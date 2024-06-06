ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 20.2% in Colombia, 4.3% in Puerto Rico and declined 3.0% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2024 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 3.0% compared to May 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 20.2% in Colombia and 4.3% in Puerto Rico while traffic in Mexico declined 3.0%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 30.1% in international traffic and 17.8% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico also reported growth in both domestic and international traffic, up 3.1% and 15.4%, respectively. Mexico, however, presented declines of 4.6% and 1.3% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from May 1 to May 31, 2024 and from May 1 to May 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






May

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Mexico

3,444,746

3,341,200

(3.0)

17,125,475

18,332,807

7.0

Domestic Traffic

1,764,993

1,683,397

(4.6)

8,310,948

7,872,298

(5.3)

International Traffic

1,679,753

1,657,803

(1.3)

8,814,527

10,460,509

18.7

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,089,726

1,136,672

4.3

4,942,566

5,433,398

9.9

Domestic Traffic

982,486

1,012,936

3.1

4,470,821

4,875,194

9.0

International Traffic

107,240

123,736

15.4

471,745

558,204

18.3

Colombia

1,141,261

1,371,343

20.2

6,110,779

6,454,261

5.6

Domestic Traffic

920,223

1,083,874

17.8

4,968,277

5,060,109

1.8

International Traffic

221,038

287,469

30.1

1,142,502

1,394,152

22.0

Total Traffic

5,675,733

5,849,215

3.1

28,178,820

30,220,466

7.2

Domestic Traffic

3,667,702

3,780,207

3.1

17,750,046

17,807,601

0.3

International Traffic

2,008,031

2,069,008

3.0

10,428,774

12,412,865

19.0

Mexico Passenger Traffic








May

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

1,764,993

1,683,397

(4.6)

8,310,948

7,872,298

(5.3)

CUN

Cancun

1,029,493

878,015

(14.7)

4,618,895

3,994,182

(13.5)

CZM

Cozumel

14,706

21,448

45.8

60,941

98,582

61.8

HUX

Huatulco

69,341

61,617

(11.1)

359,224

295,473

(17.7)

MID

Merida

266,946

264,893

(0.8)

1,356,104

1,329,587

(2.0)

MTT

Minatitlan

11,444

13,817

20.7

47,663

53,858

13.0

OAX

Oaxaca

101,994

124,267

21.8

552,545

623,940

12.9

TAP

Tapachula

40,995

52,097

27.1

205,617

252,268

22.7

VER

Veracruz

125,495

136,378

8.7

589,722

619,996

5.1

VSA

Villahermosa

104,579

130,865

25.1

520,237

604,412

16.2

International Traffic

1,679,753

1,657,803

(1.3)

8,814,527

10,460,509

18.7

CUN

Cancun

1,597,328

1,560,736

(2.3)

8,313,443

9,767,506

17.5

CZM

Cozumel

31,061

35,188

13.3

210,469

271,993

29.2

HUX

Huatulco

1,574

2,266

44.0

54,651

97,245

77.9

MID

Merida

23,778

26,342

10.8

103,590

157,169

51.7

MTT

Minatitlan

655

574

(12.4)

4,386

2,709

(38.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

14,958

17,717

18.4

75,771

92,634

22.3

TAP

Tapachula

1,040

792

(23.8)

5,218

5,381

3.1

VER

Veracruz

7,353

10,931

48.7

35,938

51,395

43.0

VSA

Villahermosa

2,006

3,257

62.4

11,061

14,477

30.9

Traffic Total Mexico

3,444,746

3,341,200

(3.0)

17,125,475

18,332,807

7.0

CUN

Cancun

2,626,821

2,438,751

(7.2)

12,932,338

13,761,688

6.4

CZM

Cozumel

45,767

56,636

23.7

271,410

370,575

36.5

HUX

Huatulco

70,915

63,883

(9.9)

413,875

392,718

(5.1)

MID

Merida

290,724

291,235

0.2

1,459,694

1,486,756

1.9

MTT

Minatitlan

12,099

14,391

18.9

52,049

56,567

8.7

OAX

Oaxaca

116,952

141,984

21.4

628,316

716,574

14.0

TAP

Tapachula

42,035

52,889

25.8

210,835

257,649

22.2

VER

Veracruz

132,848

147,309

10.9

625,660

671,391

7.3

VSA

Villahermosa

106,585

134,122

25.8

531,298

618,889

16.5

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




May

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

SJU Total

1,089,726

1,136,672

4.3

4,942,566

5,433,398

9.9

Domestic Traffic

982,486

1,012,936

3.1

4,470,821

4,875,194

9.0

International Traffic

107,240

123,736

15.4

471,745

558,204

18.3









Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan






May

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

920,223

1,083,874

17.8

4,968,277

5,060,109

1.8

MDE

Rionegro

683,098

814,672

19.3

3,727,748

3,738,821

0.3

EOH

Medellin

96,933

102,058

5.3

465,666

502,468

7.9

MTR

Monteria

93,357

120,005

28.5

542,893

596,173

9.8

APO

Carepa

17,337

16,185

(6.6)

83,175

73,094

(12.1)

UIB

Quibdo

27,693

28,377

2.5

138,685

136,485

(1.6)

CZU

Corozal

1,805

2,577

42.8

10,110

13,068

29.3

International Traffic

221,038

287,469

30.1

1,142,502

1,394,152

22.0

MDE

Rionegro

221,038

287,469

30.1

1,142,502

1,394,152

22.0

EOH

Medellin







MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,141,261

1,371,343

20.2

6,110,779

6,454,261

5.6

MDE

Rionegro

904,136

1,102,141

21.9

4,870,250

5,132,973

5.4

EOH

Medellin

96,933

102,058

5.3

465,666

502,468

7.9

MTR

Monteria

93,357

120,005

28.5

542,893

596,173

9.8

APO

Carepa

17,337

16,185

(6.6)

83,175

73,094

(12.1)

UIB

Quibdo

27,693

28,377

2.5

138,685

136,485

(1.6)

CZU

Corozal

1,805

2,577

42.8

10,110

13,068

29.3


















About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

