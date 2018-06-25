Asurion Named Top Workplace for Fourth Year in a Row

"We are incredibly proud of our workplace and this award is a tribute to our employees," said Tony Detter, Asurion CEO. "Our team is continually focused on providing industry-leading, actually helpful, technology services and protection which has created an environment of innovation and growth. We're honored to be recognized by The Tennessean as one of Middle Tennessee's Top Workplaces for the fourth year in a row."

The 2018 Top Workplaces award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

The award is just the latest of many national and local honors Asurion has received in recognition as an employer of choice, and for driving operational and strategic excellence within the national tech industry. In addition to the Top Workplaces award, Asurion received certification as a 2017/2018 Great Place to Work®, was recently ranked #14 among large organizations on Computerworld's 2018 100 Best Places to Work in IT, and was named to the 2018 CIO 100 list. Asurion was also honored as the 2018 Tech Company of the Year and 2018 Diversity Game Changer of the Year by the Nashville Tech Council.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

About Asurion

Asurion helps more than 300 million people around the world unlock their technology's untapped potential. We create innovative technology solutions that help keep consumers connected, from comprehensive protection to smart tech help that redefines expertise. Partnering with leading wireless carriers, retailers and pay-tv providers, Asurion's 17,000 employees deliver a seamless, award-winning customer experience, anticipating their needs and providing tailored services reachable within one touch.

