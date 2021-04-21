ASUS ROG Introduces Next-Generation CPU Coolers with expanded Asetek Co-Branding Activities

AALBORG, Denmark, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S today announced that ASUS has introduced the second generation of ROG Ryujin all-in-one CPU coolers for high-end DIY gaming PC's with Asetek's most advanced liquid cooling technology. The introduction of new ASUS ROG CPU coolers will be accompanied by an expanded series of co-branding activities widening the market reach and Asetek's positioning with competitive and committed gamers and enthusiasts. In addition to Asetek branding on the retail box, product web sites and social media, the launch of the ROG Ryujin II 240/360 RGB CPU coolers will leverage additional new collateral including an ROG video featuring "Cooled by Asetek" at the pump section, Asetek unboxing video, and co-sponsored giveaway promotion to drive awareness, visibility and excitement in the community.

ASUS ROG became an Asetek Gaming and Enthusiast OEM in mid-2018 and has been a leading partner in developing Asetek's brand-behind-the-brand initiatives since 2019. Today, ASUS ROG is one of the company's top three Gaming and Enthusiast OEMs.

"We have developed a strong relationship with ASUS which has been at the vanguard of Asetek's co-branding initiatives. We are therefore very pleased to support their growth as one of our leading Gaming and Enthusiast OEMs by developing products with performance, quality and reliability at their core to meet demand from competitive and committed gamers and enthusiasts," says André Sloth Eriksen, the CEO of Asetek.

To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling and to read the ROG Ryujin II press release, please visit www.asetek.com. You can visit the ROG Ryujin web page to learn more about ROG Ryujin II 240/360.

For further information, please contact:

CEO and Founder André S. Eriksen

+45 2125 7076, email: [email protected]

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asus-rog-introduces-next-generation-cpu-coolers-with-expanded-asetek-co-branding-activities,c3330193

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Asetek