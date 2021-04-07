ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2021

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 0.2% in Mexico, 42.9% in Puerto Rico and 22.0% in Colombia

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Apr 07, 2021, 16:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for March 2021 increased 11.3% when compared to March 2020. Passenger traffic increased 0.2% in Mexico, 42.9% in Puerto Rico and 22.0% in Colombia, reflecting a recovery, mainly in Puerto Rico and Colombia, when compared to the year-ago period which was significantly impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, the pandemic continues to impact overall travel, with traffic in Mexico relatively unchanged YoY. Traffic in March 2021 also benefitted from 4 days of the Holy Week Holiday.

This announcement reflects comparisons between March 1 through March 31, 2021 and from March 1 through March 31, 2020. It must be taken into account that Holy Week in 2020 took place between April 5 and 12, while in 2021 it took place from March 28 to April 4. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






March

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2020

2021

2020

2021

Mexico

2,046,183

2,049,783

0.2

8,019,902

5,118,866

(36.2)

Domestic Traffic

946,322

1,114,820

17.8

3,537,359

2,853,039

(19.3)

International Traffic

1,099,861

934,963

(15.0)

4,482,543

2,265,827

(49.5)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

526,181

751,974

42.9

2,206,510

1,764,873

(20.0)

Domestic Traffic

481,726

731,836

51.9

2,002,686

1,703,144

(15.0)

International Traffic

44,455

20,138

(54.7)

203,824

61,729

(69.7)

Colombia

583,116

711,316

22.0

2,669,633

1,857,285

(30.4)

Domestic Traffic

500,028

634,712

26.9

2,271,673

1,654,428

(27.2)

International Traffic

83,088

76,604

(7.8)

397,960

202,857

(49.0)

Total Traffic

3,155,480

3,513,073

11.3

12,896,045

8,741,024

(32.2)

Domestic Traffic

1,928,076

2,481,368

28.7

7,811,718

6,210,611

(20.5)

International Traffic

1,227,404

1,031,705

(15.9)

5,084,327

2,530,413

(50.2)









Mexico Passenger Traffic






March

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2020

2021

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

946,322

1,114,820

17.8

3,537,359

2,853,039

(19.3)

CUN

Cancun

487,448

692,686

42.1

1,802,860

1,746,176

(3.1)

CZM

Cozumel

9,480

10,243

8.0

37,461

23,748

(36.6)

HUX

Huatulco

39,388

43,495

10.4

147,088

109,604

(25.5)

MID

Merida

149,221

131,134

(12.1)

587,166

340,024

(42.1)

MTT

Minatitlan

7,461

6,944

(6.9)

29,222

19,680

(32.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

67,657

53,683

(20.7)

263,332

145,011

(44.9)

TAP

Tapachula

31,383

29,521

(5.9)

97,179

82,354

(15.3)

VER

Veracruz

81,083

77,566

(4.3)

303,012

201,402

(33.5)

VSA

Villahermosa

73,201

69,548

(5.0)

270,039

185,040

(31.5)

International
Traffic

1,099,861

934,963

(15.0)

4,482,543

2,265,827

(49.5)

CUN

Cancun

1,014,810

877,579

(13.5)

4,150,778

2,138,890

(48.5)

CZM

Cozumel

37,348

32,280

(13.6)

128,428

63,654

(50.4)

HUX

Huatulco

17,637

1,959

(88.9)

77,267

5,844

(92.4)

MID

Merida

14,875

11,320

(23.9)

60,752

24,399

(59.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

352

266

(24.4)

1,643

1,344

(18.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

9,354

5,173

(44.7)

39,887

14,905

(62.6)

TAP

Tapachula

973

363

(62.7)

3,081

1,450

(52.9)

VER

Veracruz

3,355

4,624

37.8

15,457

11,317

(26.8)

VSA

Villahermosa

1,157

1,399

20.9

5,250

4,024

(23.4)

Traffic Total
Mexico

2,046,183

2,049,783

0.2

8,019,902

5,118,866

(36.2)

CUN

Cancun

1,502,258

1,570,265

4.5

5,953,638

3,885,066

(34.7)

CZM

Cozumel

46,828

42,523

(9.2)

165,889

87,402

(47.3)

HUX

Huatulco

57,025

45,454

(20.3)

224,355

115,448

(48.5)

MID

Merida

164,096

142,454

(13.2)

647,918

364,423

(43.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

7,813

7,210

(7.7)

30,865

21,024

(31.9)

OAX

Oaxaca

77,011

58,856

(23.6)

303,219

159,916

(47.3)

TAP

Tapachula

32,356

29,884

(7.6)

100,260

83,804

(16.4)

VER

Veracruz

84,438

82,190

(2.7)

318,469

212,719

(33.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

74,358

70,947

(4.6)

275,289

189,064

(31.3)









Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




March

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2020

2021

2020

2021

SJU Total

526,181

751,974

42.9

2,206,510

1,764,873

(20.0)

Domestic Traffic

481,726

731,836

51.9

2,002,686

1,703,144

(15.0)

International Traffic

44,455

20,138

(54.7)

203,824

61,729

(69.7)









Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





March

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2020

2021

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

500,028

634,712

26.9

2,271,673

1,654,428

(27.2)

MDE

Rionegro

348,829

430,541

23.4

1,623,152

1,110,693

(31.6)

EOH

Medellin

57,726

79,000

36.9

242,148

206,914

(14.6)

MTR

Monteria

57,402

79,789

39.0

259,261

214,813

(17.1)

APO

Carepa

12,529

17,474

39.5

50,399

46,485

(7.8)

UIB

Quibdo

20,453

24,697

20.8

83,457

65,903

(21.0)

CZU

Corozal

3,089

3,211

3.9

13,256

9,620

(27.4)

International
Traffic

83,088

76,604

(7.8)

397,960

202,857

(49.0)

MDE

Rionegro

83,088

76,604

(7.8)

397,960

202,857

(49.0)

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total
Colombia

583,116

711,316

22.0

2,669,633

1,857,285

(30.4)

MDE

Rionegro

431,917

507,145

17.4

2,021,112

1,313,550

(35.0)

EOH

Medellin

57,726

79,000

36.9

242,148

206,914

(14.6)

MTR

Monteria

57,402

79,789

39.0

259,261

214,813

(17.1)

APO

Carepa

12,529

17,474

39.5

50,399

46,485

(7.8)

UIB

Quibdo

20,453

24,697

20.8

83,457

65,903

(21.0)

CZU

Corozal

3,089

3,211

3.9

13,256

9,620

(27.4)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:




ASUR

Lic. Adolfo Castro

+52-55-5284-0408

[email protected]


InspIR Group

Susan Borinelli

+1-646-330-5907

[email protected]

