ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2021

Passenger traffic increased 5.0%, 14.4% and 9.7% in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively when compared to pre-pandemic levels of October 2019

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Nov 04, 2021, 16:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for October 2021 reached a total of 4.5 million passengers, 7.7% above the levels reported in October 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of October 2019, passenger traffic increased 5.0% in Mexico and 14.4% in Puerto Rico and 9.7% Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between October 1 through October 31, 2021, from October 1 through October 31, 2020 and October 1 through October 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary











October

% Chg
2021 vs
2020

% Chg
2021 vs
2019

Year to date

% Chg

2021 vs
2020

% Chg
2021 vs
2019


2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Mexico

2,478,834

1,365,772

2,603,962

90.7

5.0

28,262,695

12,914,498

22,937,125

77.6

(18.8)

Domestic Traffic

1,417,569

923,189

1,397,246

51.3

(1.4)

13,784,943

7,056,318

12,073,842

71.1

(12.4)

International Traffic

1,061,265

442,583

1,206,716

172.7

13.7

14,477,752

5,858,180

10,863,283

85.4

(25.0)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

658,632

385,608

753,623

95.4

14.4

7,730,812

3,891,401

7,929,015

103.8

2.6

Domestic Traffic

595,129

374,669

699,807

86.8

17.6

6,910,267

3,640,380

7,511,733

106.3

8.7

International Traffic

63,503

10,939

53,816

392.0

(15.3)

820,545

251,021

417,282

66.2

(49.1)

Colombia

1,037,040

333,465

1,137,858

241.2

9.7

9,844,591

3,155,193

8,058,232

155.4

(18.1)

Domestic Traffic

886,874

292,305

969,903

231.8

9.4

8,344,540

2,704,278

6,881,661

154.5

(17.5)

International Traffic

150,166

41,160

167,955

308.1

11.8

1,500,051

450,915

1,176,571

160.9

(21.6)

Total Traffic

4,174,506

2,084,845

4,495,443

115.6

7.7

45,838,098

19,961,092

38,924,372

95.0

(15.1)

Domestic Traffic

2,899,572

1,590,163

3,066,956

92.9

5.8

29,039,750

13,400,976

26,467,236

97.5

(8.9)

International Traffic

1,274,934

494,682

1,428,487

188.8

12.0

16,798,348

6,560,116

12,457,136

89.9

(25.8)

Mexico Passenger Traffic












October

% Chg
2021 vs
2020

% Chg
2021 vs
2019

Year to date

% Chg
2021 vs
2020

% Chg
2021 vs
2019

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

1,417,569

923,189

1,397,246

51.3

(1.4)

13,784,943

7,056,318

12,073,842

71.1

(12.4)

CUN

Cancun

758,707

591,005

839,056

42.0

10.6

7,462,241

4,091,857

7,381,467

80.4

(1.1)

CZM

Cozumel

11,085

4,967

17,478

251.9

57.7

158,887

51,338

138,862

170.5

(12.6)

HUX

Huatulco

57,042

30,620

58,929

92.5

3.3

632,923

244,504

504,021

106.1

(20.4)

MID

Merida

220,763

100,394

181,392

80.7

(17.8)

2,104,421

957,346

1,455,833

52.1

(30.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,173

6,680

7,597

13.7

(37.6)

117,488

51,212

76,017

48.4

(35.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

96,280

44,672

74,937

67.7

(22.2)

836,528

416,830

619,962

48.7

(25.9)

TAP

Tapachula

30,110

26,937

36,346

34.9

20.7

299,979

211,259

325,602

54.1

8.5

VER

Veracruz

125,608

62,207

94,920

52.6

(24.4)

1,161,016

543,366

817,091

50.4

(29.6)

VSA

Villahermosa

105,801

55,707

86,591

55.4

(18.2)

1,011,460

488,606

754,987

54.5

(25.4)

International Traffic

1,061,265

442,583

1,206,716

172.7

13.7

14,477,752

5,858,180

10,863,283

85.4

(25.0)

CUN

Cancun

1,011,657

419,731

1,141,366

171.9

12.8

13,682,731

5,452,097

10,203,634

87.2

(25.4)

CZM

Cozumel

14,750

10,857

22,174

104.2

50.3

301,342

165,060

281,332

70.4

(6.6)

HUX

Huatulco

1,943

365

1,448

296.7

(25.5)

109,602

78,726

20,421

(74.1)

(81.4)

MID

Merida

14,529

2,909

16,147

455.1

11.1

171,793

69,228

153,079

121.1

(10.9)

MTT

Minatitlan

441

439

442

0.7

0.2

6,428

2,706

4,923

81.9

(23.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

10,137

4,031

11,378

182.3

12.2

119,286

50,672

94,240

86.0

(21.0)

