926 270,792 (3.3)

1,656,613 1,789,596 8.0 MTT Minatitlan 12,463 10,800 (13.3)

74,635 67,090 (10.1) OAX Oaxaca 119,886 116,936 (2.5)

771,340 752,949 (2.4) TAP Tapachula 39,223 39,774 1.4

251,712 249,225 (1.0) VER Veracruz 141,113 144,303 2.3

815,299 865,152 6.1 VSA Villahermosa 109,365 114,589 4.8

680,506 720,923 5.9 International Traffic 1,658,299 1,457,370 (12.1)

11,445,713 11,053,855 (3.4) CUN Cancun 1,558,510 1,353,772 (13.1)

10,663,780 10,245,822 (3.9) CZM Cozumel 27,451 25,858 (5.8)

238,103 230,900 (3.0) HUX Huatulco 1,926 2,085 8.3

97,006 108,217 11.6 MID Merida 31,718 29,404 (7.3)

204,345 212,632 4.1 MTT Minatitlan 613 640 4.4

3,539 4,203 18.8 OAX Oaxaca 19,822 15,813 (20.2)

133,204 117,785 (11.6) TAP Tapachula 1,481 6,233 320.9

12,283 24,751 101.5 VER Veracruz 13,972 14,548 4.1

72,106 76,797 6.5 VSA Villahermosa 2,806 9,017 221.3

21,347 32,748 53.4 Traffic Total Mexico 3,263,212 2,986,642 (8.5)

20,961,666 20,449,403 (2.4) CUN Cancun 2,387,215 2,113,170 (11.5)

15,482,453 14,757,599 (4.7) CZM Cozumel 51,301 47,675 (7.1)

361,972 357,256 (1.3) HUX Huatulco 52,308 52,948 1.2

420,312 420,697 0.1 MID Merida 311,644 300,196 (3.7)

1,860,958 2,002,228 7.6 MTT Minatitlan 13,076 11,440 (12.5)

78,174 71,293 (8.8) OAX Oaxaca 139,708 132,749 (5.0)

904,544 870,734 (3.7) TAP Tapachula 40,704 46,007 13.0

263,995 273,976 3.8 VER Veracruz 155,085 158,851 2.4

887,405 941,949 6.1 VSA Villahermosa 112,171 123,606 10.2

701,853 753,671 7.4

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 SJU Total 1,254,753 1,197,574 (4.6)

7,189,182 6,984,995 (2.8) Domestic Traffic 1,075,439 1,023,150 (4.9)

6,351,148 6,150,983 (3.2) International Traffic 179,314 174,424 (2.7)

838,034 834,012 (0.5)

























Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,122,388 1,120,266 (0.2)

6,252,031 6,754,254 8.0 MDE Rionegro 856,978 827,345 (3.5)

4,730,211 5,113,099 8.1 EOH Medellin 98,304 101,893 3.7

561,899 563,072 0.2 MTR Monteria 117,416 139,617 18.9

681,576 790,342 16.0 APO Carepa 15,103 14,971 (0.9)

85,836 91,108 6.1 UIB Quibdo 31,405 33,821 7.7

164,681 183,130 11.2 CZU Corozal 3,182 2,619 (17.7)

27,828 13,503 (51.5) International Traffic 351,836 338,388 (3.8)

1,933,765 2,025,536 4.7 MDE Rionegro 351,836 338,388 (3.8)

1,933,765 2,025,536 4.7 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,474,224 1,458,654 (1.1)

8,185,796 8,779,790 7.3 MDE Rionegro 1,208,814 1,165,733 (3.6)

6,663,976 7,138,635 7.1 EOH Medellin 98,304 101,893 3.7

561,899 563,072 0.2 MTR Monteria 117,416 139,617 18.9

681,576 790,342 16.0 APO Carepa 15,103 14,971 (0.9)

85,836 91,108 6.1 UIB Quibdo 31,405 33,821 7.7

164,681 183,130 11.2 CZU Corozal 3,182 2,619 (17.7)

27,828 13,503 (51.5)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.

ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR US Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has historically shown competitive performance against U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.