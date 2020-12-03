ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2020

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for November 2020 decreased 44.4% when compared to November 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 40.3% in Mexico, 43.5% in Puerto Rico and 56.1% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between November 1 through November 30, 2020 and from November 1 through November 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













November % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Mexico 2,785,277 1,663,706 (40.3)

31,047,972 14,578,204 (53.0) Domestic Traffic 1,411,282 1,049,829 (25.6)

15,196,225 8,106,147 (46.7) International Traffic 1,373,995 613,877 (55.3)

15,851,747 6,472,057 (59.2) San Juan, Puerto Rico 779,725 440,548 (43.5)

8,510,537 4,331,949 (49.1) Domestic Traffic 700,055 421,750 (39.8)

7,610,322 4,062,130 (46.6) International Traffic 79,670 18,798 (76.4)

900,215 269,819 (70.0) Colombia 1,036,353 455,473 (56.1)

10,880,944 3,610,666 (66.8) Domestic Traffic 890,063 396,621 (55.4)

9,234,603 3,100,899 (66.4) International Traffic 146,290 58,852 (59.8)

1,646,341 509,767 (69.0) Total Traffic 4,601,355 2,559,727 (44.4)

50,439,453 22,520,819 (55.4) Domestic Traffic 3,001,400 1,868,200 (37.8)

32,041,150 15,269,176 (52.3) International Traffic 1,599,955 691,527 (56.8)

18,398,303 7,251,643 (60.6)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













November % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2019 2020

2019 2020

Domestic Traffic 1,411,282 1,049,829 (25.6)

15,196,225 8,106,147 (46.7)

CUN Cancun 747,872 663,094 (11.3)

8,210,113 4,754,951 (42.1)

CZM Cozumel 13,014 9,532 (26.8)

171,901 60,870 (64.6)

HUX Huatulco 54,347 38,950 (28.3)

687,270 283,454 (58.8)

MID Merida 228,865 118,579 (48.2)

2,333,286 1,075,925 (53.9)

MTT Minatitlan 10,794 7,499 (30.5)

128,282 58,711 (54.2)

OAX Oaxaca 106,675 52,868 (50.4)

943,203 469,698 (50.2)

TAP Tapachula 33,995 29,309 (13.8)

333,974 240,568 (28.0)

VER Veracruz 117,949 69,368 (41.2)

1,278,965 612,734 (52.1)

VSA Villahermosa 97,771 60,630 (38.0)

1,109,231 549,236 (50.5)

International Traffic 1,373,995 613,877 (55.3)

15,851,747 6,472,057 (59.2)

CUN Cancun 1,293,394 583,443 (54.9)

14,976,125 6,035,540 (59.7)

CZM Cozumel 22,817 14,637 (35.9)

324,159 179,697 (44.6)

HUX Huatulco 13,839 816 (94.1)

123,441 79,542 (35.6)

MID Merida 20,688 4,665 (77.5)

192,481 73,893 (61.6)

MTT Minatitlan 502 446 (11.2)

6,930 3,152 (54.5)

OAX Oaxaca 15,131 5,939 (60.7)

134,417 56,611 (57.9)

TAP Tapachula 875 324 (63.0)

11,807 6,334 (46.4)

VER Veracruz 4,978 2,506 (49.7)

62,705 22,396 (64.3)

VSA Villahermosa 1,771 1,101 (37.8)

19,682 14,892 (24.3)

Traffic Total Mexico 2,785,277 1,663,706 (40.3)

31,047,972 14,578,204 (53.0)

CUN Cancun 2,041,266 1,246,537 (38.9)

23,186,238 10,790,491 (53.5)

CZM Cozumel 35,831 24,169 (32.5)

496,060 240,567 (51.5)

HUX Huatulco 68,186 39,766 (41.7)

810,711 362,996 (55.2)

MID Merida 249,553 123,244 (50.6)

2,525,767 1,149,818 (54.5)

MTT Minatitlan 11,296 7,945 (29.7)

135,212 61,863 (54.2)

OAX Oaxaca 121,806 58,807 (51.7)

1,077,620 526,309 (51.2)

TAP Tapachula 34,870 29,633 (15.0)

345,781 246,902 (28.6)

VER Veracruz 122,927 71,874 (41.5)

1,341,670 635,130 (52.7)

VSA Villahermosa 99,542 61,731 (38.0)

1,128,913 564,128 (50.0)





















US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









November % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2019 2020

2019 2020

SJU Total 779,725 440,548 (43.5)

8,510,537 4,331,949 (49.1)

Domestic Traffic 700,055 421,750 (39.8)

7,610,322 4,062,130 (46.6)

International Traffic 79,670 18,798 (76.4)

900,215 269,819 (70.0)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











November % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2019 2020

2019 2020

Domestic Traffic 890,063 396,621 (55.4)

9,234,603 3,100,899 (66.4)

MDE Rionegro 644,583 252,628 (60.8)

6,691,814 2,136,531 (68.1)

EOH Medellin 92,789 59,343 (36.0)

991,247 388,686 (60.8)

MTR Monteria 94,506 50,163 (46.9)

918,948 357,897 (61.1)

APO Carepa 20,589 12,827 (37.7)

205,410 75,279 (63.4)

UIB Quibdo 32,701 19,300 (41.0)

345,805 124,303 (64.1)

CZU Corozal 4,895 2,360 (51.8)

81,379 18,203 (77.6)

International Traffic 146,290 58,852 (59.8)

1,646,341 509,767 (69.0)

MDE Rionegro 146,290 58,852 (59.8)

1,646,341 509,767 (69.0)

EOH Medellin - -



- -



MTR Monteria - -



- -



APO Carepa - -



- -



UIB Quibdo - -



- -



CZU Corozal - -



- -



Traffic Total Colombia 1,036,353 455,473 (56.1)

10,880,944 3,610,666 (66.8)

MDE Rionegro 790,873 311,480 (60.6)

8,338,155 2,646,298 (68.3)

EOH Medellin 92,789 59,343 (36.0)

991,247 388,686 (60.8)

MTR Monteria 94,506 50,163 (46.9)

918,948 357,897 (61.1)

APO Carepa 20,589 12,827 (37.7)

205,410 75,279 (63.4)

UIB Quibdo 32,701 19,300 (41.0)

345,805 124,303 (64.1)

CZU Corozal 4,895 2,360 (51.8)

81,379 18,203 (77.6)



































About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.