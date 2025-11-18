ASUS Unveils Comprehensive Storage Solutions at SC25

Comprehensive storage solutions

ASUS delivers a full spectrum of storage solutions across block, file, object, and software-defined systems — ensuring flexibility from edge to cloud, and from enterprise applications to AI and HPC workloads. The portfolio supports storage for Enterprise and AI/HPC needs, providing resilient data foundations and scalable performance for data-driven environments.

Block Storage – VS320D-RS12

Featuring active-active controller design with Intel ® Xeon ® processors, these systems provide enterprise-grade reliability, scalable capacity up to 7.1PB, and high throughput through SSD caching and auto-tiering — ideal for virtualization and business-critical operations.





Built for mixed enterprise workloads, this series supports multiple file and block protocols with advanced features such as SSD caching, auto-tiering , S3 cloud sync, DR site, and data reduction. Powered by Intel Xeon dual controller architecture, it ensures fast, efficient, and secure data access.





A scalable, AMD-based solution offering S3/Swift-compatible object storage on a Ceph framework. NVMe acceleration delivers predictable performance for AI data lakes, analytics, and long-term archiving at exabyte scale.





Optimized for high-density capacity expansion, the ASUS JBOD series provides up to 7.1 PB of scalable storage with 78 / 12-bay configurations. It supports 12 Gb/s SAS 3.0 interfaces, redundant power, and multipath connectivity, delivering flexible, reliable scalability for enterprise and data-center deployments.

AI/HPC Storage

Developed with WEKA, IBM, VAST Data, and Hammerspace, this AMD EPYC™ powered platform provides high-performance, software-defined storage for GPU-accelerated AI and HPC environments, combining low latency with unified data management.

ASUS XA AM3A-E13 Powered by AMD Instinct MI355X Debuts for Generative AI and HPC

Partnering with a broad ecosystem of technology leaders, a complete AI infrastructure lineup is being showcased at SC25. Within this comprehensive portfolio, ASUS is unveiling the XA AM3A-E13, powered by eight AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs and dual AMD EPYC™ 9005 processors, delivering breakthrough efficiency for generative-AI and HPC workloads. With support for expanded low-precision data types like FP4/FP6 and major gains in inference performance, the system enables ultra-fast AI inference alongside training. Built for efficiency and scalability, the system features industry-leading HBM capacity (288GB) and up to 8TB/s memory bandwidth, enabling rapid training and simulation of large AI models. while a direct GPU-to-GPU interconnect and modular 10U design ensure high throughput, simplified deployment, and optimal thermal performance, engineered for efficient generative-AI and large-model computing.

Beyond high-performance computing, ASUS also showcases the RS520QA-E13-RS8U, a 2U 4-node high-density server supporting CXL 2.0 for shared memory and ultra-low-latency data access, ideal for data-intensive HPC and AI factory environments. Completing the lineup, the RS720A-E13-RS8U and RS700A-E13-RS12U deliver balanced dual-socket performance, PCIe 5.0 expandability, and high memory capacity to meet the needs of virtualization, enterprise computing, and general-purpose AI deployments.

Comprehensive Intel Xeon 6 platform for AI and enterprise scalability

ASUS also presents its Intel lineup tailored for versatile enterprise and AI workloads. Leading the portfolio, ESC8000-E12P AI server supports up to eight dual-slot GPUs including Intel Gaudi® 3 PCIe® AI accelerators, paired with Intel Xeon 6 processors to deliver outstanding compute density and performance efficiency. Each Intel Gaudi 3 accelerator integrates 128GB of HBM2E memory and 3.7TB/s bandwidth, enabling sustained throughput for AI training, fine-tuning, and large-scale model execution. Featuring a PCIe 5.0 architecture with integrated Ethernet-based connectivity, the system provides optimized scale-out efficiency for enterprise AI infrastructures and RAG applications. For general-purpose deployments, the RS720-E12-RS24U offers a 2U dual-socket Intel Xeon 6 processors design optimized for balanced performance and expansion flexibility, while the RS700-E12-RS4U provides a compact, dual-socket Intel Xeon 6 processors high-I/O-density platform ideal for enterprise and virtualization workloads.

ASUS Tech Talks highlight industry collaboration

Reinforcing its commitment to open collaboration, ASUS is bringing together leading partners — including Intel, Vertiv, IBM, Micron, Western Digital, and WEKA — for ASUS Tech Talks, a series of in-booth sessions where industry experts share insights on cooling, storage, and compute innovations for next-generation AI infrastructure. These joint sessions emphasize ASUS's role at the center of a vibrant technology ecosystem driving efficiency, scalability, and sustainability across AI data centers. Visitors are invited to join the discussions and meet ASUS experts at Booth #3732 to explore how co-innovation is powering the future of AI infrastructure.

