ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2019

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for November 2019 increased 7.3% when compared to November 2018. Passenger traffic increased 3.9% in Mexico, 20.2% in Puerto Rico and 7.9% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between November 1 through November 30, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018.Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary















November %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Mexico 2,681,060 2,785,277 3.9

30,241,852 31,047,972 2.7 Domestic Traffic 1,344,789 1,411,282 4.9

14,414,520 15,196,225 5.4 International Traffic 1,336,271 1,373,995 2.8

15,827,332 15,851,747 0.2 San Juan, Puerto Rico 648,928 779,725 20.2

7,589,625 8,510,537 12.1 Domestic Traffic 580,658 700,055 20.6

6,767,905 7,610,322 12.4 International Traffic 68,270 79,670 16.7

821,720 900,215 9.6 Colombia 960,319 1,036,353 7.9

9,597,708 10,880,944 13.4 Domestic Traffic 824,362 890,063 8.0

8,166,417 9,234,603 13.1 International Traffic 135,957 146,290 7.6

1,431,291 1,646,341 15.0 Total Traffic 4,290,307 4,601,355 7.3

47,429,185 50,439,453 6.3 Domestic Traffic 2,749,809 3,001,400 9.1

29,348,842 32,041,150 9.2 International Traffic 1,540,498 1,599,955 3.9

18,080,343 18,398,303 1.8

Mexico Passenger Traffic













November %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 1,344,789 1,411,282 4.9

14,414,520 15,196,225 5.4 CUN Cancun 727,945 747,872 2.7

7,990,199 8,210,113 2.8 CZM Cozumel 16,992 13,014 (23.4)

153,256 171,901 12.2 HUX Huatulco 56,261 54,347 (3.4)

617,696 687,270 11.3 MID Merida 206,245 228,865 11.0

2,027,471 2,333,286 15.1 MTT Minatitlan 15,644 10,794 (31.0)

177,368 128,282 (27.7) OAX Oaxaca 77,473 106,675 37.7

773,611 943,203 21.9 TAP Tapachula 27,535 33,995 23.5

280,879 333,974 18.9 VER Veracruz 117,050 117,949 0.8

1,301,500 1,278,965 (1.7) VSA Villahermosa 99,644 97,771 (1.9)

1,092,540 1,109,231 1.5 International Traffic 1,336,271 1,373,995 2.8

15,827,332 15,851,747 0.2 CUN Cancun 1,263,638 1,293,394 2.4

14,939,653 14,976,125 0.2 CZM Cozumel 24,869 22,817 (8.3)

371,420 324,159 (12.7) HUX Huatulco 12,762 13,839 8.4

123,138 123,441 0.2 MID Merida 17,823 20,688 16.1

198,315 192,481 (2.9) MTT Minatitlan 395 502 27.1

6,378 6,930 8.7 OAX Oaxaca 9,594 15,131 57.7

88,364 134,417 52.1 TAP Tapachula 983 875 (11.0)

13,901 11,807 (15.1) VER Veracruz 4,876 4,978 2.1

60,136 62,705 4.3 VSA Villahermosa 1,331 1,771 33.1

26,027 19,682 (24.4) Traffic Total Mexico 2,681,060 2,785,277 3.9

30,241,852 31,047,972 2.7 CUN Cancun 1,991,583 2,041,266 2.5

22,929,852 23,186,238 1.1 CZM Cozumel 41,861 35,831 (14.4)

524,676 496,060 (5.5) HUX Huatulco 69,023 68,186 (1.2)

740,834 810,711 9.4 MID Merida 224,068 249,553 11.4

2,225,786 2,525,767 13.5 MTT Minatitlan 16,039 11,296 (29.6)

183,746 135,212 (26.4) OAX Oaxaca 87,067 121,806 39.9

861,975 1,077,620 25.0 TAP Tapachula 28,518 34,870 22.3

294,780 345,781 17.3 VER Veracruz 121,926 122,927 0.8

1,361,636 1,341,670 (1.5) VSA Villahermosa 100,975 99,542 (1.4)

1,118,567 1,128,913 0.9

















Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

November %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 SJU Total 648,928 779,725 20.2

7,589,625 8,510,537 12.1 Domestic Traffic 580,658 700,055 20.6

6,767,905 7,610,322 12.4 International Traffic 68,270 79,670 16.7

821,720 900,215 9.6

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan









November %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 824,362 890,063 8.0

8,166,417 9,234,603 13.1 MDE Rionegro 592,094 644,583 8.9

5,767,435 6,691,814 16.0 EOH Medellin 88,863 92,789 4.4

961,105 991,247 3.1 MTR Monteria 84,541 94,506 11.8

849,240 918,948 8.2 APO Carepa 17,764 20,589 15.9

183,493 205,410 11.9 UIB Quibdo 31,186 32,701 4.9

322,439 345,805 7.2 CZU Corozal 9,914 4,895 (50.6)

82,705 81,379 (1.6) International Traffic 135,957 146,290 7.6

1,431,291 1,646,341 15.0 MDE Rionegro 135,957 146,290 7.6

1,431,291 1,646,341 15.0 EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 960,319 1,036,353 7.9

9,597,708 10,880,944 13.4 MDE Rionegro 728,051 790,873 8.6

7,198,726 8,338,155 15.8 EOH Medellin 88,863 92,789 4.4

961,105 991,247 3.1 MTR Monteria 84,541 94,506 11.8

849,240 918,948 8.2 APO Carepa 17,764 20,589 15.9

183,493 205,410 11.9 UIB Quibdo 31,186 32,701 4.9

322,439 345,805 7.2 CZU Corozal 9,914 4,895 (50.6)

82,705 81,379 (1.6)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