TAP

Tapachula

637

667

2,541

281.0

298.9

10,932

6,010

12,659

110.6

15.8

VER

Veracruz

5,378

1,608

6,613

311.3

23.0

57,727

19,890

65,791

230.8

14.0

VSA

Villahermosa

1,793

1,976

4,607

133.1

156.9

17,911

13,791

27,204

97.3

51.9

Traffic Total Mexico

2,478,834

1,365,772

2,603,962

90.7

5.0

28,262,695

12,914,498

22,937,125

77.6

(18.8)

CUN

Cancun

1,770,364

1,010,736

1,980,422

95.9

11.9

21,144,972

9,543,954

17,585,101

84.3

(16.8)

CZM

Cozumel

25,835

15,824

39,652

150.6

53.5

460,229

216,398

420,194

94.2

(8.7)

HUX

Huatulco

58,985

30,985

60,377

94.9

2.4

742,525

323,230

524,442

62.3

(29.4)

MID

Merida

235,292

103,303

197,539

91.2

(16.0)

2,276,214

1,026,574

1,608,912

56.7

(29.3)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,614

7,119

8,039

12.9

(36.3)

123,916

53,918

80,940

50.1

(34.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

106,417

48,703

86,315

77.2

(18.9)

955,814

467,502

714,202

52.8

(25.3)

TAP

Tapachula

30,747

27,604

38,887

40.9

26.5

310,911

217,269

338,261

55.7

8.8

VER

Veracruz

130,986

63,815

101,533

59.1

(22.5)

1,218,743

563,256

882,882

56.7

(27.6)

VSA

Villahermosa

107,594

57,683

91,198

58.1

(15.2)

1,029,371

502,397

782,191

55.7

(24.0)













US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

October

% Chg
2021 vs
2020

% Chg
2021 vs
2019

Year to date

% Chg
2021 vs
2020

% Chg
2021 vs
2019

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

SJU Total

658,632

385,608

753,623

95.4

14.4

7,730,812

3,891,401

7,929,015

103.8

2.6

Domestic Traffic

595,129

374,669

699,807

86.8

17.6

6,910,267

3,640,380

7,511,733

106.3

8.7

International Traffic

63,503

10,939

53,816

392.0

(15.3)

820,545

251,021

417,282

66.2

(49.1)













Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

October

% Chg
2021 vs
2020

% Chg
2021 vs
2019

Year to date

% Chg
2021 vs
2020

% Chg
2021 vs
2019

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

886,874

292,305

969,903

231.8

9.4

8,344,540

2,704,278

6,881,661

154.5

(17.5)

MDE

Rionegro

637,699

176,138

700,970

298.0

9.9

6,047,231

1,883,903

4,794,845

154.5

(20.7)

EOH

Medellin

96,810

54,411

104,484

92.0

7.9

898,458

329,343

797,460

142.1

(11.2)

MTR

Monteria

89,871

33,015

109,635

232.1

22.0

824,442

307,734

842,385

173.7

2.2

APO

Carepa

21,434

9,998

22,696

127.0

5.9

184,821

62,452

175,877

181.6

(4.8)

UIB

Quibdo

33,932

16,246

28,764

77.1

(15.2)

313,104

105,003

239,780

128.4

(23.4)

CZU

Corozal

7,128

2,497

3,354

34.3

(52.9)

76,484

15,843

31,314

97.7

(59.1)

International Traffic

150,166

41,160

167,955

308.1

11.8

1,500,051

450,915

1,176,571

160.9

(21.6)

MDE

Rionegro

150,166

41,160

167,955

308.1

11.8

1,500,051

450,915

1,176,571

160.9

(21.6)

EOH

Medellin










MTR

Monteria










APO

Carepa










UIB

Quibdo










CZU

Corozal










Traffic Total Colombia

1,037,040

333,465

1,137,858

241.2

9.7

9,844,591

3,155,193

8,058,232

155.4

(18.1)

MDE

Rionegro

787,865

217,298

868,925

299.9

10.3

7,547,282

2,334,818

5,971,416

155.8

(20.9)

EOH

Medellin

96810

54,411

104,484

92.0

7.9

898,458

329,343

797,460

142.1

(11.2)

MTR

Monteria

89,871

33,015

109,635

232.1

22.0

824,442

307,734

842,385

173.7

2.2

APO

Carepa

21,434

9,998

22,696

127.0

5.9

184,821

62,452

175,877

181.6

(4.8)

UIB

Quibdo

33,932

16,246

28,764

77.1

(15.2)

313,104

105,003

239,780

128.4

(23.4)

CZU

Corozal

7,128

2,497

3,354

34.3

(52.9)

76,484

15,843

31,314

97.7

(59.1)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:




ASUR 

InspIR Group

Lic. Adolfo Castro

Susan Borinelli

+52-55-5284-0408

+1-646-330-5907

[email protected] 

[email protected]

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

