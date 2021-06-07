ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2021
Compared with pre-pandemic levels of May 2019, passenger traffic declined 13.2% in Mexico and 36.3% in Colombia, and increased 15.4% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for May 2021 reported a YoY recovery of 0.6 million passengers reaching a total of 4.0 million passengers, up from 0.2 million in May 2020. This is still below the 4.6 million passengers reported in May 2019 reflecting overall lower travel demand and restrictions in certain countries worldwide to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
When compared to pre-pandemic levels of May 2019, passenger traffic declined 13.2% in Mexico and 36.3% in Colombia, while traffic in Puerto Rico increased 15.4%.
This announcement reflects comparisons between May 1 through May 31, 2021, from May 1 through May 31, 2020 and May 1 through May 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
May
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Mexico
|
2,848,990
|
96,777
|
2,473,236
|
2,455.6
|
(13.2)
|
14,563,229
|
8,246,437
|
9,742,058
|
18.1
|
(33.1)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,466,844
|
88,253
|
1,302,835
|
1,376.3
|
(11.2)
|
6,477,882
|
3,745,362
|
5,322,611
|
42.1
|
(17.8)
|
International Traffic
|
1,382,146
|
8,524
|
1,170,401
|
13,630.7
|
(15.3)
|
8,085,347
|
4,501,075
|
4,419,447
|
(1.8)
|
(45.3)
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
776,383
|
79,906
|
896,041
|
1,021.4
|
15.4
|
3,829,801
|
2,328,108
|
3,426,475
|
47.2
|
(10.5)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
693,694
|
78,477
|
862,941
|
999.6
|
24.4
|
3,437,127
|
2,121,525
|
3,305,765
|
55.8
|
(3.8)
|
International Traffic
|
82,689
|
1,429
|
33,100
|
2,216.3
|
(60.0)
|
392,674
|
206,583
|
120,710
|
(41.6)
|
(69.3)
|
Colombia
|
941,985
|
1,779
|
600,040
|
33,629.1
|
(36.3)
|
4,578,218
|
2,672,506
|
3,001,934
|
12.3
|
(34.4)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
798,142
|
875
|
483,454
|
55,151.9
|
(39.4)
|
3,898,187
|
2,273,180
|
2,602,251
|
14.5
|
(33.2)
|
International Traffic
|
143,843
|
904
|
116,586
|
12,796.7
|
(18.9)
|
680,031
|
399,326
|
399,683
|
0.1
|
(41.2)
|
Total Traffic
|
4,567,358
|
178,462
|
3,969,317
|
2,124.2
|
(13.1)
|
22,971,248
|
13,247,051
|
16,170,467
|
22.1
|
(29.6)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
2,958,680
|
167,605
|
2,649,230
|
1,480.6
|
(10.5)
|
13,813,196
|
8,140,067
|
11,230,627
|
38.0
|
(18.7)
|
International Traffic
|
1,608,678
|
10,857
|
1,320,087
|
12,058.9
|
(17.9)
|
9,158,052
|
5,106,984
|
4,939,840
|
(3.3)
|
(46.1)
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
May
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,466,844
|
88,253
|
1,302,835
|
1,376.3
|
(11.2)
|
6,477,882
|
3,745,362
|
5,322,611
|
42.1
|
(17.8)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
792,854
|
41,255
|
797,780
|
1,833.8
|
0.6
|
3,437,052
|
1,902,083
|
3,258,643
|
71.3
|
(5.2)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
20,852
|
151
|
10,667
|
6,964.2
|
(48.8)
|
79,459
|
37,900
|
46,321
|
22.2
|
(41.7)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
67,938
|
2
|
57,450
|
2,872,400.0
|
(15.4)
|
302,344
|
148,644
|
217,503
|
46.3
|
(28.1)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
226,763
|
13,808
|
153,383
|
1,010.8
|
(32.4)
|
1,017,510
|
616,337
|
635,541
|
3.1
|
(37.5)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
12,453
|
1,058
|
9,196
|
769.2
|
(26.2)
|
58,497
|
31,647
|
37,161
|
17.4
|
(36.5)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
83,500
|
6,002
|
69,216
|
1,053.2
|
(17.1)
|
385,773
|
275,758
|
267,496
|
(3.0)
|
(30.7)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
31,163
|
5,551
|
34,527
|
522.0
|
10.8
|
150,177
|
110,371
|
150,254
|
36.1
|
0.1
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
122,445
|
11,338
|
91,952
|
711.0
|
(24.9)
|
555,526
|
328,725
|
374,773
|
14.0
|
(32.5)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
108,876
|
9,088
|
78,664
|
765.6
|
(27.7)
|
491,544
|
293,897
|
334,919
|
14.0
|
(31.9)
|
International Traffic
|
1,382,146
|
8,524
|
1,170,401
|
13,630.7
|
(15.3)
|
8,085,347
|
4,501,075
|
4,419,447
|
(1.8)
|
(45.3)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,327,014
|
7,355
|
1,095,433
|
14,793.7
|
(17.5)
|
7,594,936
|
4,165,482
|
4,159,275
|
(0.1)
|
(45.2)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
19,919
|
167
|
35,147
|
20,946.1
|
76.4
|
202,711
|
128,789
|
126,938
|
(1.4)
|
(37.4)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
2,891
|
-
|
1,378
|
-
|
(52.3)
|
97,694
|
77,302
|
8,208
|
(89.4)
|
(91.6)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
13,645
|
191
|
17,553
|
9,090.1
|
28.6
|
90,278
|
61,361
|
55,885
|
(8.9)
|
(38.1)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
659
|
3
|
461
