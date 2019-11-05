ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2019

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for October 2019 increased 6.0% when compared to October 2018. Passenger traffic increased 3.2% in Mexico, 13.9% in Puerto Rico and 8.5% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between October 1 through October 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary















October %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019 2018 2019 Mexico 2,402,374 2,478,834 3.2

27,560,792 28,262,695 2.5 Domestic Traffic 1,344,650 1,417,569 5.4

13,069,731 13,784,943 5.5 International Traffic 1,057,724 1,061,265 0.3

14,491,061 14,477,752 (0.1) San Juan, Puerto Rico 578,124 658,632 13.9

6,940,697 7,730,812 11.4 Domestic Traffic 515,043 595,129 15.5

6,187,247 6,910,267 11.7 International Traffic 63,081 63,503 0.7

753,450 820,545 8.9 Colombia 955,971 1,037,040 8.5

8,637,389 9,844,591 14.0 Domestic Traffic 825,441 886,874 7.4

7,342,055 8,344,540 13.7 International Traffic 130,530 150,166 15.0

1,295,334 1,500,051 15.8 Total Traffic 3,936,469 4,174,506 6.0

43,138,878 45,838,098 6.3 Domestic Traffic 2,685,134 2,899,572 8.0

26,599,033 29,039,750 9.2 International Traffic 1,251,335 1,274,934 1.9

16,539,845 16,798,348 1.6

Mexico Passenger Traffic













October %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 1,344,650 1,417,569 5.4

13,069,731 13,784,943 5.5 CUN Cancun 736,367 758,707 3.0

7,262,254 7,462,241 2.8 CZM Cozumel 12,338 11,085 (10.2)

136,264 158,887 16.6 HUX Huatulco 49,384 57,042 15.5

561,435 632,923 12.7 MID Merida 195,801 220,763 12.7

1,821,226 2,104,421 15.5 MTT Minatitlan 17,031 12,173 (28.5)

161,724 117,488 (27.4) OAX Oaxaca 77,143 96,280 24.8

696,138 836,528 20.2 TAP Tapachula 27,294 30,110 10.3

253,344 299,979 18.4 VER Veracruz 123,885 125,608 1.4

1,184,450 1,161,016 (2.0) VSA Villahermosa 105,407 105,801 0.4

992,896 1,011,460 1.9 International Traffic 1,057,724 1,061,265 0.3

14,491,061 14,477,752 (0.1) CUN Cancun 1,012,613 1,011,657 (0.1)

13,676,015 13,682,731 0.0 CZM Cozumel 17,788 14,750 (17.1)

346,551 301,342 (13.0) HUX Huatulco 1,817 1,943 6.9

110,376 109,602 (0.7) MID Merida 12,646 14,529 14.9

180,492 171,793 (4.8) MTT Minatitlan 450 441 (2.0)

5,983 6,428 7.4 OAX Oaxaca 5,549 10,137 82.7

78,770 119,286 51.4 TAP Tapachula 822 637 (22.5)

12,918 10,932 (15.4) VER Veracruz 4,653 5,378 15.6

55,260 57,727 4.5 VSA Villahermosa 1,386 1,793 29.4

24,696 17,911 (27.5) Traffic Total Mexico 2,402,374 2,478,834 3.2

27,560,792 28,262,695 2.5 CUN Cancun 1,748,980 1,770,364 1.2

20,938,269 21,144,972 1.0 CZM Cozumel 30,126 25,835 (14.2)

482,815 460,229 (4.7) HUX Huatulco 51,201 58,985 15.2

671,811 742,525 10.5 MID Merida 208,447 235,292 12.9

2,001,718 2,276,214 13.7 MTT Minatitlan 17,481 12,614 (27.8)

167,707 123,916 (26.1) OAX Oaxaca 82,692 106,417 28.7

774,908 955,814 23.3 TAP Tapachula 28,116 30,747 9.4

266,262 310,911 16.8 VER Veracruz 128,538 130,986 1.9

1,239,710 1,218,743 (1.7) VSA Villahermosa 106,793 107,594 0.8

1,017,592 1,029,371 1.2

















Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

October %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 SJU Total 578,124 658,632 13.9

6,940,697 7,730,812 11.4 Domestic Traffic 515,043 595,129 15.5

6,187,247 6,910,267 11.7 International Traffic 63,081 63,503 0.7

753,450 820,545 8.9

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan









October %

Chg

Year to date %

Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 825,441 886,874 7.4

7,342,055 8,344,540 13.7 MDE Rionegro 588,595 637,699 8.3

5,175,341 6,047,231 16.8 EOH Medellin 92,639 96,810 4.5

872,242 898,458 3.0 MTR Monteria 82,457 89,871 9.0

764,699 824,442 7.8 APO Carepa 19,291 21,434 11.1

165,729 184,821 11.5 UIB Quibdo 31,933 33,932 6.3

291,253 313,104 7.5 CZU Corozal 10,526 7,128 (32.3)

72,791 76,484 5.1 International Traffic 130,530 150,166 15.0

1,295,334 1,500,051 15.8 MDE Rionegro 130,530 150,166 15.0

1,295,334 1,500,051 15.8 EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 955,971 1,037,040 8.5

8,637,389 9,844,591 14.0 MDE Rionegro 719,125 787,865 9.6

6,470,675 7,547,282 16.6 EOH Medellin 92,639 96,810 4.5

872,242 898,458 3.0 MTR Monteria 82,457 89,871 9.0

764,699 824,442 7.8 APO Carepa 19,291 21,434 11.1

165,729 184,821 11.5 UIB Quibdo 31,933 33,932 6.3

291,253 313,104 7.5 CZU Corozal 10,526 7,128 (32.3)

72,791 76,484 5.1

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

