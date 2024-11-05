ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 20.8% in Colombia and 1.8% in Puerto Rico and decreased by 11.7% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for October 2024 reached a total of 5.3 million passengers, representing a decrease of 2.4% compared to October 2023.

Passenger traffic increased 20.8% in Colombia and 1.8% in Puerto Rico and declined 11.7% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 16.2% in international traffic and 22.1% in domestic traffic, while Puerto Rico reported 24.8% growth in international traffic and a decrease of 0.9% in domestic traffic. Mexico, in turn, reported declines in domestic and international traffic of 12.0% and 11.2%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from October 1 to October 31, 2024, and from October 1 to October 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






October

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Mexico

3,362,122

2,969,438

(11.7)

35,843,465

34,284,398

(4.3)

Domestic Traffic

1,894,056

1,666,114

(12.0)

17,653,488

16,433,639

(6.9)

International Traffic

1,468,066

1,303,324

(11.2)

18,189,977

17,850,759

(1.9)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

854,665

870,373

1.8

10,131,639

10,918,210

7.8

Domestic Traffic

763,133

756,179

(0.9)

9,067,469

9,647,918

6.4

International Traffic

91,532

114,194

24.8

1,064,170

1,270,292

19.4

Colombia

1,184,726

1,431,424

20.8

12,195,955

13,649,605

11.9

Domestic Traffic

933,499

1,139,395

22.1

9,783,523

10,690,698

9.3

International Traffic

251,227

292,029

16.2

2,412,432

2,958,907

22.7

Total Traffic

5,401,513

5,271,235

(2.4)

58,171,059

58,852,213

1.2

Domestic Traffic

3,590,688

3,561,688

(0.8)

36,504,480

36,772,255

0.7

International Traffic

1,810,825

1,709,547

(5.6)

21,666,579

22,079,958

1.9

Mexico Passenger Traffic








October

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

1,894,056

1,666,114

(12.0)

17,653,488

16,433,639

(6.9)

CUN

Cancun

1,070,713

874,782

(18.3)

9,924,505

8,528,719

(14.1)

CZM

Cozumel

17,663

20,136

14.0

160,255

202,994

26.7

HUX

Huatulco

57,572

51,026

(11.4)

676,010

590,997

(12.6)

MID

Merida

292,940

275,870

(5.8)

2,738,555

2,737,267

(0.0)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,023

12,668

5.4

109,308

118,721

8.6

OAX

Oaxaca

135,039

129,089

(4.4)

1,210,184

1,254,668

3.7

TAP

Tapachula

42,662

50,544

18.5

433,392

501,203

15.6

VER

Veracruz

137,705

134,608

(2.2)

1,294,757

1,289,762

(0.4)

VSA

Villahermosa

127,739

117,391

(8.1)

1,106,522

1,209,308

9.3

International Traffic

1,468,066

1,303,324

(11.2)

18,189,977

17,850,759

(1.9)

CUN

Cancun

1,387,565

1,218,036

(12.2)

17,150,415

16,677,684

(2.8)

CZM

Cozumel

24,712

20,313

(17.8)

381,626

396,595

3.9

HUX

Huatulco

4,077

3,677

(9.8)

84,499

108,978

29.0

MID

Merida

22,885

27,884

21.8

267,107

302,906

13.4

MTT

Minatitlan

453

544

20.1

6,698

6,177

(7.8)

OAX

Oaxaca

16,612

18,755

12.9

178,957

202,668

13.2

TAP

Tapachula

1,287

514

(60.1)

14,488

10,367

(28.4)

VER

Veracruz

7,819

11,822

51.2

82,536

118,645

43.7

VSA

Villahermosa

2,656

1,779

(33.0)

23,651

26,739

13.1

Traffic Total Mexico

3,362,122

2,969,438

(11.7)

35,843,465

34,284,398

(4.3)

CUN

Cancun

2,458,278

2,092,818

(14.9)

27,074,920

25,206,403

(6.9)

CZM

Cozumel

42,375

40,449

(4.5)

541,881

599,589

10.6

HUX

Huatulco

61,649

54,703

(11.3)

760,509

699,975

(8.0)

MID

Merida

315,825

303,754

(3.8)

3,005,662

3,040,173

1.1

MTT

Minatitlan

12,476

13,212

5.9

116,006

124,898

7.7

OAX

Oaxaca

151,651

147,844

(2.5)

1,389,141

1,457,336

4.9

TAP

Tapachula

43,949

51,058

16.2

447,880

511,570

14.2

VER

Veracruz

145,524

146,430

0.6

1,377,293

1,408,407

2.3

VSA

Villahermosa

130,395

119,170

(8.6)

1,130,173

1,236,047

9.4

 

 

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




October

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

SJU Total

854,665

870,373

1.8

10,131,639

10,918,210

7.8

Domestic Traffic

763,133

756,179

(0.9)

9,067,469

9,647,918

6.4

International Traffic

91,532

114,194

24.8

1,064,170

1,270,292

19.4
















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





October

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

933,499

1,139,395

22.1

9,783,523

10,690,698

9.3

MDE

Rionegro

685,794

859,849

25.4

7,257,828

8,013,735

10.4

EOH

Medellin

103,732

101,681

(2.0)

1,011,734

1,011,287

(0.0)

MTR

Monteria

95,054

125,472

32.0

1,033,465

1,202,123

16.3

APO

Carepa

17,022

16,478

(3.2)

168,958

148,595

(12.1)

UIB

Quibdo

29,690

29,733

0.1

290,871

278,709

(4.2)

CZU

Corozal

2,207

6,182

180.1

20,667

36,249

75.4

International Traffic

251,227

292,029

16.2

2,412,432

2,958,907

22.7

MDE

Rionegro

251,227

292,029

16.2

2,412,432

2,958,907

22.7

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,184,726

1,431,424

20.8

12,195,955

13,649,605

11.9

MDE

Rionegro

937,021

1,151,878

22.9

9,670,260

10,972,642

13.5

EOH

Medellin

103,732

101,681

(2.0)

1,011,734

1,011,287

(0.0)

MTR

Monteria

95,054

125,472

32.0

1,033,465

1,202,123

16.3

APO

Carepa

17,022

16,478

(3.2)

168,958

148,595

(12.1)

UIB

Quibdo

29,690

29,733

0.1

290,871

278,709

(4.2)

CZU

Corozal

2,207

6,182

180.1

20,667

36,249

75.4

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

