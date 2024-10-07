ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 14.7% in Colombia, and declined 0.8% in Puerto Rico and 8.1% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for September 2024 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.5% compared to September 2023.

Passenger traffic increased 14.7% in Colombia and presented declines of 0.8% in Puerto Rico, and Mexico of 8.1%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 15.2% in international traffic and 14.5% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported 26.0% growth in international traffic and a decrease of 3.9% in domestic traffic. Mexico, in turn, reported declines in domestic and international traffic of 4.9% and 12.4%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from September 1 to September 30, 2024, and from September 1 to September 30, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Mexico 2,969,995 2,728,720 (8.1)

32,481,343 31,314,960 (3.6) Domestic Traffic 1,710,341 1,625,803 (4.9)

15,759,432 14,767,525 (6.3) International Traffic 1,259,654 1,102,917 (12.4)

16,721,911 16,547,435 (1.0) San Juan, Puerto Rico 779,645 773,296 (0.8)

9,276,974 10,047,837 8.3 Domestic Traffic 700,161 673,145 (3.9)

8,304,336 8,891,739 7.1 International Traffic 79,484 100,151 26.0

972,638 1,156,098 18.9 Colombia 1,179,114 1,352,202 14.7

11,011,229 12,218,181 11.0 Domestic Traffic 935,316 1,071,395 14.5

8,850,024 9,551,303 7.9 International Traffic 243,798 280,807 15.2

2,161,205 2,666,878 23.4 Total Traffic 4,928,754 4,854,218 (1.5)

52,769,546 53,580,978 1.5 Domestic Traffic 3,345,818 3,370,343 0.7

32,913,792 33,210,567 0.9 International Traffic 1,582,936 1,483,875 (6.3)

19,855,754 20,370,411 2.6

Mexico Passenger Traffic













September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 1,710,341 1,625,803 (4.9)

15,759,432 14,767,525 (6.3) CUN Cancun 978,454 864,863 (11.6)

8,853,792 7,653,937 (13.6) CZM Cozumel 15,939 20,588 29.2

142,592 182,858 28.2 HUX Huatulco 51,730 48,736 (5.8)

618,438 539,971 (12.7) MID Merida 246,828 269,715 9.3

2,445,615 2,461,397 0.6 MTT Minatitlan 11,901 11,878 (0.2)

97,285 106,053 9.0 OAX Oaxaca 118,822 115,314 (3.0)

1,075,145 1,125,579 4.7 TAP Tapachula 43,572 47,118 8.1

390,730 450,659 15.3 VER Veracruz 130,430 130,462 0.0

1,157,052 1,155,154 (0.2) VSA Villahermosa 112,665 117,129 4.0

978,783 1,091,917 11.6 International Traffic 1,259,654 1,102,917 (12.4)

16,721,911 16,547,435 (1.0) CUN Cancun 1,192,419 1,034,391 (13.3)

15,762,850 15,459,648 (1.9) CZM Cozumel 18,797 12,112 (35.6)

356,914 376,282 5.4 HUX Huatulco 1,185 746 (37.0)

80,422 105,301 30.9 MID Merida 20,905 23,800 13.8

244,222 275,022 12.6 MTT Minatitlan 634 654 3.2

6,245 5,633 (9.8) OAX Oaxaca 14,173 17,234 21.6

162,345 183,913 13.3 TAP Tapachula 949 556 (41.4)

13,201 9,853 (25.4) VER Veracruz 8,350 11,469 37.4

74,717 106,823 43.0 VSA Villahermosa 2,242 1,955 (12.8)

20,995 24,960 18.9 Traffic Total Mexico 2,969,995 2,728,720 (8.1)

32,481,343 31,314,960 (3.6) CUN Cancun 2,170,873 1,899,254 (12.5)

24,616,642 23,113,585 (6.1) CZM Cozumel 34,736 32,700 (5.9)

499,506 559,140 11.9 HUX Huatulco 52,915 49,482 (6.5)

698,860 645,272 (7.7) MID Merida 267,733 293,515 9.6

2,689,837 2,736,419 1.7 MTT Minatitlan 12,535 12,532 (0.0)

103,530 111,686 7.9 OAX Oaxaca 132,995 132,548 (0.3)

1,237,490 1,309,492 5.8 TAP Tapachula 44,521 47,674 7.1

403,931 460,512 14.0 VER Veracruz 138,780 141,931 2.3

1,231,769 1,261,977 2.5 VSA Villahermosa 114,907 119,084 3.6

999,778 1,116,877 11.7

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 SJU Total 779,645 773,296 (0.8)

9,276,974 10,047,837 8.3 Domestic Traffic 700,161 673,145 (3.9)

8,304,336 8,891,739 7.1 International Traffic 79,484 100,151 26.0

972,638 1,156,098 18.9

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 935,316 1,071,395 14.5

8,850,024 9,551,303 7.9 MDE Rionegro 685,683 807,930 17.8

6,572,034 7,153,886 8.9 EOH Medellin 106,948 100,749 (5.8)

908,002 909,606 0.2 MTR Monteria 94,411 115,008 21.8

938,411 1,076,651 14.7 APO Carepa 17,298 15,055 (13.0)

151,936 132,117 (13.0) UIB Quibdo 28,656 27,461 (4.2)

261,181 248,976 (4.7) CZU Corozal 2,320 5,192 123.8

18,460 30,067 62.9 International Traffic 243,798 280,807 15.2

2,161,205 2,666,878 23.4 MDE Rionegro 243,798 280,807 15.2

2,161,205 2,666,878 23.4 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,179,114 1,352,202 14.7

11,011,229 12,218,181 11.0 MDE Rionegro 929,481 1,088,737 17.1

8,733,239 9,820,764 12.5 EOH Medellin 106,948 100,749 (5.8)

908,002 909,606 0.2 MTR Monteria 94,411 115,008 21.8

938,411 1,076,651 14.7 APO Carepa 17,298 15,055 (13.0)

151,936 132,117 (13.0) UIB Quibdo 28,656 27,461 (4.2)

261,181 248,976 (4.7) CZU Corozal 2,320 5,192 123.8

18,460 30,067 62.9

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

