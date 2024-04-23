BIO-TECHNE FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST MOLECULAR INSTRUMENTS

Bio-Techne enforces intellectual property for gold standard RNAscope® ISH technology in spatial biology research and clinical applications.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities, today announced that it has taken legal action in the Unified Patent Court in Europe to halt the infringement of its patented RNAscope® ISH technology by Molecular Instruments, Inc.

Bio-Techne, under its Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD) brand, owns patents covering numerous features of its RNAscope technology. Bio-Techne is a pioneer in spatial biology, with its broad portfolio of over 50,000 unique RNAscope in situ hybridization (ISH) probes across over 400 species offering its biopharma and academic customers best-in-class single-molecule sensitivity with unrivaled specificity at subcellular resolution. RNAscope is the most referenced technology in the industry, with its rapidly growing portfolio of peer-reviewed publications recently surpassing 10,000.

In its lawsuit filed in the Unified Patent Court (a pan-European forum for resolving patent disputes), in the Netherlands Local Division of the Court of First Instance in The Hague, Bio-Techne alleges that Molecular Instruments' HCR 3.0 technology infringes ACD's European Patents 1,910,572 and 2,500,439. The lawsuit seeks damages and injunctive relief requiring Molecular Instruments to stop infringing ACD's patents in key European markets.

"Bio-Techne has made substantial investments to become the global leader in the rapidly growing spatial biology industry, including the development and application of its RNAscope technology as well as the acquisition of Lunaphore, which added the fully automated, high-throughput, hyperplex COMET platform to the portfolio," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "We will continue to diligently monitor the spatial biology industry, as well as all of the areas where we operate, for violators of our intellectual property and vigorously defend our position against any potential offenders."

