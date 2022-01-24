At 12.1% CAGR, Bioinformatics Market Size to hit USD 24.07 Billion, Globally by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bioinformatics Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 10.82 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 24.07 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028. The global Bioinformatics Market size is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to several driving factors.

The increasing scope in research and development, drug discovery, new advancements in genetics analysis and synthesis methods and techniques are driving the Bioinformatics market.

"Bioinformatics Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report By Product (Sequence Analysis Platform, Sequence Alignment Platforms, Structural & Functional Analysis Platforms, Sequence Manipulation Platforms), By Application (Drug Development, Protein Function Analysis, Gene Therapy, Molecular Genomics, Personalized Medicine) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028"

Scope of Report:

Bioinformatics is a combination of biology and information technology, which links biological data with techniques for information storage, distribution, and analysis to support multiple areas of scientific research, including biomedicine. Bioinformatics software and tools are being used as integrated solutions that provide algorithms and statistical methodologies for data analysis and help in integrating data management and analysis for applications such as next-generation sequencing, genomic and proteomic structuring, and modeling, and three-dimensional drug designing. There are various bioinformatics tools available in the market categorized as homology and similarity tools, protein functional and analysis tools, sequence analysis tools, and miscellaneous tools. Increasing R&D initiatives in the proteomics and genomics market including other related '–omics' fields are further expected to support the market growth to meet the demand for data storage and analysis.

Bioinformatics Market Key Segments Covering in this Report:

By Product:

Sequence Analysis Platform

Sequence Alignment Platforms

Structural & Functional Analysis Platforms

Sequence Manipulation Platforms

By Application:

Drug Development

Protein Function Analysis

Gene Therapy

Molecular Genomics

Personalized Medicine

Top Bioinformatics Companies of Market Covering prominent players like,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Genedata AG

Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH

Illumina Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Accelrys, Inc.

Affymetrix, Inc.

SA Nonlinear Dynamics

Biomax Informatics AG, DNAnexus, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Geneva Bioinformatics (Genebio)

Dassault Systems

Eurofins Scientific

Bruker Daltonics Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Bioinformatics Market Dynamics:

Global Bioinformatics Market Dynamics:

Bioinformatics is the combination of biology and information technology. It is used widely in the management of biological information in the field of medical research and the development of drugs. It uses computer software tools for database creation, data management, data warehousing, data mining, and communication networking. Expenditure and investments in drug discovery are mounting the market growth. Inclination towards collaborating with genetics research organizations is the key element responsible for the large market share of medical biotechnology. The field covers many advanced and specialized areas of life such as structural genomics, functional genomics, DNA microarrays, comparative genomics, medical information, and others. The rising need for integrated bioinformatics systems in proteomics and genomics also supports the growth of the bioinformatics market. Genomics is the largest application-based bioinformatics market. Increasing mergers and acquisitions and new product innovation are some of the latest trends in the bioinformatics market. Nanopore sequencing technology is one of the growth opportunities for the bioinformatics market. Lack of skilled professionals and high costs for implementation of bioinformatics software are restraining the growth of the bioinformatics market.

On Special Requirement Bioinformatics Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South.Korea, Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question of Bioinformatics Market.

Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of the Bioinformatics market?

Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

What are the new opportunities of Bioinformatics, by which market will grow in coming years?

What are the trends of this market?

Which are the main factors responsible for a new product launches?

How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales, and production?

How far will the market grow in the forecast period in terms of revenue, sales, and production?

Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2021?

How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2028?

Which region has more opportunities?

And More

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited