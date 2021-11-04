ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2021

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for October 2021 reached a total of 4.5 million passengers, 7.7% above the levels reported in October 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of October 2019, passenger traffic increased 5.0% in Mexico and 14.4% in Puerto Rico and 9.7% Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between October 1 through October 31, 2021, from October 1 through October 31, 2020 and October 1 through October 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary























October

% Chg

2021 vs

2020 % Chg

2021 vs

2019

Year to date % Chg 2021 vs

2020 % Chg

2021 vs

2019



2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Mexico

2,478,834 1,365,772 2,603,962 90.7 5.0

28,262,695 12,914,498 22,937,125 77.6 (18.8) Domestic Traffic 1,417,569 923,189 1,397,246 51.3 (1.4)

13,784,943 7,056,318 12,073,842 71.1 (12.4) International Traffic 1,061,265 442,583 1,206,716 172.7 13.7

14,477,752 5,858,180 10,863,283 85.4 (25.0) San Juan, Puerto Rico 658,632 385,608 753,623 95.4 14.4

7,730,812 3,891,401 7,929,015 103.8 2.6 Domestic Traffic 595,129 374,669 699,807 86.8 17.6

6,910,267 3,640,380 7,511,733 106.3 8.7 International Traffic 63,503 10,939 53,816 392.0 (15.3)

820,545 251,021 417,282 66.2 (49.1) Colombia 1,037,040 333,465 1,137,858 241.2 9.7

9,844,591 3,155,193 8,058,232 155.4 (18.1) Domestic Traffic 886,874 292,305 969,903 231.8 9.4

8,344,540 2,704,278 6,881,661 154.5 (17.5) International Traffic 150,166 41,160 167,955 308.1 11.8

1,500,051 450,915 1,176,571 160.9 (21.6) Total Traffic 4,174,506 2,084,845 4,495,443 115.6 7.7

45,838,098 19,961,092 38,924,372 95.0 (15.1) Domestic Traffic 2,899,572 1,590,163 3,066,956 92.9 5.8

29,039,750 13,400,976 26,467,236 97.5 (8.9) International Traffic 1,274,934 494,682 1,428,487 188.8 12.0

16,798,348 6,560,116 12,457,136 89.9 (25.8)

Mexico Passenger Traffic





















October % Chg

2021 vs

2020 % Chg

2021 vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021 vs

2020 % Chg

2021 vs

2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 1,417,569 923,189 1,397,246 51.3 (1.4)

13,784,943 7,056,318 12,073,842 71.1 (12.4) CUN Cancun 758,707 591,005 839,056 42.0 10.6

7,462,241 4,091,857 7,381,467 80.4 (1.1) CZM Cozumel 11,085 4,967 17,478 251.9 57.7

158,887 51,338 138,862 170.5 (12.6) HUX Huatulco 57,042 30,620 58,929 92.5 3.3

632,923 244,504 504,021 106.1 (20.4) MID Merida 220,763 100,394 181,392 80.7 (17.8)

2,104,421 957,346 1,455,833 52.1 (30.8) MTT Minatitlan 12,173 6,680 7,597 13.7 (37.6)

117,488 51,212 76,017 48.4 (35.3) OAX Oaxaca 96,280 44,672 74,937 67.7 (22.2)

836,528 416,830 619,962 48.7 (25.9) TAP Tapachula 30,110 26,937 36,346 34.9 20.7

299,979 211,259 325,602 54.1 8.5 VER Veracruz 125,608 62,207 94,920 52.6 (24.4)

1,161,016 543,366 817,091 50.4 (29.6) VSA Villahermosa 105,801 55,707 86,591 55.4 (18.2)

1,011,460 488,606 754,987 54.5 (25.4) International Traffic 1,061,265 442,583 1,206,716 172.7 13.7

14,477,752 5,858,180 10,863,283 85.4 (25.0) CUN Cancun 1,011,657 419,731 1,141,366 171.9 12.8

13,682,731 5,452,097 10,203,634 87.2 (25.4) CZM Cozumel 14,750 10,857 22,174 104.2 50.3

301,342 165,060 281,332 70.4 (6.6) HUX Huatulco 1,943 365 1,448 296.7 (25.5)

109,602 78,726 20,421 (74.1) (81.4) MID Merida 14,529 2,909 16,147 455.1 11.1

171,793 69,228 153,079 121.1 (10.9) MTT Minatitlan 441 439 442 0.7 0.2

6,428 2,706 4,923 81.9 (23.4) OAX Oaxaca 10,137 4,031 11,378 182.3 12.2

119,286 50,672 94,240 86.0 (21.0) TAP Tapachula 637 667 2,541 281.0 298.9

10,932 6,010 12,659 110.6 15.8 VER Veracruz 5,378 1,608 6,613 311.3 23.0

57,727 19,890 65,791 230.8 14.0 VSA Villahermosa 1,793 1,976 4,607 133.1 156.9

17,911 13,791 27,204 97.3 51.9 Traffic Total Mexico 2,478,834 1,365,772 2,603,962 90.7 5.0

28,262,695 12,914,498 22,937,125 77.6 (18.8) CUN Cancun 1,770,364 1,010,736 1,980,422 95.9 11.9

21,144,972 9,543,954 17,585,101 84.3 (16.8) CZM Cozumel 25,835 15,824 39,652 150.6 53.5

460,229 216,398 420,194 94.2 (8.7) HUX Huatulco 58,985 30,985 60,377 94.9 2.4

742,525 323,230 524,442 62.3 (29.4) MID Merida 235,292 103,303 197,539 91.2 (16.0)

2,276,214 1,026,574 1,608,912 56.7 (29.3) MTT Minatitlan 12,614 7,119 8,039 12.9 (36.3)

123,916 53,918 80,940 50.1 (34.7) OAX Oaxaca 106,417 48,703 86,315 77.2 (18.9)

955,814 467,502 714,202 52.8 (25.3) TAP Tapachula 30,747 27,604 38,887 40.9 26.5

310,911 217,269 338,261 55.7 8.8 VER Veracruz 130,986 63,815 101,533 59.1 (22.5)

1,218,743 563,256 882,882 56.7 (27.6) VSA Villahermosa 107,594 57,683 91,198 58.1 (15.2)

1,029,371 502,397 782,191 55.7 (24.0)

























US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

October % Chg

2021 vs

2020 % Chg

2021 vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021 vs

2020 % Chg

2021 vs

2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 SJU Total 658,632 385,608 753,623 95.4 14.4

7,730,812 3,891,401 7,929,015 103.8 2.6 Domestic Traffic 595,129 374,669 699,807 86.8 17.6

6,910,267 3,640,380 7,511,733 106.3 8.7 International Traffic 63,503 10,939 53,816 392.0 (15.3)

820,545 251,021 417,282 66.2 (49.1)

























Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan



October % Chg

2021 vs

2020 % Chg

2021 vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021 vs

2020 % Chg

2021 vs

2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 886,874 292,305 969,903 231.8 9.4

8,344,540 2,704,278 6,881,661 154.5 (17.5) MDE Rionegro 637,699 176,138 700,970 298.0 9.9

6,047,231 1,883,903 4,794,845 154.5 (20.7) EOH Medellin 96,810 54,411 104,484 92.0 7.9

898,458 329,343 797,460 142.1 (11.2) MTR Monteria 89,871 33,015 109,635 232.1 22.0

824,442 307,734 842,385 173.7 2.2 APO Carepa 21,434 9,998 22,696 127.0 5.9

184,821 62,452 175,877 181.6 (4.8) UIB Quibdo 33,932 16,246 28,764 77.1 (15.2)

313,104 105,003 239,780 128.4 (23.4) CZU Corozal 7,128 2,497 3,354 34.3 (52.9)

76,484 15,843 31,314 97.7 (59.1) International Traffic 150,166 41,160 167,955 308.1 11.8

1,500,051 450,915 1,176,571 160.9 (21.6) MDE Rionegro 150,166 41,160 167,955 308.1 11.8

1,500,051 450,915 1,176,571 160.9 (21.6) EOH Medellin





















MTR Monteria





















APO Carepa





















UIB Quibdo





















CZU Corozal





















Traffic Total Colombia 1,037,040 333,465 1,137,858 241.2 9.7

9,844,591 3,155,193 8,058,232 155.4 (18.1) MDE Rionegro 787,865 217,298 868,925 299.9 10.3

7,547,282 2,334,818 5,971,416 155.8 (20.9) EOH Medellin 96810 54,411 104,484 92.0 7.9

898,458 329,343 797,460 142.1 (11.2) MTR Monteria 89,871 33,015 109,635 232.1 22.0

824,442 307,734 842,385 173.7 2.2 APO Carepa 21,434 9,998 22,696 127.0 5.9

184,821 62,452 175,877 181.6 (4.8) UIB Quibdo 33,932 16,246 28,764 77.1 (15.2)

313,104 105,003 239,780 128.4 (23.4) CZU Corozal 7,128 2,497 3,354 34.3 (52.9)

76,484 15,843 31,314 97.7 (59.1)

