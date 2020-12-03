ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2020

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 40.3% in Mexico, 43.5% in Puerto Rico and 56.1% in Colombia

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Dec 03, 2020, 16:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for November 2020 decreased 44.4% when compared to November 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 40.3% in Mexico, 43.5% in Puerto Rico and 56.1% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between November 1 through November 30, 2020 and from November 1 through November 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






November

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Mexico

2,785,277

1,663,706

(40.3)

31,047,972

14,578,204

(53.0)

Domestic Traffic

1,411,282

1,049,829

(25.6)

15,196,225

8,106,147

(46.7)

International Traffic

1,373,995

613,877

(55.3)

15,851,747

6,472,057

(59.2)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

779,725

440,548

(43.5)

8,510,537

4,331,949

(49.1)

Domestic Traffic

700,055

421,750

(39.8)

7,610,322

4,062,130

(46.6)

International Traffic

79,670

18,798

(76.4)

900,215

269,819

(70.0)

Colombia

1,036,353

455,473

(56.1)

10,880,944

3,610,666

(66.8)

Domestic Traffic

890,063

396,621

(55.4)

9,234,603

3,100,899

(66.4)

International Traffic

146,290

58,852

(59.8)

1,646,341

509,767

(69.0)

Total Traffic

4,601,355

2,559,727

(44.4)

50,439,453

22,520,819

(55.4)

Domestic Traffic

3,001,400

1,868,200

(37.8)

32,041,150

15,269,176

(52.3)

International Traffic

1,599,955

691,527

(56.8)

18,398,303

7,251,643

(60.6)

Mexico Passenger Traffic








November

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

1,411,282

1,049,829

(25.6)

15,196,225

8,106,147

(46.7)

CUN

Cancun

747,872

663,094

(11.3)

8,210,113

4,754,951

(42.1)

CZM

Cozumel

13,014

9,532

(26.8)

171,901

60,870

(64.6)

HUX

Huatulco

54,347

38,950

(28.3)

687,270

283,454

(58.8)

MID

Merida

228,865

118,579

(48.2)

2,333,286

1,075,925

(53.9)

MTT

Minatitlan

10,794

7,499

(30.5)

128,282

58,711

(54.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

106,675

52,868

(50.4)

943,203

469,698

(50.2)

TAP

Tapachula

33,995

29,309

(13.8)

333,974

240,568

(28.0)

VER

Veracruz

117,949

69,368

(41.2)

1,278,965

612,734

(52.1)

VSA

Villahermosa

97,771

60,630

(38.0)

1,109,231

549,236

(50.5)

International Traffic

1,373,995

613,877

(55.3)

15,851,747

6,472,057

(59.2)

CUN

Cancun

1,293,394

583,443

(54.9)

14,976,125

6,035,540

(59.7)

CZM

Cozumel

22,817

14,637

(35.9)

324,159

179,697

(44.6)

HUX

Huatulco

13,839

816

(94.1)

123,441

79,542

(35.6)

MID

Merida

20,688

4,665

(77.5)

192,481

73,893

(61.6)

MTT

Minatitlan

502

446

(11.2)

6,930

3,152

(54.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

15,131

5,939

(60.7)

134,417

56,611

(57.9)

TAP

Tapachula

875

324

(63.0)

11,807

6,334

(46.4)

VER

Veracruz

4,978

2,506

(49.7)

62,705

22,396

(64.3)

VSA

Villahermosa

1,771

1,101

(37.8)

19,682

14,892

(24.3)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,785,277

1,663,706

(40.3)

31,047,972

14,578,204

(53.0)

CUN

Cancun

2,041,266

1,246,537

(38.9)

23,186,238

10,790,491

(53.5)

CZM

Cozumel

35,831

24,169

(32.5)

496,060

240,567

(51.5)

HUX

Huatulco

68,186

39,766

(41.7)

810,711

362,996

(55.2)

MID

Merida

249,553

123,244

(50.6)

2,525,767

1,149,818

(54.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

11,296

7,945

(29.7)

135,212

61,863

(54.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

121,806

58,807

(51.7)

1,077,620

526,309

(51.2)

TAP

Tapachula

34,870

29,633

(15.0)

345,781

246,902

(28.6)

VER

Veracruz

122,927

71,874

(41.5)

1,341,670

635,130

(52.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

99,542

61,731

(38.0)

1,128,913

564,128

(50.0)










US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




November

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

SJU Total

779,725

440,548

(43.5)

8,510,537

4,331,949

(49.1)

Domestic Traffic

700,055

421,750

(39.8)

7,610,322

4,062,130

(46.6)

International Traffic

79,670

18,798

(76.4)

900,215

269,819

(70.0)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





November

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

890,063

396,621

(55.4)

9,234,603

3,100,899

(66.4)

MDE

Rionegro

644,583

252,628

(60.8)

6,691,814

2,136,531

(68.1)

EOH

Medellin

92,789

59,343

(36.0)

991,247

388,686

(60.8)

MTR

Monteria

94,506

50,163

(46.9)

918,948

357,897

(61.1)

APO

Carepa

20,589

12,827

(37.7)

205,410

75,279

(63.4)

UIB

Quibdo

32,701

19,300

(41.0)

345,805

124,303

(64.1)

CZU

Corozal

4,895

2,360

(51.8)

81,379

18,203

(77.6)

International Traffic

146,290

58,852

(59.8)

1,646,341

509,767

(69.0)

MDE

Rionegro

146,290

58,852

(59.8)

1,646,341

509,767

(69.0)

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,036,353

455,473

(56.1)

10,880,944

3,610,666

(66.8)

MDE

Rionegro

790,873

311,480

(60.6)

8,338,155

2,646,298

(68.3)

EOH

Medellin

92,789

59,343

(36.0)

991,247

388,686

(60.8)

MTR

Monteria

94,506

50,163

(46.9)

918,948

357,897

(61.1)

APO

Carepa

20,589

12,827

(37.7)

205,410

75,279

(63.4)

UIB

Quibdo

32,701

19,300

(41.0)

345,805

124,303

(64.1)

CZU

Corozal

4,895

2,360

(51.8)

81,379

18,203

(77.6)
















About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.