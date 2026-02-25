Gen Z Favors SMBs that Embrace AI

Today's young workforce is gravitating towards SMBs that offer AI tools and flexible workflows

The ASUS Future of SMB Report finds 66% of SMB leaders believe AI will drive either a significant evolution or generational shift in business practices

65% of SMB leaders say adopting AI is critical to retaining Gen Z talent

Gen Z workers prioritize AI-powered devices and flexible, digital-first workflows when evaluating employers

SMBs are using AI PCs to reduce repetitive tasks and empower teams to focus on high-value, creative work

ASUS supports this transformation with AI-powered devices like the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra and collaboration tools like ASUS ExpertMeet

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to data from the ASUS Future of SMB Report, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) aiming to attract and retain Gen Z talent should look to artificial intelligence (AI) as more than a productivity tool, but also a cultural differentiator. The report reveals that 66% of SMB leaders expect AI to drive either a significant evolution or a generational shift in business practices, underscoring AI's growing role in shaping the modern workplace.

Raised in the world of smartphones, social media, and intuitive tech, Gen Z brings unique fluency to digital tools, particularly AI. While past generations may have seen automation as a back-office upgrade, Gen Z naturally embraces AI to work smarter, faster, and with greater freedom. From smart assistants and live transcriptions to real-time translations, these tools reduce manual tasks, opening up space for creativity, strategic thinking, and impact.

It's no surprise, then, that 65% of SMB leaders say adopting AI and modern technology is critical to retaining younger employees, as found in the ASUS data. Rather than spending their early years buried in repetitive work, Gen Z can now direct their energy toward innovation, connection, and growth.

"Gen Z entered the workforce expecting their tools to be as smart as their smartphones. They have less patience for "busy work" that could be handled by a machine," says Jenny Chang, Director of Marketing. "By adopting devices with local AI capabilities, SMBs aren't just checking a box for IT, they are sending a clear signal to young talent that their creativity and not just clock-in time is valued."

To support this shift, ASUS offers a suite of AI-ready solutions tailored to today's SMBs. The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra delivers next‑generation AI acceleration. With ASUS MyExpert, an all‑in‑one AI productivity suite built into the device, professionals gain powerful tools for writing assistance, document analysis, translation, and workflow automation. Meanwhile, AI ExpertMeet enhances collaboration with AI meeting minutes, real‑time translation, and auto‑generated action items, ensuring every conversation becomes actionable.

For young professionals entering the workforce, flexibility and purpose are just as important as compensation. AI-enabled workflows, and the hybrid work setups made possible by said workflows, give Gen Z the autonomy they value, enabling them to work from anywhere, collaborate fluidly, and make meaningful contributions from day one. As SMBs compete in a tightening talent market, AI PCs are not just helping them scale; it's helping them build workplaces Gen Z wants to be part of.

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (B9406) is soon to be available worldwide. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

