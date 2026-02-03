Asurity Sponsors MISMO Mortgage Compliance Dataset Workgroup to Advance Industry-Wide Standardization

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity®"), a leading provider of mortgage compliance technology and advisory services, today announced its sponsorship of the Mortgage Compliance Dataset (MCD) Workgroup under the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO®). The sponsorship supports the continued development, adoption, and expansion of standardized compliance data frameworks in collaboration with regulators, lenders, and technology providers.

The MISMO Mortgage Compliance Dataset initiative represents the first coordinated, industry-wide effort to standardize regulatory examination compliance data and transaction standards on a national basis. Developed in partnership with the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) and maintained by the MISMO MCD Workgroup, the dataset is designed to improve data quality, reduce exam friction, and enable more efficient, risk-based supervision.

"As regulatory expectations evolve, standardized and transparent compliance data is essential to improving outcomes for lenders and regulators alike," said Brian Vieaux, MISMO President. "The MCD reflects the power of collaboration across the industry, and Asurity's sponsorship helps ensure this work continues to progress with the scale and momentum needed to foster broad adoption."

As the MCD Workgroup sponsor, Asurity has been actively engaged throughout the dataset's development, contributing expertise across regulatory interpretation, compliance operations, and implementation considerations. The company's involvement reflects its longstanding commitment to modernizing compliance workflows and supporting initiatives that strengthen clarity, consistency, and fairness across the mortgage ecosystem.

"The launch of the MCD marks a foundational step on the path to achieving a more efficient, uniform, and transparent compliance environment," said David Fontaine, Chief Executive Officer of Asurity. "We're proud to support MISMO and the MCD Workgroup initiative as both a sponsor and an active participant, and to help advance standards that benefit lenders, regulators, and consumers alike."

The publication of MCD Version 2.0, now available on MISMO.org, marks a significant milestone in the initiative's progress and the industry's broader move toward compliance data standardization. Since the MCD's release, MISMO and the MCD Workgroup have continued to focus on education, collaboration, and practical adoption across lenders, regulators, and technology providers.

As part of that ongoing dialogue, MISMO recently featured Karol Villavicencio, Asurity's Director of RegCheck Operations and Product Management and Education Representative for the MCD Workgroup, in a MIC'd Up podcast episode exploring the goals, structure, and real-world implications of the dataset. The conversation highlights how standardized compliance data can support clearer examinations and more efficient workflows, resulting in stronger regulatory confidence across the mortgage ecosystem.

About Asurity

Asurity delivers technology and advisory solutions that empower lenders and financial institutions to confidently manage complex regulatory challenges. Its industry-leading platforms—Propel™, a dynamic mortgage document generation platform, and RegCheck®, a real-time compliance engine—help streamline loan production while maintaining strict regulatory accuracy.

Through its full-service ecosystem—Asurity Advisors, Asurity Services, and Asurity Academy —the company also delivers expert consulting, hands-on support, and professional development to help clients reduce risk and drive measurable business outcomes.

Asurity is trusted by institutions nationwide and is purpose-built to deliver compliance with confidence.

About MISMO

MISMO® is the standards development body for the mortgage industry. MISMO developed a common language for exchanging information for the mortgage finance industry. Today, MISMO standards are accepted and deployed by every type of entity involved in creating mortgages, and they are required by most regulators, housing agencies and the GSEs that participate in the industry. Use of MISMO's standards has been found to lower per loan costs, improve margins, reduce errors and speed up the loan process by reducing manual, paper-based processes while creating cost savings for the consumer. MISMO is a subsidiary of the Mortgage Bankers Association. MISMO stands for Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization.

