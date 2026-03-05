ASUS Report finds that Better Hardware is needed if Small Businesses want to implement AI

ASUS's Future of SMB Report shows half of SMB leaders are ready to adopt AI, but 31% struggle with hardware failures

KEY POINTS

47% of small business owners are ready to adopt AI now

31% report downtime due to hardware malfunctions

73% believe professional devices should last longer than personal ones

35% cite system maintenance and updates as a top IT challenge

ASUS supports SMBs with durable, AI PCs like the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra

FREMONT, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes the modern workplace, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are embracing the shift. According to the new ASUS Future of SMB Report, 47% of SMB leaders say they're ready to adopt AI today, a clear signal that intelligent tools are becoming central to everyday operations.

Better Hardware

That said, while the focus is on smart technology, the device's physical reliability is just as important. The report reveals that more than 31% of SMBs experience downtime due to hardware malfunctions, and another 60% report occasional issues. This suggests that if existing devices are already prone to crashing under standard workloads, it would be challenging to support the significantly greater processing demands of modern AI. As such, hardware stability is a foundational requirement for successful AI adoption.

"As AI becomes central to business operations, durability is no longer optional," says Keith Lowe, ASUS Director of Product Management at ASUS. "SMBs need devices that can withstand real‑world conditions while supporting the heavier processing demands of AI."

Durability, in other words, is becoming a strategic priority. With teams working remotely on the move, and often without dedicated IT support, hardware must be tough enough to handle real-world demands. The report shows 73% of SMB leaders believe professional devices should last longer than personal ones, indicating a call for stronger durability in business tech. As a result, business-grade devices are increasingly evolving, with hardware that meets military standards and reinforced I/O Ports increasingly being regarded as foundational requirements for business-grade hardware.

Maintenance is another pain point. Over a third (35%) of SMB owners cite system upkeep as one of their top IT challenges. And without reliable hardware, even simple updates can result in crashes and downtime, paralyzing AI productivity and collaboration as AI workloads demand consistent processing power and uninterrupted operation.

To meet these needs, ASUS offers AI-powered devices like the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, which combines enterprise-grade performance with military-grade durability. From reinforced chassis, a spill-resistant keyboard, and up to 3 years of comprehensive warranty, it's designed to keep business moving no matter where it happens. In the AI era, smart features may drive innovation, but it's strong hardware that keeps it running.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (B9406) is soon to be available worldwide. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

