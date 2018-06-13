ASUS Creativity Leverages Asetek Gen6 Cooling Solution

Leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance and reliability of Asetek's patented liquid cooling solution, ASUS engineers were able to create the Ryujin and Ryuo coolers with significant differentiation while maintaining the aesthetics and style of the ROG brand. On top of the Asetek core, both AIOs feature Aura Sync lighting and a full-color LiveDash OLED that strikes the right balance between purely cosmetic enhancement and functional system monitoring.

"Republic of Gamers is a premium brand in the gaming community. It was vital that ASUS partner with Asetek, the industry leader in liquid cooling, when we set out to develop our first all-in-one liquid coolers, the Ryujin and Ryuo," said Joe Hsieh, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Motherboard Business Unit and Intelligent Robot Business Unit.

"We are very excited about the new ROG coolers from ASUS," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer of Asetek. "ASUS is the leading brand for gaming systems and its premium quality makes it a natural fit for Asetek's proven liquid cooling technology."

To learn more about the new ROG Ryujin and Ryuo AIOs, please visit www.rog.asus.com.

About ASUS

ASUS is a Taiwan-based, multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company that was established in 1989. Dedicated to creating products for today's and tomorrow's smart life, ASUS is the world's No. 1 motherboard and gaming brand as well as a top-three consumer notebook vendor. Visit https://www.asus.com.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK). For more information, visit www.asetek.com

