ASUS Introduces ROG RYUJIN III Series CPU Coolers Powered By Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology To Date

AALBORG, Denmark, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, today announced that ASUS has introduced its third generation of ROG RYUJIN all-in-one CPU coolers for high-end builds, leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance and reliability associated with Asetek's most advanced technology to date. The RYUJIN III 240/360 and RYUJIN III 240/360 ARGB CPU coolers combine extreme overclocking capability, silent operation, and next-gen aesthetics to provide the ultimate in gameplay experiences and next-level performance.

The newest iterations of ROG's fan-favorite line of RYUJIN Series feature an expansive full color 3.5-inch display that can be programmed for unique personalization and advanced system monitoring of crucial system information such as clock frequencies, voltages, temperatures, fan speeds, water flow, or custom GIFs. Compatible with the latest Intel and AMD sockets, the ROG RYUJIN III AIOs are available in 240mm and 360mm radiator sizes for a variety of form factors and cooling requirements and include either 120mm Noctua fans or ROG's customizable ARGB magnetic daisy-chainable fans for easy installation and cable management, high-velocity airflow, and extreme cooling. This generation of ROG AIO coolers now includes software for control of the pump and embedded fans.

Designed from the ground up and optimized for Intel 12th and 13th Gen processors as well as AMD Ryzen™ 7000 and 5000 Series processors, Asetek's latest liquid cooling technology includes a plethora of innovations that deliver up to 2°C/100W improvement over its industry-leading 7th generation of liquid cooling technology. By focusing on how the individual components that constitute an all-in-one liquid cooler interact with each other and how collectively they affect performance, Asetek's most advanced technology to date includes:

A new performance-engineered pump featuring a 3-phase motor for higher flow and quieter operation

Larger diameter rubber tubes, larger HEX tubes and tanks, as well as wider and smoother flow paths in the pump to reduce impedance

A newly designed square cold plate optimized for the latest Intel and AMD processors

Optimized HEX designs that increase overall surface area and, at the same time, reduce air flow impedance

Under-the-hood system enhancements resulting in even quieter operation versus previous generations

"When developing the next generation of our premium RYUJIN CPU coolers, we again looked to Asetek with its most advanced technology to date to provide the highest performing AIOs available, near silent operation, and industry-recognized quality and reliability," said Joe Hsieh, Chief Operating Officer at ASUS. "With the ROG RYUJIN III series, not only did we want to maximize performance, we wanted to provide gamers and PC enthusiasts an amazing LCD panel with limitless options for personalization, customization, and fan control."

"ASUS ROG continues to raise the bar for what is possible for gamers, PC enthusiasts and content creators," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "We are delighted to incorporate our latest liquid cooling technology to date into the next generation of ROG RYUJIN coolers, an ideal complement for any high-end build. By further optimizing the thermal and acoustic performance of our technology, we've been able to achieve multi-generational performance gains, resulting in our best performing CPU liquid cooling technology to date."