|
15,266.7
|
(30.0)
|
3,035
|
1,943
|
2,106
|
8.4
|
(30.6)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
9,737
|
79
|
10,517
|
13,212.7
|
8.0
|
56,587
|
40,255
|
32,196
|
(20.0)
|
(43.1)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
914
|
73
|
657
|
800.0
|
(28.1)
|
5,156
|
3,546
|
2,628
|
(25.9)
|
(49.0)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
5,627
|
105
|
6,673
|
6,255.2
|
18.6
|
26,784
|
15,768
|
23,706
|
50.3
|
(11.5)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
1,740
|
551
|
2,582
|
368.6
|
48.4
|
8,166
|
6,629
|
8,505
|
28.3
|
4.2
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
2,848,990
|
96,777
|
2,473,236
|
2,455.6
|
(13.2)
|
14,563,229
|
8,246,437
|
9,742,058
|
18.1
|
(33.1)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,119,868
|
48,610
|
1,893,213
|
3,794.7
|
(10.7)
|
11,031,988
|
6,067,565
|
7,417,918
|
22.3
|
(32.8)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
40,771
|
318
|
45,814
|
14,306.9
|
12.4
|
282,170
|
166,689
|
173,259
|
3.9
|
(38.6)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
70,829
|
2
|
58,828
|
2,941,300.0
|
(16.9)
|
400,038
|
225,946
|
225,711
|
(0.1)
|
(43.6)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
240,408
|
13,999
|
170,936
|
1,121.1
|
(28.9)
|
1,107,788
|
677,698
|
691,426
|
2.0
|
(37.6)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
13,112
|
1,061
|
9,657
|
810.2
|
(26.3)
|
61,532
|
33,590
|
39,267
|
16.9
|
(36.2)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
93,237
|
6,081
|
79,733
|
1,211.2
|
(14.5)
|
442,360
|
316,013
|
299,692
|
(5.2)
|
(32.3)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
32,077
|
5,624
|
35,184
|
525.6
|
9.7
|
155,333
|
113,917
|
152,882
|
34.2
|
(1.6)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
128,072
|
11,443
|
98,625
|
761.9
|
(23.0)
|
582,310
|
344,493
|
398,479
|
15.7
|
(31.6)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
110,616
|
9,639
|
81,246
|
742.9
|
(26.6)
|
499,710
|
300,526
|
343,424
|
14.3
|
(31.3)
|
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
May
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
SJU Total
|
776,383
|
79,906
|
896,041
|
1,021.4
|
15.4
|
3,829,801
|
2,328,108
|
3,426,475
|
47.2
|
(10.5)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
693,694
|
78,477
|
862,941
|
999.6
|
24.4
|
3,437,127
|
2,121,525
|
3,305,765
|
55.8
|
(3.8)
|
International Traffic
|
82,689
|
1,429
|
33,100
|
2,216.3
|
(60.0)
|
392,674
|
206,583
|
120,710
|
(41.6)
|
(69.3)
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
May
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Domestic Traffic
|
798,142
|
875
|
483,454
|
55,151.9
|
(39.4)
|
3,898,187
|
2,273,180
|
2,602,251
|
14.5
|
(33.2)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
578,881
|
153
|
316,399
|
206,696.7
|
(45.3)
|
2,817,461
|
1,623,314
|
1,731,996
|
6.7
|
(38.5)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
84,467
|
509
|
64,425
|
12,557.2
|
(23.7)
|
419,264
|
243,112
|
330,195
|
35.8
|
(21.2)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
78,531
|
101
|
65,195
|
64,449.5
|
(17.0)
|
390,782
|
259,479
|
345,768
|
33.3
|
(11.5)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
19,407
|
5
|
15,381
|
307,520.0
|
(20.7)
|
85,495
|
50,421
|
74,588
|
47.9
|
(12.8)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
29,960
|
98
|
19,600
|
19,900.0
|
(34.6)
|
147,174
|
83,585
|
104,779
|
25.4
|
(28.8)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
6,896
|
9
|
2,454
|
27,166.7
|
(64.4)
|
38,011
|
13,269
|
14,925
|
12.5
|
(60.7)
|
International Traffic
|
143,843
|
904
|
116,586
|
12,796.7
|
(18.9)
|
680,031
|
399,326
|
399,683
|
0.1
|
(41.2)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
143,843
|
904
|
116,586
|
12,796.7
|
(18.9)
|
680,031
|
399,326
|
399,683
|
0.1
|
(41.2)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
-
|
-
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
941,985
|
1,779
|
600,040
|
33,629.1
|
(36.3)
|
4,578,218
|
2,672,506
|
3,001,934
|
12.3
|
(34.4)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
722,724
|
1,057
|
432,985
|
40,863.6
|
(40.1)
|
3,497,492
|
2,022,640
|
2,131,679
|
5.4
|
(39.1)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
84467
|
509
|
64,425
|
12,557.2
|
(23.7)
|
419,264
|
243,112
|
330,195
|
35.8
|
(21.2)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
78,531
|
101
|
65,195
|
64,449.5
|
(17.0)
|
390,782
|
259,479
|
345,768
|
33.3
|
(11.5)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
19,407
|
5
|
15,381
|
307,520.0
|
(20.7)
|
85,495
|
50,421
|
74,588
|
47.9
|
(12.8)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
29,960
|
98
|
19,600
|
19,900.0
|
(34.6)
|
147,174
|
83,585
|
104,779
|
25.4
|
(28.8)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
6,896
|
9
|
2,454
|
27,166.7
|
(64.4)
|
38,011
|
13,269
|
14,925
|
12.5
|
(60.7)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
