ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2021

Compared with pre-pandemic levels of May 2019, passenger traffic declined 13.2% in Mexico and 36.3% in Colombia, and increased 15.4% in Puerto Rico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Jun 07, 2021, 16:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for May 2021 reported a YoY recovery of 0.6 million passengers reaching a total of 4.0 million passengers, up from 0.2 million in May 2020. This is still below the 4.6 million passengers reported in May 2019 reflecting overall lower travel demand and restrictions in certain countries worldwide to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of May 2019, passenger traffic declined 13.2% in Mexico and 36.3% in Colombia, while traffic in Puerto Rico increased 15.4%.

This announcement reflects comparisons between May 1 through May 31, 2021, from May 1 through May 31, 2020 and May 1 through May 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary












May

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019


2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Mexico

2,848,990

96,777

2,473,236

2,455.6

(13.2)

14,563,229

8,246,437

9,742,058

18.1

(33.1)

Domestic Traffic

1,466,844

88,253

1,302,835

1,376.3

(11.2)

6,477,882

3,745,362

5,322,611

42.1

(17.8)

International Traffic

1,382,146

8,524

1,170,401

13,630.7

(15.3)

8,085,347

4,501,075

4,419,447

(1.8)

(45.3)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

776,383

79,906

896,041

1,021.4

15.4

3,829,801

2,328,108

3,426,475

47.2

(10.5)

Domestic Traffic

693,694

78,477

862,941

999.6

24.4

3,437,127

2,121,525

3,305,765

55.8

(3.8)

International Traffic

82,689

1,429

33,100

2,216.3

(60.0)

392,674

206,583

120,710

(41.6)

(69.3)

Colombia

941,985

1,779

600,040

33,629.1

(36.3)

4,578,218

2,672,506

3,001,934

12.3

(34.4)

Domestic Traffic

798,142

875

483,454

55,151.9

(39.4)

3,898,187

2,273,180

2,602,251

14.5

(33.2)

International Traffic

143,843

904

116,586

12,796.7

(18.9)

680,031

399,326

399,683

0.1

(41.2)

Total Traffic

4,567,358

178,462

3,969,317

2,124.2

(13.1)

22,971,248

13,247,051

16,170,467

22.1

(29.6)

Domestic Traffic

2,958,680

167,605

2,649,230

1,480.6

(10.5)

13,813,196

8,140,067

11,230,627

38.0

(18.7)

International Traffic

1,608,678

10,857

1,320,087

12,058.9

(17.9)

9,158,052

5,106,984

4,939,840

(3.3)

(46.1)













Mexico Passenger Traffic 











May

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

1,466,844

88,253

1,302,835

1,376.3

(11.2)

6,477,882

3,745,362

5,322,611

42.1

(17.8)

CUN

Cancun

792,854

41,255

797,780

1,833.8

0.6

3,437,052

1,902,083

3,258,643

71.3

(5.2)

CZM

Cozumel

20,852

151

10,667

6,964.2

(48.8)

79,459

37,900

46,321

22.2

(41.7)

HUX

Huatulco

67,938

2

57,450

2,872,400.0

(15.4)

302,344

148,644

217,503

46.3

(28.1)

MID

Merida

226,763

13,808

153,383

1,010.8

(32.4)

1,017,510

616,337

635,541

3.1

(37.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,453

1,058

9,196

769.2

(26.2)

58,497

31,647

37,161

17.4

(36.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

83,500

6,002

69,216

1,053.2

(17.1)

385,773

275,758

267,496

(3.0)

(30.7)

TAP

Tapachula

31,163

5,551

34,527

522.0

10.8

150,177

110,371

150,254

36.1

0.1

VER

Veracruz

122,445

11,338

91,952

711.0

(24.9)

555,526

328,725

374,773

14.0

(32.5)

VSA

Villahermosa

108,876

9,088

78,664

765.6

(27.7)

491,544

293,897

334,919

14.0

(31.9)

International Traffic

1,382,146

8,524

1,170,401

13,630.7

(15.3)

8,085,347

4,501,075

4,419,447

(1.8)

(45.3)

CUN

Cancun

1,327,014

7,355

1,095,433

14,793.7

(17.5)

7,594,936

4,165,482

4,159,275

(0.1)

(45.2)

CZM

Cozumel

19,919

167

35,147

20,946.1

76.4

202,711

128,789

126,938

(1.4)

(37.4)

HUX

Huatulco

2,891

-

1,378

-

(52.3)

97,694

77,302

8,208

(89.4)

(91.6)

MID

Merida

13,645

191

17,553

9,090.1

28.6

90,278

61,361

55,885

(8.9)

(38.1)

MTT

Minatitlan

659

3

461

15,266.7

(30.0)

