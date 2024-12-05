ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2024

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Dec 05, 2024, 16:30 ET

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 8.7% in Puerto Rico and 7.7% in Colombia and decreased by 7.1% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for November 2024 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.2% compared to November 2023.

Passenger traffic increased by 8.7% in Puerto Rico and 7.7% in Colombia and declined 7.1% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico reported increases of 32.1% in international traffic and 6.0% in domestic traffic. Performance in Colombia was driven by increases of 17.1% in international traffic and 5.3% in domestic traffic, while Mexico, in turn, reported declines in domestic and international traffic of 7.6% and 6.8%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from November 1 to November 30, 2024, and from November 1 to November 30, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






November

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Mexico

3,589,109

3,332,533

(7.1)

39,432,574

37,616,931

(4.6)

Domestic Traffic

1,778,526

1,644,222

(7.6)

19,432,014

18,077,861

(7.0)

International Traffic

1,810,583

1,688,311

(6.8)

20,000,560

19,539,070

(2.3)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

956,505

1,039,762

8.7

11,088,144

11,957,972

7.8

Domestic Traffic

856,806

908,051

6.0

9,924,275

10,555,969

6.4

International Traffic

99,699

131,711

32.1

1,163,869

1,402,003

20.5

Colombia

1,308,966

1,409,711

7.7

13,504,921

15,059,316

11.5

Domestic Traffic

1,047,160

1,103,105

5.3

10,830,683

11,793,803

8.9

International Traffic

261,806

306,606

17.1

2,674,238

3,265,513

22.1

Total Traffic

5,854,580

5,782,006

(1.2)

64,025,639

64,634,219

1.0

Domestic Traffic

3,682,492

3,655,378

(0.7)

40,186,972

40,427,633

0.6

International Traffic

2,172,088

2,126,628

(2.1)

23,838,667

24,206,586

1.5

Mexico Passenger Traffic









November

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

1,778,526

1,644,222

(7.6)

19,432,014

18,077,861

(7.0)

CUN

Cancun

956,130

834,117

(12.8)

10,880,635

9,362,836

(13.9)

CZM

Cozumel

20,149

22,659

12.5

180,404

225,653

25.1

HUX

Huatulco

58,008

51,733

(10.8)

734,018

642,730

(12.4)

MID

Merida

298,217

285,206

(4.4)

3,036,772

3,022,473

(0.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

11,918

13,393

12.4

121,226

132,114

9.0

OAX

Oaxaca

129,947

138,491

6.6

1,340,131

1,393,159

4.0

TAP

Tapachula

46,725

48,203

3.2

480,117

549,406

14.4

VER

Veracruz

129,572

136,875

5.6

1,424,329

1,426,637

0.2

VSA

Villahermosa

127,860

113,545

(11.2)

1,234,382

1,322,853

7.2

International Traffic

1,810,583

1,688,311

(6.8)

20,000,560

19,539,070

(2.3)

CUN

Cancun

1,698,148

1,567,723

(7.7)

18,848,563

18,245,407

(3.2)

CZM

Cozumel

39,718

27,019

(32.0)

421,344

423,614

0.5

HUX

Huatulco

13,776

15,964

15.9

98,275

124,942

27.1

MID

Merida

26,710

35,371

32.4

293,817

338,277

15.1

MTT

Minatitlan

435

446

2.5

7,133

6,623

(7.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

18,537

26,987

45.6

197,494

229,655

16.3

TAP

Tapachula

910

593

(34.8)

15,398

10,960

(28.8)

VER

Veracruz

9,549

12,257

28.4

92,085

130,902

42.2

VSA

Villahermosa

2,800

1,951

(30.3)

26,451

28,690

8.5

Traffic Total Mexico

3,589,109

3,332,533

(7.1)

39,432,574

37,616,931

(4.6)

CUN

Cancun

2,654,278

2,401,840

(9.5)

29,729,198

27,608,243

(7.1)

CZM

Cozumel

59,867

49,678

(17.0)

601,748

649,267

7.9

HUX

Huatulco

71,784

67,697

(5.7)

832,293

767,672

(7.8)

MID

Merida

324,927

320,577

(1.3)

3,330,589

3,360,750

0.9

MTT

Minatitlan

12,353

13,839

12.0

128,359

138,737

8.1

OAX

Oaxaca

148,484

165,478

11.4

1,537,625

1,622,814

5.5

TAP

Tapachula

47,635

48,796

2.4

495,515

560,366

13.1

VER

Veracruz

139,121

149,132

7.2

1,516,414

1,557,539

2.7

VSA

Villahermosa

130,660

115,496

(11.6)

1,260,833

1,351,543

7.2

 

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




November

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

SJU Total

956,505

1,039,762

8.7

11,088,144

11,957,972

7.8

Domestic Traffic

856,806

908,051

6.0

9,924,275

10,555,969

6.4

International Traffic

99,699

131,711

32.1

1,163,869

1,402,003

20.5

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





November

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

1,047,160

1,103,105

5.3

10,830,683

11,793,803

8.9

MDE

Rionegro

758,011

828,940

9.4

8,015,839

8,842,675

10.3

EOH

Medellin

111,513

94,917

(14.9)

1,123,247

1,106,204

(1.5)

MTR

Monteria

125,866

126,909

0.8

1,159,331

1,329,032

14.6

APO

Carepa

19,293

17,154

(11.1)

188,251

165,749

(12.0)

UIB

Quibdo

30,246

28,757

(4.9)

321,117

307,466

(4.3)

CZU

Corozal

2,231

6,428

188.1

22,898

42,677

86.4

International Traffic

261,806

306,606

17.1

2,674,238

3,265,513

22.1

MDE

Rionegro

261,806

306,606

17.1

2,674,238

3,265,513

22.1

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,308,966

1,409,711

7.7

13,504,921

15,059,316

11.5

MDE

Rionegro

1,019,817

1,135,546

11.3

10,690,077

12,108,188

13.3

EOH

Medellin

111,513

94,917

(14.9)

1,123,247

1,106,204

(1.5)

MTR

Monteria

125,866

126,909

0.8

1,159,331

1,329,032

14.6

APO

Carepa

19,293

17,154

(11.1)

188,251

165,749

(12.0)

UIB

Quibdo

30,246

28,757

(4.9)

321,117

307,466

(4.3)

CZU

Corozal

2,231

6,428

188.1

22,898

42,677

86.4

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

