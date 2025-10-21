Asurion Announces the Appointment of Guru Gowrappan as Chief Executive Officer

CEO Tim Stadthaus Transitions to President, Strategy and M&A

Leadership Changes Build on Recent Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Unlock Asurion's Full Potential

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurion, the leading tech care company, today announced the appointment of Guru Gowrappan as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 27, 2025.

Gowrappan succeeds Tim Stadthaus, who is stepping down as CEO for personal health reasons and will transition to the role of President, Strategy and M&A. In this capacity, Stadthaus will continue to advise on long-term strategic priorities and help guide Asurion's continued growth.

"Guru is the right leader for Asurion's next chapter," said Kevin Taweel, Executive Chairman of Asurion. "He brings a rare combination of global experience, strategic vision, and proven ability to scale businesses and deliver innovation for customers. Under his leadership, we will accelerate growth, harness new possibilities in AI and automation, deepen our partnerships, and expand our impact."

Taweel added, "We're also deeply grateful to Tim for his leadership and contributions over nearly two decades. His impact on Asurion's success and culture has been profound."

Gowrappan joins Asurion with more than two decades of global leadership experience across technology, media, financial services, and e-commerce. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of BNY (Bank of New York), bringing deep insight into financial systems, governance, AI, and innovation in global markets. Most recently, he served as President of Viasat Inc., where he helped accelerate growth and integration following its acquisition of Inmarsat. Prior to that, he was CEO of Yahoo / Verizon Media Group, a multi-billion-dollar business serving a global audience of nearly 900 million users. Earlier in his career, he was Global Managing Director at Alibaba Group, leading international expansion for key consumer and enterprise products.

"Asurion has built an incredible platform, defined by innovation, customer trust, and a bold vision to transform the way technology enables life, work, and connection," said Gowrappan. "I've always believed that customer obsession is the foundation of lasting growth, and that's core for us at Asurion. Advances in AI and automation are opening new possibilities to anticipate needs, simplify experiences, and deliver even more value to our partners and consumers. I'm honored to join at such a pivotal moment and excited to partner with the entire Asurion organization, the leadership team, and Kevin to build on our momentum of scaling new growth engines, deepening relationships, and shaping the future of insurance and tech care that powers everyday living."

Building on the Strategic Evolution of Asurion's Leadership

This leadership transition follows a broader series of executive appointments announced in August 2025, designed to strengthen the company's operating model and drive long-term growth. These include naming Cindy Christy as Chief Revenue Officer, expanding David Baga's role as President of Product, Technology, and Customer Experience, and appointing Pablo Brizi as Chief Administrative Officer.

"We've made changes this year to ignite growth and prepare to move even faster into the future," Taweel added. "We are confident in our structure, our leadership, and our ability to unlock Asurion's full potential."

About Guru Gowrappan

Guru Gowrappan brings more than two decades of global leadership experience across technology, media, financial services, and e-commerce, with deep expertise in scaling businesses, driving digital innovation, and strengthening customer relationships.

Most recently, Gowrappan served as President of Viasat, Inc., where he helped accelerate growth and integration following its acquisition of Inmarsat. Prior to that, he was CEO of Yahoo / Verizon Media Group, the media division of Verizon Communications, where he oversaw brands including Yahoo! and served a global audience of nearly 900 million monthly active users. He initially joined Verizon as President and Chief Operating Officer of Oath, Inc.

Earlier in his career, Gowrappan was Global Managing Director at Alibaba Group, where he led international expansion for key consumer and enterprise products. He also held senior operating roles at Zynga Inc., including Chief Operating Officer for Growth and Emerging Initiatives, where he helped guide the company through its initial public offering.

Gowrappan serves on the Board of Directors of The Bank of New York (BNY Mellon) and Water.org, a global nonprofit focused on expanding access to safe water and sanitation.

He holds an M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Southern California, completed the Business Bridge Program at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Madras in Chennai, India.

About Asurion

Asurion helps people keep the technology they rely on—from phones and laptops to TVs, smart home devices, home security systems and more—working smoothly, from setup and support to repair, replacement, and upgrade. Serving nearly 270 million customers in more than 20 countries, Asurion partners with the world's leading brands to deliver fast, reliable tech care across the full customer journey.

Asurion pioneered mobile phone protection and has since evolved into a global leader in tech care and customer experience innovation. Backed by thousands of highly trained Experts, a best-in-class global supply chain, and over a decade of AI investment, the company helps businesses deepen customer loyalty while making tech ownership effortless. Learn more at asurion.com.

