ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018

Passenger traffic increased 13.6% YoY in Mexico, and decreased 13.9% in Puerto Ricoand 3.6% in Colombia

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

16:20 ET

MEXICO CITY, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for March 2018 increase 5.3% when compared to March 2017. Passenger traffic rose 13.6% in Mexico, and declined 13.9% in San Juan and 3.6% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between March 1 through March 31, 2018 and 2017. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia. During 2018, the impact of Holy Week on passenger traffic in Mexico began on March 23, while in 2017 it began on April 7.

Note that the decline in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017.

Passenger Traffic Summary







March

% Chg

Annual

% Chg

2017

2018

2016

2017

Mexico

2,717,507

3,087,295

13.6

7,797,795

8,521,916

9.3

Domestic Traffic

1,043,776

1,238,621

18.7

3,077,799

3,458,958

12.4

International Traffic

1,673,731

1,848,674

10.5

4,719,996

5,062,958

7.3

San Juan, Puerto Rico

818,878

705,388

(13.9)

2,299,936

1,858,298

(19.2)

Domestic Traffic

726,253

637,966

(12.2)

2,027,682

1,682,957

(17.0)

International Traffic

92,625

67,422

(27.2)

272,254

175,341

(35.6)

Colombia

777,017

748,707

(3.6)

2,515,550

2,384,826

(5.2)

Domestic Traffic

679,475

624,494

(8.1)

2,204,773

2,012,117

(8.7)

International Traffic

97,542

124,213

27.3

310,777

372,709

19.9

Total Traffic

4,313,402

4,541,390

5.3

12,613,281

12,765,040

1.2

Domestic Traffic

2,449,504

2,501,081

2.1

7,310,254

7,154,032

(2.1)

International Traffic

1,863,898

2,040,309

9.5

5,303,027

5,611,008

5.8









Mexico Passenger Traffic









March

% Chg

Annual

% Chg

2017

2018

2016

2017

Domestic Traffic

1,043,776

1,238,621

18.7

3,077,799

3,458,958

12.4

CUN

Cancun

527,546

663,306

25.7

1,571,040

1,829,258

16.4

CZM

Cozumel

9,107

13,939

53.1

27,932

36,255

29.8

HUX

Huatulco

46,522

55,707

19.7

137,471

161,633

17.6

MID

Merida

160,585

180,306

12.3

459,653

509,061

10.7

MTT

Minatitlan

16,979

14,716

(13.3)

48,798

43,662

(10.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

56,793

72,339

27.4

170,511

209,887

23.1

TAP

Tapachula

24,141

24,649

2.1

73,228

69,994

(4.4)

VER

Veracruz

99,197

115,324

16.3

289,356

318,956

10.2

VSA

Villahermosa

102,906

98,335

(4.4)

299,810

280,252

(6.5)

International Traffic

1,673,731

1,848,674

10.5

4,719,996

5,062,958

7.3

CUN

Cancun

1,560,440

1,727,020

10.7

4,399,299

4,715,943

7.2

CZM

Cozumel

56,169

57,630

2.6

142,403

141,459

(0.7)

HUX

Huatulco

24,810

24,195

(2.5)

81,513

84,314

3.4

MID

Merida

16,880

22,039

30.6

48,176

63,334

31.5

MTT

Minatitlan

516

476

(7.8)

1,815

1,571

(13.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

6,035

8,131

34.7

18,937

27,381

44.6

TAP

Tapachula

1,039

1,137

9.4

3,609

4,295

19.0

VER

Veracruz

4,930

4,966

0.7

15,355

15,542

1.2

VSA

Villahermosa

2,912

3,080

5.8

8,889

9,119

2.6

Traffic Total Mexico

2,717,507

3,087,295

13.6

7,797,795

8,521,916

9.3

CUN

Cancun

2,087,986

2,390,326

14.5

5,970,339

6,545,201

9.6

CZM

Cozumel

65,276

71,569

9.6

170,335

177,714

4.3

HUX

Huatulco

71,332

79,902

12.0

218,984

245,947

12.3

MID

Merida

177,465

202,345

14.0

507,829

572,395

12.7

MTT

Minatitlan

17,495

15,192

(13.2)

50,613

45,233

(10.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

62,828

80,470

28.1

189,448

237,268

25.2

TAP

Tapachula

25,180

25,786

2.4

76,837

74,289

(3.3)

VER

Veracruz

104,127

120,290

15.5

304,711

334,498

9.8

VSA

Villahermosa

105,818

101,415

(4.2)

308,699

289,371

(6.3)









US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






March

% Chg

Annual

% Chg

2017

2018

2016

2017

SJU Total

818,878

705,388

(13.9)

2,299,936

1,858,298

(19.2)

Domestic Traffic

726,253

637,966

(12.2)

2,027,682

1,682,957

(17.0)

International Traffic

92,625

67,422

(27.2)

272,254

175,341

(35.6)









Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







March

% Chg

Annual

% Chg

2016

2017

2016

2017

Domestic Traffic

679,475

624,494

(8.1)

2,204,773

2,012,117

(8.7)

MDE

Rionegro

488,925

431,856

(11.7)

1,567,040

1,402,237

(10.5)

EOH

Medellin

76,083

81,015

6.5

249,082

249,939

0.3

MTR

Monteria

67,065

64,331

(4.1)

228,950

208,764

(8.8)

APO

Carepa

15,185

15,425

1.6

50,800

44,920

(11.6)

UIB

Quibdo

26,770

25,829

(3.5)

89,557

85,487

(4.5)

CZU

Corozal

5,447

6,038

10.9

19,344

20,770

7.4

International Traffic

97,542

124,213

27.3

310,777

372,709

19.9

MDE

Rionegro

97,542

124,213

27.3

310,777

372,709

19.9

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

777,017

748,707

(3.6)

2,515,550

2,384,826

(5.2)

MDE

Rionegro

586,467

556,069

(5.2)

1,877,817

1,774,946

(5.5)

EOH

Medellin

76,083

81,015

6.5

249,082

249,939

0.3

MTR

Monteria

67,065

64,331

(4.1)

228,950

208,764

(8.8)

APO

Carepa

15,185

15,425

1.6

50,800

44,920

(11.6)

UIB

Quibdo

26,770

25,829

(3.5)

89,557

85,487

(4.5)

CZU

Corozal

5,447

6,038

10.9

19,344

20,770

7.4

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-march-2018-300625157.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

