ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2026

News provided by

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Jul 06, 2026, 16:30 ET

Passenger traffic decreased year-on-year by 8.5% in Mexico, 4.6% in Puerto Rico and 1.1% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for June 2026 reached 5.6 million passengers, a 5.8% decrease compared to June 2025.

Passenger traffic showed year-on-year decreases of 8.5% in Mexico, 4.6% in Puerto Rico, and 1.1% in Colombia. Mexico reported declines of 4.7% and 12.1% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. In Puerto Rico, domestic and international traffic declined 4.9% and 2.7%, respectively. In Colombia, domestic traffic was relatively flat (-0.2%), while international traffic declined by 3.8%.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from June 1 to June 30, 2026, and from June 1 to June 30, 2025. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






June

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2024

2025

Mexico

3,263,212

2,986,642

(8.5)

20,961,666

20,449,403

(2.4)

Domestic Traffic

1,604,913

1,529,272

(4.7)

9,515,953

9,395,548

(1.3)

International Traffic

1,658,299

1,457,370

(12.1)

11,445,713

11,053,855

(3.4)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,254,753

1,197,574

(4.6)

7,189,182

6,984,995

(2.8)

Domestic Traffic

1,075,439

1,023,150

(4.9)

6,351,148

6,150,983

(3.2)

International Traffic

179,314

174,424

(2.7)

838,034

834,012

(0.5)

Colombia

1,474,224

1,458,654

(1.1)

8,185,796

8,779,790

7.3

Domestic Traffic

1,122,388

1,120,266

(0.2)

6,252,031

6,754,254

8.0

International Traffic

351,836

338,388

(3.8)

1,933,765

2,025,536

4.7

Total Traffic

5,992,189

5,642,870

(5.8)

36,336,644

36,214,188

(0.3)

Domestic Traffic

3,802,740

3,672,688

(3.4)

22,119,132

22,300,785

0.8

International Traffic

2,189,449

1,970,182

(10.0)

14,217,512

13,913,403

(2.1)

Mexico Passenger Traffic








June

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,604,913

1,529,272

(4.7)

9,515,953

9,395,548

(1.3)

CUN

Cancun

828,705

759,398

(8.4)

4,818,673

4,511,777

(6.4)

CZM

Cozumel

23,850

21,817

(8.5)

123,869

126,356

2.0

HUX

Huatulco

50,382

50,863

1.0

323,306

312,480

(3.3)

MID

Merida

279,926

270,792

(3.3)

1,656,613

1,789,596

8.0

MTT

Minatitlan

12,463

10,800

(13.3)

74,635

67,090

(10.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

119,886

116,936

(2.5)

771,340

752,949

(2.4)

TAP

Tapachula

39,223

39,774

1.4

251,712

249,225

(1.0)

VER

Veracruz

141,113

144,303

2.3

815,299

865,152

6.1

VSA

Villahermosa

109,365

114,589

4.8

680,506

720,923

5.9

International Traffic

1,658,299

1,457,370

(12.1)

11,445,713

11,053,855

(3.4)

CUN

Cancun

1,558,510

1,353,772

(13.1)

10,663,780

10,245,822

(3.9)

CZM

Cozumel

27,451

25,858

(5.8)

238,103

230,900

(3.0)

HUX

Huatulco

1,926

2,085

8.3

97,006

108,217

11.6

MID

Merida

31,718

29,404

(7.3)

204,345

212,632

4.1

MTT

Minatitlan

613

640

4.4

3,539

4,203

18.8

OAX

Oaxaca

19,822

15,813

(20.2)

133,204

117,785

(11.6)

TAP

Tapachula

1,481

6,233

320.9

12,283

24,751

101.5

VER

Veracruz

13,972

14,548

4.1

72,106

76,797

6.5

VSA

Villahermosa

2,806

9,017

221.3

21,347

32,748

53.4

Traffic Total Mexico

3,263,212

2,986,642

(8.5)

20,961,666

20,449,403

(2.4)

CUN

Cancun

2,387,215

2,113,170

(11.5)

15,482,453

14,757,599

(4.7)

CZM

Cozumel

51,301

47,675

(7.1)

361,972

357,256

(1.3)

HUX

Huatulco

52,308

52,948

1.2

420,312

420,697

0.1

MID

Merida

311,644

300,196

(3.7)

1,860,958

2,002,228

7.6

MTT

Minatitlan

13,076

11,440

(12.5)

78,174

71,293

(8.8)

OAX

Oaxaca

139,708

132,749

(5.0)

904,544

870,734

(3.7)

TAP

Tapachula

40,704

46,007

13.0

263,995

273,976

3.8

VER

Veracruz

155,085

158,851

2.4

887,405

941,949

6.1

VSA

Villahermosa

112,171

123,606

10.2

701,853

753,671

7.4

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




June

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

SJU Total

1,254,753

1,197,574

(4.6)

7,189,182

6,984,995

(2.8)

Domestic Traffic

1,075,439

1,023,150

(4.9)

6,351,148

6,150,983

(3.2)

International Traffic

179,314

174,424

(2.7)

838,034

834,012

(0.5)












Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





June

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,122,388

1,120,266

(0.2)

6,252,031

6,754,254

8.0

MDE

Rionegro

856,978

827,345

(3.5)

4,730,211

5,113,099

8.1

EOH

Medellin

98,304

101,893

3.7

561,899

563,072

0.2

MTR

Monteria

117,416

139,617

18.9

681,576

790,342

16.0

APO

Carepa

15,103

14,971

(0.9)

85,836

91,108

6.1

UIB

Quibdo

31,405

33,821

7.7

164,681

183,130

11.2

CZU

Corozal

3,182

2,619

(17.7)

27,828

13,503

(51.5)

International Traffic

351,836

338,388

(3.8)

1,933,765

2,025,536

4.7

MDE

Rionegro

351,836

338,388

(3.8)

1,933,765

2,025,536

4.7

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,474,224

1,458,654

(1.1)

8,185,796

8,779,790

7.3

MDE

Rionegro

1,208,814

1,165,733

(3.6)

6,663,976

7,138,635

7.1

EOH

Medellin

98,304

101,893

3.7

561,899

563,072

0.2

MTR

Monteria

117,416

139,617

18.9

681,576

790,342

16.0

APO

Carepa

15,103

14,971

(0.9)

85,836

91,108

6.1

UIB

Quibdo

31,405

33,821

7.7

164,681

183,130

11.2

CZU

Corozal

3,182

2,619

(17.7)

27,828

13,503

(51.5)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. 

ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR US Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has historically shown competitive performance against U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

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