ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2023

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 2.7% in Mexico and 24.1% in Puerto Rico and decreased 13.7% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for September 2023 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, 0.8% above the levels reported in September 2022.

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 2.7% in Mexico and 24.1 % in Puerto Rico, and declined 13.7% in  Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico was mainly driven by domestic traffic up 9.0% which offset a 4.8% decline in international traffic, while Puerto Rico reported increases of 22.0% in domestic traffic and 46.4% in international passengers. Passenger traffic in Colombia remained negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since the beginning of 2023.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods September 1 through September 30, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






September

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Mexico

2,892,837

2,969,995

2.7

28,971,916

32,481,343

12.1

Domestic Traffic

1,569,259

1,710,341

9.0

13,369,220

15,759,432

17.9

International Traffic

1,323,578

1,259,654

(4.8)

15,602,696

16,721,911

7.2

San Juan, Puerto Rico

628,379

779,645

24.1

7,714,993

9,276,974

20.2

Domestic Traffic

574,079

700,161

22.0

7,041,345

8,304,336

17.9

International Traffic

54,300

79,484

46.4

673,648

972,638

44.4

Colombia

1,366,126

1,179,114

(13.7)

12,048,267

11,011,229

(8.6)

Domestic Traffic

1,134,432

935,316

(17.6)

10,056,838

8,850,024

(12.0)

International Traffic

231,694

243,798

5.2

1,991,429

2,161,205

8.5

Total Traffic

4,887,342

4,928,754

0.8

48,735,176

52,769,546

8.3

Domestic Traffic

3,277,770

3,345,818

2.1

30,467,403

32,913,792

8.0

International Traffic

1,609,572

1,582,936

(1.7)

18,267,773

19,855,754

8.7

Mexico Passenger Traffic


September

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,569,259

1,710,341

9.0

13,369,220

15,759,432

17.9

CUN

Cancun

927,307

978,454

5.5

7,676,725

8,853,792

15.3

CZM

Cozumel

16,210

15,939

(1.7)

131,438

142,592

8.5

HUX

Huatulco

64,850

51,730

(20.2)

652,082

618,438

(5.2)

MID

Merida

235,413

246,828

4.8

1,945,353

2,445,615

25.7

MTT

Minatitlan

8,560

11,901

39.0

74,228

97,285

31.1

OAX

Oaxaca

84,413

118,822

40.8

773,972

1,075,145

38.9

TAP

Tapachula

37,079

43,572

17.5

354,214

390,730

10.3

VER

Veracruz

99,141

130,430

31.6

902,477

1,157,052

28.2

VSA

Villahermosa

96,286

112,665

17.0

858,731

978,783

14.0

International Traffic

1,323,578

1,259,654

(4.8)

15,602,696

16,721,911

7.2

CUN

Cancun

1,254,056

1,192,419

(4.9)

14,721,839

15,762,850

7.1

CZM

Cozumel

21,773

18,797

(13.7)

370,567

356,914

(3.7)

HUX

Huatulco

859

1,185

38.0

65,099

80,422

23.5

MID

Merida

19,847

20,905

5.3

192,759

244,222

26.7

MTT

Minatitlan

1,279

634

(50.4)

9,541

6,245

(34.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

14,671

14,173

(3.4)

141,204

162,345

15.0

TAP

Tapachula

1,412

949

(32.8)

10,784

13,201

22.4

VER

Veracruz

7,744

8,350

7.8

70,317

74,717

6.3

VSA

Villahermosa

1,937

2,242

15.7

20,586

20,995

2.0

Traffic Total Mexico

2,892,837

2,969,995

2.7

28,971,916

32,481,343

12.1

CUN

Cancun

2,181,363

2,170,873

(0.5)

22,398,564

24,616,642

9.9

CZM

Cozumel

37,983

34,736

(8.5)

502,005

499,506

(0.5)

HUX

Huatulco

65,709

52,915

(19.5)

717,181

698,860

(2.6)

MID

Merida

255,260

267,733

4.9

2,138,112

2,689,837

25.8

MTT

Minatitlan

9,839

12,535

27.4

83,769

103,530

23.6

OAX

Oaxaca

99,084

132,995

34.2

915,176

1,237,490

35.2

TAP

Tapachula

38,491

44,521

15.7

364,998

403,931

10.7

VER

Veracruz

106,885

138,780

29.8

972,794

1,231,769

26.6

VSA

Villahermosa

98,223

114,907

17.0

879,317

999,778

13.7









U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

September

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

SJU Total

628,379

779,645

24.1

7,714,993

9,276,974

20.2

Domestic Traffic

574,079

700,161

22.0

7,041,345

8,304,336

17.9

International Traffic

54,300

79,484

46.4

673,648

972,638

44.4

  

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

September

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,134,432

935,316

(17.6)

10,056,838

8,850,024

(12.0)

MDE

Rionegro

838,452

685,683

(18.2)

7,450,389

6,572,034

(11.8)

EOH

Medellin

112,778

106,948

(5.2)

928,022

908,002

(2.2)

MTR

Monteria

126,729

94,411

(25.5)

1,156,661

938,411

(18.9)

APO

Carepa

21,415

17,298

(19.2)

199,627

151,936

(23.9)

UIB

Quibdo

33,848

28,656

(15.3)

272,244

261,181

(4.1)

CZU

Corozal

1,210

2,320

91.7

49,895

18,460

(63.0)

International Traffic

231,694

243,798

5.2

1,991,429

2,161,205

8.5

MDE

Rionegro

231,694

243,798

5.2

1,991,429

2,161,205

8.5

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,366,126

1,179,114

(13.7)

12,048,267

11,011,229

(8.6)

MDE

Rionegro

1,070,146

929,481

(13.1)

9,441,818

8,733,239

(7.5)

EOH

Medellin

112,778

106,948

(5.2)

928,022

908,002

(2.2)

MTR

Monteria

126,729

94,411

(25.5)

1,156,661

938,411

(18.9)

APO

Carepa

21,415

17,298

(19.2)

199,627

151,936

(23.9)

UIB

Quibdo

33,848

28,656

(15.3)

272,244

261,181

(4.1)

CZU

Corozal

1,210

2,320

91.7

49,895

18,460

(63.0)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

