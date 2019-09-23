Asurion Named a Great Place to Work® for Third Consecutive Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The belief that good ideas come from any employee. A culture of inclusion that embraces bold dialogue. Our work-anywhere ethos that values results over the number of hours spent in the office. These are just a few of many tenets that have helped Asurion become certified as a great workplace for a third consecutive year by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®.

Ninety-one percent of employees say Asurion, the global leader in helping people unlock the potential of technology, is a great place to work. Our people and our culture are overwhelming reasons why employees say Asurion is a good place to work. Top-rated areas include our welcoming environment for new hires, being a place where employees feel proud to work, and being trusted with a lot of responsibility. A summary of these ratings can be found here.

"We are honored to receive this certification for a third year, and it is all thanks to our employees," said Asurion CEO Tony Detter. "We are in the business of helping people stay connected, and our people strive to provide 'wow' moments with every interaction. To do that, we focus on empowering our employees and supporting them in their professional growth and in being able to bring their whole selves to work. We believe customer and employee satisfaction are closely connected."

"We congratulate Asurion on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

To learn more about Asurion or to join our team, visit us at https://careers.asurion.com/.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

About Asurion

Asurion helps people protect, connect and enjoy the latest tech – to make life a little easier. Every day our 19,000 experts help nearly 300 million people around the world solve the most common and uncommon tech issues. We're just a call, tap, click or visit away for everything from getting a same-day replacement of your smartphone, to helping you stream or connect with no buffering, bumps or bewilderment. We think you should stay connected and get the most from the tech you love… no matter the type of tech or where you purchased it. Learn more at Asurion.com.

