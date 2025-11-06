ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.1% in Colombia and decreased by 0.2% in México and 1.7% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for October 2025 reached a total of 5.3 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.0% compared to October 2024.

Passenger traffic increased 5.1% year-on-year in Colombia, while it presented declines of 0.2% in Mexico and 1.7% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 14.8% in international traffic and 2.5% in domestic traffic. Mexico reported a 0.5% decrease in domestic traffic nearly offset by a 0.1% increase in international traffic. Puerto Rico reported an increase of 10.8% in international traffic more than offset by a decrease of 3.6% in domestic traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from October 1 to 31, 2025 and from October 1 to 31, 2024. Figures excluded transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary









October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Mexico 2,969,438 2,962,147 (0.2)

34,284,398 33,443,544 (2.5) Domestic Traffic 1,666,114 1,657,685 (0.5)

16,433,639 16,336,251 (0.6) International Traffic 1,303,324 1,304,462 0.1

17,850,759 17,107,293 (4.2) San Juan, Puerto Rico 870,373 855,798 (1.7)

10,918,210 11,399,130 4.4 Domestic Traffic 756,179 729,237 (3.6)

9,647,918 9,949,889 3.1 International Traffic 114,194 126,561 10.8

1,270,292 1,449,241 14.1 Colombia 1,431,424 1,503,803 5.1

13,649,605 14,139,199 3.6 Domestic Traffic 1,139,395 1,168,412 2.5

10,690,698 10,799,735 1.0 International Traffic 292,029 335,391 14.8

2,958,907 3,339,464 12.9 Total Traffic 5,271,235 5,321,748 1.0

58,852,213 58,981,873 0.2 Domestic Traffic 3,561,688 3,555,334 (0.2)

36,772,255 37,085,875 0.9 International Traffic 1,709,547 1,766,414 3.3

22,079,958 21,895,998 (0.8)



Mexico Passenger Traffic













October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,666,114 1,657,685 (0.5)

16,433,639 16,336,251 (0.6) CUN Cancun 874,782 835,494 (4.5)

8,528,719 8,293,484 (2.8) CZM Cozumel 20,136 22,169 10.1

202,994 219,320 8.0 HUX Huatulco 51,026 50,824 (0.4)

590,997 547,373 (7.4) MID Merida 275,870 302,046 9.5

2,737,267 2,883,772 5.4 MTT Minatitlan 12,668 11,840 (6.5)

118,721 126,128 6.2 OAX Oaxaca 129,089 136,458 5.7

1,254,668 1,309,834 4.4 TAP Tapachula 50,544 36,625 (27.5)

501,203 408,449 (18.5) VER Veracruz 134,608 150,540 11.8

1,289,762 1,406,548 9.1 VSA Villahermosa 117,391 111,689 (4.9)

1,209,308 1,141,343 (5.6) International Traffic 1,303,324 1,304,462 0.1

17,850,759 17,107,293 (4.2) CUN Cancun 1,218,036 1,215,159 (0.2)

16,677,684 15,954,026 (4.3) CZM Cozumel 20,313 19,205 (5.5)

396,595 314,572 (20.7) HUX Huatulco 3,677 1,877 (49.0)

108,978 103,254 (5.3) MID Merida 27,884 28,279 1.4

302,906 323,027 6.6 MTT Minatitlan 544 527 (3.1)

6,177 6,135 (0.7) OAX Oaxaca 18,755 22,067 17.7

202,668 219,563 8.3 TAP Tapachula 514 1,669 224.7

10,367 20,043 93.3 VER Veracruz 11,822 12,604 6.6

118,645 128,014 7.9 VSA Villahermosa 1,779 3,075 72.8

26,739 38,659 44.6 Traffic Total Mexico 2,969,438 2,962,147 (0.2)

34,284,398 33,443,544 (2.5) CUN Cancun 2,092,818 2,050,653 (2.0)

25,206,403 24,247,510 (3.8) CZM Cozumel 40,449 41,374 2.3

599,589 533,892 (11.0) HUX Huatulco 54,703 52,701 (3.7)

699,975 650,627 (7.0) MID Merida 303,754 330,325 8.7

3,040,173 3,206,799 5.5 MTT Minatitlan 13,212 12,367 (6.4)

124,898 132,263 5.9 OAX Oaxaca 147,844 158,525 7.2

1,457,336 1,529,397 4.9 TAP Tapachula 51,058 38,294 (25.0)

511,570 428,492 (16.2) VER Veracruz 146,430 163,144 11.4

1,408,407 1,534,562 9.0 VSA Villahermosa 119,170 114,764 (3.7)

1,236,047 1,180,002 (4.5)





US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)



October % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2024 2025

2024 2025

SJU Total 870,373 855,798 (1.7)

10,918,210 11,399,130 4.4

Domestic Traffic 756,179 729,237 (3.6)

9,647,918 9,949,889 3.1

International Traffic 114,194 126,561 10.8

1,270,292 1,449,241 14.1



Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

October % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2024 2025

2024 2025

Domestic Traffic 1,139,395 1,168,412 2.5

10,690,698 10,799,735 1.0

MDE Rionegro 859,849 881,315 2.5

8,013,735 8,164,692 1.9

EOH Medellin 101,681 106,084 4.3

1,011,287 995,402 (1.6)

MTR Monteria 125,472 123,566 (1.5)

1,202,123 1,150,424 (4.3)

APO Carepa 16,478 17,411 5.7

148,595 150,434 1.2

UIB Quibdo 29,733 34,495 16.0

278,709 293,484 5.3

CZU Corozal 6,182 5,541 (10.4)

36,249 45,299 25.0

International Traffic 292,029 335,391 14.8

2,958,907 3,339,464 12.9

MDE Rionegro 292,029 335,391 14.8

2,958,907 3,339,464 12.9

EOH Medellin















MTR Monteria - -



- -



APO Carepa - -



- -



UIB Quibdo - -



- -



CZU Corozal - -



- -



Traffic Total Colombia 1,431,424 1,503,803 5.1

13,649,605 14,139,199 3.6

MDE Rionegro 1,151,878 1,216,706 5.6

10,972,642 11,504,156 4.8

EOH Medellin 101,681 106,084 4.3

1,011,287 995,402 (1.6)

MTR Monteria 125,472 123,566 (1.5)

1,202,123 1,150,424 (4.3)

APO Carepa 16,478 17,411 5.7

148,595 150,434 1.2

UIB Quibdo 29,733 34,495 16.0

278,709 293,484 5.3

CZU Corozal 6,182 5,541 (10.4)

36,249 45,299 25.0

































About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

