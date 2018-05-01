Asurion Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner by CIO

Recipients of this year's CIO 100 Award were selected through a multi-step process, which included a team of external judges who reviewed the nominations for leading-edge IT practices and measurable results. Finally, CIO editors reviewed the judges' recommendations and selected the final 100.

Asurion was honored for its next-generation cloud-based data architecture and analytics platform which enables self-serve analytics capabilities across the enterprise and powers several AI applications like a customer recommendation engine that learns from all customer interactions to deliver a hyper-personalized tech help experience. The personalized tech help aids customers in learning and growing with their smart phones and other connected devices that ultimately helps drive higher customer engagement.

"We are honored to be recognized on the CIO 100 for our next-generation data architecture and analytics platform," said Faker Zouaoui, Asurion Chief Analytics Officer. "Our ability to quickly deploy AI applications at scale on the platform has helped Asurion deliver personalized customer experiences that anticipate their needs and empower customers to keep all of their devices working at their full potential."

"Every year, we are honored to showcase the technology innovation and business value delivered by our CIO 100 award winners. Each of these companies has achieved notable success in accelerating businesses to the front lines of the digital revolution," said Maryfran Johnson, Executive Director of CIO Programs for CIO Events and the CIO Executive Council. "This year's winners are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business partnerships and customer engagement can reshape the future."

About CIO

CIO from IDG is the premier content and community resource for information technology executives and leaders thriving and prospering in this fast-paced era of IT transformation in the enterprise. The award-winning CIO portfolio--CIO.com, CIO executive programs, CIO Strategic Marketing Services, CIO Forum on LinkedIn, CIO Executive Council and CIO primary research—provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. Additionally, CIO provides opportunities for IT solution providers to reach this executive IT audience. The CIO Executive Council is a professional organization of CIOs created to serve as an unbiased and trusted peer advisory group. CIO is published by IDG Enterprise, a subsidiary of IDG. Company information is available at http://www.idgenterprise.com/.

About Asurion

Asurion helps more than 300 million people around the world unlock their technology's untapped potential. We create innovative technology solutions that help keep consumers connected, from comprehensive protection to smart tech help that redefines expertise. Partnering with leading wireless carriers, retailers and pay-tv providers, Asurion's 17,000 employees deliver a seamless, award-winning customer experience, anticipating their needs and providing tailored services reachable within one touch.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asurion-recognized-as-cio-100-award-winner-by-cio-300640170.html

SOURCE Asurion

Related Links

http://CIO.com

http://www.asurion.com

