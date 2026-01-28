Asurity Announces The 2026 Forum, the Industry's Premier Compliance and Risk Conference: Registration Now Open

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity®"), a leading provider of regulatory compliance technology and advisory services, today announced that registration is open for The 2026 Forum by Asurity, an annual conference dedicated to today's risk and compliance issues including fair lending, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), financial crimes, operations risk, and responsible innovation. The 2026 Forum will be held April 20–22, 2026 at The Roosevelt New Orleans, a landmark Waldorf Astoria Hotel, with RiskExec, Inc. ("RiskExec®") once again serving as the event's premier sponsor.

The 2026 Forum

Celebrated for its blend of engaging content and dynamic networking, The Forum brings together leading voices from banks, private mortgage lenders, advisory groups, fintechs, law firms, and technology providers. The conference delivers two days of practical insight, innovation, and meaningful dialogue, designed not only to inform, but also to spark long-lasting collaboration.

"The Forum is where risk management meets practical application," said David Fontaine, CEO of Asurity. "It's a space for open dialogue, shared learnings, and fresh perspectives, all anchored in the real challenges and opportunities impacting responsible banking. Our goal is to create an environment where big ideas can be exchanged, and lasting partnerships formed."

"The Forum has become an important space for thoughtful, candid discussions around fair lending, CRA, and evolving supervisory expectations," said Erik Pieczkowski, Chief Executive Officer at RiskExec. "As the industry navigates increased complexity, new technologies, and regulatory scrutiny, The Forum plays a critical role in bringing together industry participants to share insight and to advance impactful innovation."

Program highlights include discussions concerning today's regulatory environment, expert panels, fireside chats, and discussions on fair lending, CRA, AI governance, financial crimes risk, and emerging supervisory priorities. Attendees will gain actionable strategies they can bring back to their institutions, along with access to a community of peers facing similar challenges.

The Forum is broadly recognized for its immersive experience and strong sense of community. Set in the heart of New Orleans, this year's event features receptions and networking opportunities designed to encourage professional collaboration and camaraderie, combining rigorous content with the vibrant energy of one of the country's most iconic cities.

As the event's premier sponsor, RiskExec®, a leading fair lending and CRA analytics platform, will play a prominent role in supporting programming and attendee engagement.

Attendees are eligible for CRCM continuing education credits. CERP and CLE credits are pending approval.

Registration and Information

Registration for The 2026 Forum is now open. Early bird registration is available through February 16, 2026. To learn more about the agenda, speakers, sponsorship opportunities, and accommodations, or to reserve your seat, visit www.the2026forum.com .

About The 2026 Forum by Asurity

The 2026 Forum by Asurity is a premier industry conference dedicated to today's risk and compliance issues including fair lending, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), financial crimes, operations risk, and responsible innovation. Designed as an immersive experience where compliance and advisory professionals, thought leaders, and technology innovators learn, connect, and collaborate, The Forum blends practical insight with peer discussion and high-energy networking — all set against the backdrop of the historic Roosevelt New Orleans.

About Asurity®

Asurity delivers technology and advisory solutions that empower lenders and financial institutions to confidently manage complex regulatory challenges. Its industry-leading platforms—Propel™, a dynamic mortgage document generation platform, and RegCheck®, a real-time compliance engine—help streamline loan production while maintaining strict regulatory accuracy.

Through its full-service ecosystem—Asurity Advisors, Asurity Services, and Asurity Academy —the company also delivers expert consulting, hands-on support, and professional development to help clients reduce risk and drive measurable business outcomes.

Asurity is trusted by institutions nationwide and is purpose-built to deliver compliance with confidence.

For more information, visit www.asurity.com .

