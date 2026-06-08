ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 6.6% in Colombia, and decreased by 4.2% in México and 3.7% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2026 reached a total of 5.6 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.6% compared to May 2025.

Passenger traffic increased 6.6% in Colombia, while declining 4.2% in Mexico and 3.7% in Puerto Rico. Growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 7.0% in domestic traffic and 5.4% in international traffic. In Mexico, domestic traffic increased 1.3% and international traffic decreased 10.0%, while in Puerto Rico domestic traffic declined 4.4%, partially offset by a 2.0% increase in international traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from May 1 to May 31, 2026, and from May 1 to May 31, 2025. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













May % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2024 2025 Mexico 3,241,572 3,105,645 (4.2)

17,698,454 17,462,761 (1.3) Domestic Traffic 1,676,907 1,698,038 1.3

7,911,040 7,866,276 (0.6) International Traffic 1,564,665 1,407,607 (10.0)

9,787,414 9,596,485 (2.0) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,151,279 1,109,228 (3.7)

5,934,429 5,787,421 (2.5) Domestic Traffic 1,014,574 969,756 (4.4)

5,275,709 5,127,833 (2.8) International Traffic 136,705 139,472 2.0

658,720 659,588 0.1 Colombia 1,324,870 1,412,468 6.6

6,711,572 7,321,136 9.1 Domestic Traffic 1,018,035 1,088,928 7.0

5,129,643 5,633,988 9.8 International Traffic 306,835 323,540 5.4

1,581,929 1,687,148 6.7 Total Traffic 5,717,721 5,627,341 (1.6)

30,344,455 30,571,318 0.7 Domestic Traffic 3,709,516 3,756,722 1.3

18,316,392 18,628,097 1.7 International Traffic 2,008,205 1,870,619 (6.9)

12,028,063 11,943,221 (0.7)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













May % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,676,907 1,698,038 1.3

7,911,040 7,866,276 (0.6) CUN Cancun 867,155 841,058 (3.0)

3,989,968 3,752,379 (6.0) CZM Cozumel 24,465 24,445 (0.1)

100,019 104,539 4.5 HUX Huatulco 56,904 55,070 (3.2)

272,924 261,617 (4.1) MID Merida 281,520 313,280 11.3

1,376,687 1,518,804 10.3 MTT Minatitlan 12,767 11,882 (6.9)

62,172 56,290 (9.5) OAX Oaxaca 126,673 128,147 1.2

651,454 636,013 (2.4) TAP Tapachula 41,655 43,945 5.5

212,489 209,451 (1.4) VER Veracruz 147,640 154,782 4.8

674,186 720,849 6.9 VSA Villahermosa 118,128 125,429 6.2

571,141 606,334 6.2 International Traffic 1,564,665 1,407,607 (10.0)

9,787,414 9,596,485 (2.0) CUN Cancun 1,468,569 1,305,796 (11.1)

9,105,270 8,892,050 (2.3) CZM Cozumel 26,617 24,988 (6.1)

210,652 205,042 (2.7) HUX Huatulco 1,769 2,047 15.7

95,080 106,132 11.6 MID Merida 28,352 29,549 4.2

172,627 183,228 6.1 MTT Minatitlan 548 739 34.9

2,926 3,563 21.8 OAX Oaxaca 18,947 16,538 (12.7)

113,382 101,972 (10.1) TAP Tapachula 1,972 7,196 264.9

10,802 18,518 71.4 VER Veracruz 12,726 13,614 7.0

58,134 62,249 7.1 VSA Villahermosa 5,165 7,140 38.2

18,541 23,731 28.0 Traffic Total Mexico 3,241,572 3,105,645 (4.2)

17,698,454 17,462,761 (1.3) CUN Cancun 2,335,724 2,146,854 (8.1)

13,095,238 12,644,429 (3.4) CZM Cozumel 51,082 49,433 (3.2)

310,671 309,581 (0.4) HUX Huatulco 58,673 57,117 (2.7)

368,004 367,749 (0.1) MID Merida 309,872 342,829 10.6

1,549,314 1,702,032 9.9 MTT Minatitlan 13,315 12,621 (5.2)

65,098 59,853 (8.1) OAX Oaxaca 145,620 144,685 (0.6)

764,836 737,985 (3.5) TAP Tapachula 43,627 51,141 17.2

223,291 227,969 2.1 VER Veracruz 160,366 168,396 5.0

732,320 783,098 6.9 VSA Villahermosa 123,293 132,569 7.5

589,682 630,065 6.8

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









May %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 SJU Total 1,151,279 1,109,228 (3.7)

5,934,429 5,787,421 (2.5) Domestic Traffic 1,014,574 969,756 (4.4)

5,275,709 5,127,833 (2.8) International Traffic 136,705 139,472 2.0

658,720 659,588 0.1

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











May %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,018,035 1,088,928 7.0

5,129,643 5,633,988 9.8 MDE Rionegro 770,850 816,949 6.0

3,873,233 4,285,754 10.7 EOH Medellin 97,082 98,644 1.6

463,595 461,179 (0.5) MTR Monteria 103,396 124,399 20.3

564,160 650,725 15.3 APO Carepa 15,492 16,048 3.6

70,733 76,137 7.6 UIB Quibdo 28,289 30,740 8.7

133,276 149,309 12.0 CZU Corozal 2,926 2,148 (26.6)

24,646 10,884 (55.8) International Traffic 306,835 323,540 5.4

1,581,929 1,687,148 6.7 MDE Rionegro 306,835 323,540 5.4

1,581,929 1,687,148 6.7 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,324,870 1,412,468 6.6

6,711,572 7,321,136 9.1 MDE Rionegro 1,077,685 1,140,489 5.8

5,455,162 5,972,902 9.5 EOH Medellin 97,082 98,644 1.6

463,595 461,179 (0.5) MTR Monteria 103,396 124,399 20.3

564,160 650,725 15.3 APO Carepa 15,492 16,048 3.6

70,733 76,137 7.6 UIB Quibdo 28,289 30,740 8.7

133,276 149,309 12.0 CZU Corozal 2,926 2,148 (26.6)

24,646 10,884 (55.8)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.

ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR US Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has historically shown competitive performance against U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.