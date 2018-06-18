Asurion Named to Computerworld 2018 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

The distinction honors Asurion's award-winning tech teams which are driven by a culture of collaboration and entrepreneurialism. The company's cross-functional teams combine product, design and IT disciplines to work together toward one singular goal of improving the customer experience. Teams are empowered to innovate and test ideas, and are entrusted to make decisions autonomously to help drive improvements in speed, reliability and efficiency for employees and customers. This framework also provides employees with greater career challenges and opportunities for growth.

"Our entrepreneurial culture empowers good ideas to come from any employee across any function of the company. Our teammates value our lack of status quo and an environment that empowers continuous improvement and support for asking 'How can we do this better?'" said Barry Vandevier, Asurion Chief Operating Officer. "This has enabled us to create programs that fully engage our employees in challenging and rewarding careers. We are pleased that Computerworld has recognized this by honoring Asurion among the 100 Best Places to Work in IT."

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of lT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

Organizations will be included in coverage on Computerworld.com along with results from the 2018 Best Places to Work in IT survey.

"Over the past couple of years, we've seen an already tight market for tech talent get even tighter," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Computerworld's 2018 Best Places to Work in IT list illustrates that the companies that offer the best working environments aren't satisfied with rolling out one or two initiatives. They seek an edge in the talent marketplace through a combination of good salaries, great benefits, ready access to training, and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies. They recognize that the top tech talent can easily move to the organization that respects them best, and they are determined to be that organization."