3,035

1,943

2,106

8.4

(30.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

9,737

79

10,517

13,212.7

8.0

56,587

40,255

32,196

(20.0)

(43.1)

TAP

Tapachula

914

73

657

800.0

(28.1)

5,156

3,546

2,628

(25.9)

(49.0)

VER

Veracruz

5,627

105

6,673

6,255.2

18.6

26,784

15,768

23,706

50.3

(11.5)

VSA

Villahermosa

1,740

551

2,582

368.6

48.4

8,166

6,629

8,505

28.3

4.2

Traffic Total Mexico

2,848,990

96,777

2,473,236

2,455.6

(13.2)

14,563,229

8,246,437

9,742,058

18.1

(33.1)

CUN

Cancun

2,119,868

48,610

1,893,213

3,794.7

(10.7)

11,031,988

6,067,565

7,417,918

22.3

(32.8)

CZM

Cozumel

40,771

318

45,814

14,306.9

12.4

282,170

166,689

173,259

3.9

(38.6)

HUX

Huatulco

70,829

2

58,828

2,941,300.0

(16.9)

400,038

225,946

225,711

(0.1)

(43.6)

MID

Merida

240,408

13,999

170,936

1,121.1

(28.9)

1,107,788

677,698

691,426

2.0

(37.6)

MTT

Minatitlan

13,112

1,061

9,657

810.2

(26.3)

61,532

33,590

39,267

16.9

(36.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

93,237

6,081

79,733

1,211.2

(14.5)

442,360

316,013

299,692

(5.2)

(32.3)

TAP

Tapachula

32,077

5,624

35,184

525.6

9.7

155,333

113,917

152,882

34.2

(1.6)

VER

Veracruz

128,072

11,443

98,625

761.9

(23.0)

582,310

344,493

398,479

15.7

(31.6)

VSA

Villahermosa

110,616

9,639

81,246

742.9

(26.6)

499,710

300,526

343,424

14.3

(31.3)













Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









May

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

SJU Total

776,383

79,906

896,041

1,021.4

15.4

3,829,801

2,328,108

3,426,475

47.2

(10.5)

Domestic Traffic

693,694

78,477

862,941

999.6

24.4

3,437,127

2,121,525

3,305,765

55.8

(3.8)

International Traffic

82,689

1,429

33,100

2,216.3

(60.0)

392,674

206,583

120,710

(41.6)

(69.3)













Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan










May

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

798,142

875

483,454

55,151.9

(39.4)

3,898,187

2,273,180

2,602,251

14.5

(33.2)

MDE

Rionegro

578,881

153

316,399

206,696.7

(45.3)

2,817,461

1,623,314

1,731,996

6.7

(38.5)

EOH

Medellin

84,467

509

64,425

12,557.2

(23.7)

419,264

243,112

330,195

35.8

(21.2)

MTR

Monteria

78,531

101

65,195

64,449.5

(17.0)

390,782

259,479

345,768

33.3

(11.5)

APO

Carepa

19,407

5

15,381

307,520.0

(20.7)

85,495

50,421

74,588

47.9

(12.8)

UIB

Quibdo

29,960

98

19,600

19,900.0

(34.6)

147,174

83,585

104,779

25.4

(28.8)

CZU

Corozal

6,896

9

2,454

27,166.7

(64.4)

38,011

13,269

14,925

12.5

(60.7)

International Traffic

143,843

904

116,586

12,796.7

(18.9)

680,031

399,326

399,683

0.1

(41.2)

MDE

Rionegro

143,843

904

116,586

12,796.7

(18.9)

680,031

399,326

399,683

0.1

(41.2)

EOH

Medellin

-




-



MTR

Monteria

-

-

-


-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-


-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-


-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-


-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

941,985

1,779

600,040

33,629.1

(36.3)

4,578,218

2,672,506

3,001,934

12.3

(34.4)

MDE

Rionegro

722,724

1,057

432,985

40,863.6

(40.1)

3,497,492

2,022,640

2,131,679

5.4

(39.1)

EOH

Medellin

84467

509

64,425

12,557.2

(23.7)

419,264

243,112

330,195

35.8

(21.2)

MTR

Monteria

78,531

101

65,195

64,449.5

(17.0)

390,782

259,479

345,768

33.3

(11.5)

APO

Carepa

19,407

5

15,381

307,520.0

(20.7)

85,495

50,421

74,588

47.9

(12.8)

UIB

Quibdo

29,960

98

19,600

19,900.0

(34.6)

147,174

83,585

104,779

25.4

(28.8)

CZU

Corozal

6,896

9

2,454

27,166.7

(64.4)

38,011

13,269

14,925

12.5

(60.7)


























 About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

