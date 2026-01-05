Asurion and Cell Phones for Soldiers Donate 775 Smartphones to Help Middle Tennessee Veterans Stay Connected to Critical Support

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech care leader Asurion and national nonprofit Cell Phones for Soldiers have launched a new partnership to support veterans by donating 775 smartphones to veterans in Middle Tennessee and beyond — helping ensure access to family, healthcare, employment opportunities, and vital community resources. The donation advances Cell Phones for Soldiers' mission to combat isolation among veterans by providing free mobile devices and service to those most in need, including low-income and unhoused veterans.

"Cell Phones for Soldiers began with one simple goal — to make sure no service member ever felt disconnected from home," said Robbie Bergquist, co-founder of Cell Phones for Soldiers. "With Asurion's support, we're expanding that mission here in Tennessee and helping veterans regain access to the people and resources that matter most."

Each day, an estimated 22 veterans die by suicide, a crisis often linked to isolation and lack of access to support. Reliable mobile connectivity can serve as a critical lifeline — connecting veterans to healthcare providers, job applications, housing assistance, and loved ones.

Currently, Cell Phones for Soldiers provides free smartphones and one year of unlimited service to more than 4,500 veterans each month nationwide. With demand continuing to grow, the organization expects to support nearly 20,000 veterans by the end of the year.

As part of the local collaboration, Cell Phones for Soldiers is partnering with We Are Building Lives, a local nonprofit working to end veteran homelessness. The donated smartphones will support veterans participating in the organization's Academy Program, helping them stay connected throughout their transition.

"Many veterans enter our program without a phone," said Jeff Upton, Executive Director of We Are Building Lives. "This access allows them to remain engaged, informed, and supported during a critical time in their lives."

For Nashville-based Asurion, the partnership is a way to support veterans in the communities where its employees live and work. The donation reflects Asurion's commitment to supporting military families, providing trusted tech care, and creating a positive impact in local communities.

"At Asurion, we understand the powerful role technology plays in keeping people connected," said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Asurion. "For veterans navigating housing instability, health challenges, or career transitions, a smartphone can be a lifeline. We're honored to partner with Cell Phones for Soldiers to help ensure those who served our country remain connected to the support they deserve."

For more information about Cell Phones for Soldiers, including updates on the donation's impact in Middle Tennessee, visit cellphonesforsoldiers.com/blog/. Veterans in need of assistance can contact We Are Building Lives using the information below:

Building Lives Foundation, Inc.

2000 Mallory Lane

Suite 130-166

Franklin, TN 37067-8231

(615) 678-4967

About Cell Phones for Soldiers

Cell Phones for Soldiers is a national nonprofit organization committed to keeping military members and veterans connected with their loved ones. Since its founding in 2004, the organization has responsibly recycled more than 25 million cell phones, using the proceeds to fund over 8 million prepaid calling cards-providing more than 450 million "Minutes That Matter" to deployed service members worldwide.

Today, Cell Phones for Soldiers continues its mission by supplying free cell phones and phone service to more than 4,500 low-income and homeless veterans across the country. With an ambitious goal to connect 20,000 veterans by the end of 2026, the organization remains dedicated to supporting those who serve.

Learn more or get involved at www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com.

About Asurion

Asurion is the leading global tech care company providing protection, repair, replacement, and 24/7 support for all the technology in consumers' lives. With thousands of experts ready to help whenever and wherever, Asurion proudly cares for millions of customers with thousands of different devices. Asurion provides world-class customer experiences that keep tech running. As the Chief Technology Officer of the home™, we deliver seamless, intelligent care for nearly every connected device in the home — from phones to major appliances and everything in between. Asurion is ready to help however you need it — online, over the phone, in your neighborhood, or even at your doorstep. We are a partner to the largest enterprise brands, serving over 100 clients. For more information, visit asurion.com.

About The Building Lives Foundation

The Building Lives Foundation is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping U.S. military veterans successfully reintegrate into civilian life. Through its core programs, Project Advance and The Academy, the organization provides veterans with housing, employment assistance, and essential resources to support long-term stability and independence. The Foundation fulfills its mission through dedicated volunteers, comprehensive veterans services, and the generous support of donors and partners. For more information, visit www.wearebuildinglives.org/.

Media Contacts:

Rob Bergquist, Cell Phones for Soldiers

[email protected] | (781) 588-5096

Molly White, Asurion

[email protected] | (404) 360-8680

Tiffany Childers, We Are Building Lives

[email protected] | (615)785-5986

SOURCE CELL PHONES FOR SOLDIERS