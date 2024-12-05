ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 8.7% in Puerto Rico and 7.7% in Colombia and decreased by 7.1% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for November 2024 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.2% compared to November 2023.

Passenger traffic increased by 8.7% in Puerto Rico and 7.7% in Colombia and declined 7.1% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico reported increases of 32.1% in international traffic and 6.0% in domestic traffic. Performance in Colombia was driven by increases of 17.1% in international traffic and 5.3% in domestic traffic, while Mexico, in turn, reported declines in domestic and international traffic of 7.6% and 6.8%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from November 1 to November 30, 2024, and from November 1 to November 30, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













November % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Mexico 3,589,109 3,332,533 (7.1)

39,432,574 37,616,931 (4.6) Domestic Traffic 1,778,526 1,644,222 (7.6)

19,432,014 18,077,861 (7.0) International Traffic 1,810,583 1,688,311 (6.8)

20,000,560 19,539,070 (2.3) San Juan, Puerto Rico 956,505 1,039,762 8.7

11,088,144 11,957,972 7.8 Domestic Traffic 856,806 908,051 6.0

9,924,275 10,555,969 6.4 International Traffic 99,699 131,711 32.1

1,163,869 1,402,003 20.5 Colombia 1,308,966 1,409,711 7.7

13,504,921 15,059,316 11.5 Domestic Traffic 1,047,160 1,103,105 5.3

10,830,683 11,793,803 8.9 International Traffic 261,806 306,606 17.1

2,674,238 3,265,513 22.1 Total Traffic 5,854,580 5,782,006 (1.2)

64,025,639 64,634,219 1.0 Domestic Traffic 3,682,492 3,655,378 (0.7)

40,186,972 40,427,633 0.6 International Traffic 2,172,088 2,126,628 (2.1)

23,838,667 24,206,586 1.5

Mexico Passenger Traffic















November % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2023 2024

2023 2024

Domestic Traffic 1,778,526 1,644,222 (7.6)

19,432,014 18,077,861 (7.0)

CUN Cancun 956,130 834,117 (12.8)

10,880,635 9,362,836 (13.9)

CZM Cozumel 20,149 22,659 12.5

180,404 225,653 25.1

HUX Huatulco 58,008 51,733 (10.8)

734,018 642,730 (12.4)

MID Merida 298,217 285,206 (4.4)

3,036,772 3,022,473 (0.5)

MTT Minatitlan 11,918 13,393 12.4

121,226 132,114 9.0

OAX Oaxaca 129,947 138,491 6.6

1,340,131 1,393,159 4.0

TAP Tapachula 46,725 48,203 3.2

480,117 549,406 14.4

VER Veracruz 129,572 136,875 5.6

1,424,329 1,426,637 0.2

VSA Villahermosa 127,860 113,545 (11.2)

1,234,382 1,322,853 7.2

International Traffic 1,810,583 1,688,311 (6.8)

20,000,560 19,539,070 (2.3)

CUN Cancun 1,698,148 1,567,723 (7.7)

18,848,563 18,245,407 (3.2)

CZM Cozumel 39,718 27,019 (32.0)

421,344 423,614 0.5

HUX Huatulco 13,776 15,964 15.9

98,275 124,942 27.1

MID Merida 26,710 35,371 32.4

293,817 338,277 15.1

MTT Minatitlan 435 446 2.5

7,133 6,623 (7.1)

OAX Oaxaca 18,537 26,987 45.6

197,494 229,655 16.3

TAP Tapachula 910 593 (34.8)

15,398 10,960 (28.8)

VER Veracruz 9,549 12,257 28.4

92,085 130,902 42.2

VSA Villahermosa 2,800 1,951 (30.3)

26,451 28,690 8.5

Traffic Total Mexico 3,589,109 3,332,533 (7.1)

39,432,574 37,616,931 (4.6)

CUN Cancun 2,654,278 2,401,840 (9.5)

29,729,198 27,608,243 (7.1)

CZM Cozumel 59,867 49,678 (17.0)

601,748 649,267 7.9

HUX Huatulco 71,784 67,697 (5.7)

832,293 767,672 (7.8)

MID Merida 324,927 320,577 (1.3)

3,330,589 3,360,750 0.9

MTT Minatitlan 12,353 13,839 12.0

128,359 138,737 8.1

OAX Oaxaca 148,484 165,478 11.4

1,537,625 1,622,814 5.5

TAP Tapachula 47,635 48,796 2.4

495,515 560,366 13.1

VER Veracruz 139,121 149,132 7.2

1,516,414 1,557,539 2.7

VSA Villahermosa 130,660 115,496 (11.6)

1,260,833 1,351,543 7.2

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









November % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 SJU Total 956,505 1,039,762 8.7

11,088,144 11,957,972 7.8 Domestic Traffic 856,806 908,051 6.0

9,924,275 10,555,969 6.4 International Traffic 99,699 131,711 32.1

1,163,869 1,402,003 20.5

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











November % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 1,047,160 1,103,105 5.3

10,830,683 11,793,803 8.9 MDE Rionegro 758,011 828,940 9.4

8,015,839 8,842,675 10.3 EOH Medellin 111,513 94,917 (14.9)

1,123,247 1,106,204 (1.5) MTR Monteria 125,866 126,909 0.8

1,159,331 1,329,032 14.6 APO Carepa 19,293 17,154 (11.1)

188,251 165,749 (12.0) UIB Quibdo 30,246 28,757 (4.9)

321,117 307,466 (4.3) CZU Corozal 2,231 6,428 188.1

22,898 42,677 86.4 International Traffic 261,806 306,606 17.1

2,674,238 3,265,513 22.1 MDE Rionegro 261,806 306,606 17.1

2,674,238 3,265,513 22.1 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,308,966 1,409,711 7.7

13,504,921 15,059,316 11.5 MDE Rionegro 1,019,817 1,135,546 11.3

10,690,077 12,108,188 13.3 EOH Medellin 111,513 94,917 (14.9)

1,123,247 1,106,204 (1.5) MTR Monteria 125,866 126,909 0.8

1,159,331 1,329,032 14.6 APO Carepa 19,293 17,154 (11.1)

188,251 165,749 (12.0) UIB Quibdo 30,246 28,757 (4.9)

321,117 307,466 (4.3) CZU Corozal 2,231 6,428 188.1

22,898 42,677 86.4

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.