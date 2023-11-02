ASURAGEN TO PRESENT NOVEL CLINICAL TESTING DATA AT AMP 2023 CONFERENCE

02 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET
Kitted assays for clinical laboratories streamline the detection of challenging genes and variants to improve results for underrepresented populations
MINNEAPOLIS , Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that Asuragen, a Bio-Techne brand, will present new data on clinical laboratory testing solutions related to cystic fibrosis variant detection, cancer monitoring, resolving conventionally inaccessible, disease-causing genes, and more at the upcoming meeting of the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), to be held November 14-18 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Attendees can learn about Asuragen's new products and innovations through a series of corporate workshops and poster presentations.
"We are excited to connect with the innovative and dedicated AMP community as we all seek to improve clinical laboratory capabilities to deliver the best possible results for patients," said Bernard Andruss, PhD, Vice President and General Manager, Molecular Diagnostics Division, Bio-Techne. "We look forward to sharing new data that reinforces our commitment to more equitable healthcare, comprehensive genetic coverage, and novel approaches to cancer monitoring and management."
In addition, Dr. Jordan Laser, Senior Director, Clinical and Medical Affairs for Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment, will be recognized at the conference with the AMP Meritorious Service Award for his work to promote AMP as a member of the association.
Poster Presentations
Impact of Variants of Varying Clinical Consequence in Underrepresented Populations and Implications for a Minimum Variant Set for Pan-Ancestry Cystic Fibrosis Carrier Screening
Presenter:
Brian Haynes, PhD, CSO, Asuragen & Head of Bioinformatics
Molecular Diagnostics Division
Accurate Genotyping of Complex, Clinically-Relevant Variants in 11 Hard-to-Decipher Genes by Combining Novel PCR Chemistries with Any-Length Nanopore Sequencing for Carrier Screening
Presenter: Brennan Greenlee, MS, Sr. Research Associate, Asuragen
Development of a Novel Exosome-based, Multiplexed RT-qPCR Technology for Rapid and Accurate Detection of Circulating Tumor Acquired Resistance Variants in ESR1 at ≤ 0.1% Frequency
Presenter: Julie Thibert, MS, Scientist, Asuragen
Prototype RT-qPCR PML:RARA Reagents and a Commercial PML-RARA Kit Yield Highly Correlated Results
Presenter: Ila Wolf, PhD, Scientist, Asuragen
Corporate Workshops
Simple, Sensitive, and Scalable: QuantideX® Suite of Assays for Targeted MRD Monitoring of Leukemic Fusions November 15, 11:00 am, Room 251F
For highly sensitive detection of leukemic fusions using widely available qPCR equipment, Asuragen's QuantideX qPCR BCR-ABL kits offer IVD or RUO testing capabilities for molecular laboratories of any size. Learn about key features of these assays and see real-world performance data.
Speaker: Holli M. Drendel, Ph. D., FACMGG
Director, Molecular Pathology Laboratory
Carolinas Pathology Group
AmplideX® to the Rescue: One easy-to-implement test workflow enabling repeat expansion resolution, copy number assessment, and highly multiplexed variant detection.
November 15, 12:00 pm, Room 251F
Asuragen's simple and scalable AmplideX technology, the gold standard for FMR1 analysis, has been expanded to cover other repeat disorder genes, copy number assays, and highly multiplexed variant detection. This workshop will report the experience of a clinical lab that adopted the AmplideX SMN1/2 Plus Kit for detection of SMN1 and SMN2 copy numbers and genetic variants.
Speaker: Sarah S. Murray, Ph.D., FACMG
Clinical Professor, Department of Pathology
Director, Medical Genetics and Genomics
University of California San Diego
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,200 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.
