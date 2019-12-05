ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2019

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 3.9% in Mexico, 20.2% in Puerto Rico and 7.9% in Colombia

News provided by

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Dec 05, 2019, 16:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for November 2019 increased 7.3% when compared to November 2018. Passenger traffic increased 3.9% in Mexico, 20.2% in Puerto Rico and 7.9% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between November 1 through November 30, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018.Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary







November

%
Chg

Year to date

%
Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Mexico

2,681,060

2,785,277

3.9

30,241,852

31,047,972

2.7

Domestic Traffic

1,344,789

1,411,282

4.9

14,414,520

15,196,225

5.4

International Traffic

1,336,271

1,373,995

2.8

15,827,332

15,851,747

0.2

San Juan, Puerto Rico

648,928

779,725

20.2

7,589,625

8,510,537

12.1

Domestic Traffic

580,658

700,055

20.6

6,767,905

7,610,322

12.4

International Traffic

68,270

79,670

16.7

821,720

900,215

9.6

Colombia

960,319

1,036,353

7.9

9,597,708

10,880,944

13.4

Domestic Traffic

824,362

890,063

8.0

8,166,417

9,234,603

13.1

International Traffic

135,957

146,290

7.6

1,431,291

1,646,341

15.0

Total Traffic

4,290,307

4,601,355

7.3

47,429,185

50,439,453

6.3

Domestic Traffic

2,749,809

3,001,400

9.1

29,348,842

32,041,150

9.2

International Traffic

1,540,498

1,599,955

3.9

18,080,343

18,398,303

1.8

Mexico Passenger Traffic








November

%
Chg

Year to date

%
Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

1,344,789

1,411,282

4.9

14,414,520

15,196,225

5.4

CUN

Cancun

727,945

747,872

2.7

7,990,199

8,210,113

2.8

CZM

Cozumel

16,992

13,014

(23.4)

153,256

171,901

12.2

HUX

Huatulco

56,261

54,347

(3.4)

617,696

687,270

11.3

MID

Merida

206,245

228,865

11.0

2,027,471

2,333,286

15.1

MTT

Minatitlan

15,644

10,794

(31.0)

177,368

128,282

(27.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

77,473

106,675

37.7

773,611

943,203

21.9

TAP

Tapachula

27,535

33,995

23.5

280,879

333,974

18.9

VER

Veracruz

117,050

117,949

0.8

1,301,500

1,278,965

(1.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

99,644

97,771

(1.9)

1,092,540

1,109,231

1.5

International Traffic

1,336,271

1,373,995

2.8

15,827,332

15,851,747

0.2

CUN

Cancun

1,263,638

1,293,394

2.4

14,939,653

14,976,125

0.2

CZM

Cozumel

24,869

22,817

(8.3)

371,420

324,159

(12.7)

HUX

Huatulco

12,762

13,839

8.4

123,138

123,441

0.2

MID

Merida

17,823

20,688

16.1

198,315

192,481

(2.9)

MTT

Minatitlan

395

502

27.1

6,378

6,930

8.7

OAX

Oaxaca

9,594

15,131

57.7

88,364

134,417

52.1

TAP

Tapachula

983

875

(11.0)

13,901

11,807

(15.1)

VER

Veracruz

4,876

4,978

2.1

60,136

62,705

4.3

VSA

Villahermosa

1,331

1,771

33.1

26,027

19,682

(24.4)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,681,060

2,785,277

3.9

30,241,852

31,047,972

2.7

CUN

Cancun

1,991,583

2,041,266

2.5

22,929,852

23,186,238

1.1

CZM

Cozumel

41,861

35,831

(14.4)

524,676

496,060

(5.5)

HUX

Huatulco

69,023

68,186

(1.2)

740,834

810,711

9.4

MID

Merida

224,068

249,553

11.4

2,225,786

2,525,767

13.5

MTT

Minatitlan

16,039

11,296

(29.6)

183,746

135,212

(26.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

87,067

121,806

39.9

861,975

1,077,620

25.0

TAP

Tapachula

28,518

34,870

22.3

294,780

345,781

17.3

VER

Veracruz

121,926

122,927

0.8

1,361,636

1,341,670

(1.5)

VSA

Villahermosa

100,975

99,542

(1.4)

1,118,567

1,128,913

0.9









Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

November

%
Chg

Year to date

%
Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

SJU Total

648,928

779,725

20.2

7,589,625

8,510,537

12.1

Domestic Traffic

580,658

700,055

20.6

6,767,905

7,610,322

12.4

International Traffic

68,270

79,670

16.7

821,720

900,215

9.6









Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan




November

%
Chg

Year to date

%
Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

824,362

890,063

8.0

8,166,417

9,234,603

13.1

MDE

Rionegro

592,094

644,583

8.9

5,767,435

6,691,814

16.0

EOH

Medellin

88,863

92,789

4.4

961,105

991,247

3.1

MTR

Monteria

84,541

94,506

11.8

849,240

918,948

8.2

APO

Carepa

17,764

20,589

15.9

183,493

205,410

11.9

UIB

Quibdo

31,186

32,701

4.9

322,439

345,805

7.2

CZU

Corozal

9,914

4,895

(50.6)

82,705

81,379

(1.6)

International Traffic

135,957

146,290

7.6

1,431,291

1,646,341

15.0

MDE

Rionegro

135,957

146,290

7.6

1,431,291

1,646,341

15.0

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

960,319

1,036,353

7.9

9,597,708

10,880,944

13.4

MDE

Rionegro

728,051

790,873

8.6

7,198,726

8,338,155

15.8

EOH

Medellin

88,863

92,789

4.4

961,105

991,247

3.1

MTR

Monteria

84,541

94,506

11.8

849,240

918,948

8.2

APO

Carepa

17,764

20,589

15.9

183,493

205,410

11.9

UIB

Quibdo

31,186

32,701

4.9

322,439

345,805

7.2

CZU

Corozal

9,914

4,895

(50.6)

82,705

81,379

(1.6)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Related Links

http://www.asur.com.mx

You just read:

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2019

News provided by

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Dec 05, 2019, 16:30 ET