ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business announces STEM-designated master's in global logistics

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, one of the highest-ranked business schools in the United States, announces a significant enhancement to its Master of Science in Global Logistics (MS-GL) program. Now designated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency within the Department of Homeland Security as a STEM-eligible degree program, the MS-GL provides greater opportunities for international students to find employment in the U.S. for up to 36 months beyond graduation, as compared to 12 months for non-STEM degrees.

The longer work authorization term can help international graduates gain additional real-world skills and experience in the U.S. The designation also benefits employers, who do not have to sponsor OPT candidates.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that demand for STEM jobs will grow by 13% by 2027, with higher wages than non-STEM jobs: The national average for STEM salaries is $87,570, while non-STEM jobs earn roughly half as much, with an annual average of $45,700.

The certification means 2020 international graduates of the MS-GL program — more than three quarters of the class population — can enter the U.S. job market and pursue the OPT extension immediately. The nine-month MS-GL program is offered exclusively at ASU's West campus, and provides specialized knowledge to understand multicultural perspectives and solve global operations challenges. The program features curriculum and instruction from the W. P. Carey School's Department of Supply Chain Management, consistently ranked Top 5 in the country by U.S. News & World Report for undergraduate and graduate supply chain instruction.

"We work very hard to ensure that our degrees and programs provide tangible outcomes for our students," said Amy Hillman, dean of the W. P. Carey School. "Given the reputation of our supply chain department and faculty, the growing importance of logistics in the global economy, and the innovation we're known for here at ASU, the STEM designation for the MS-GL program adds incredible value students will get from their W. P. Carey degree — and it creates a necessary pathway for the next generation of logistics leaders from around the world."

Students interested in pursuing the Master of Science in Global Logistics at the W. P. Carey School of Business are encouraged to visit wpcarey.asu.edu/msgl to learn more about the program's curriculum and application deadlines.

