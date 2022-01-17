At 17.42% CAGR, Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 22584.1 Million in 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is valued at USD 7338.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22584.1 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.42% over the forecast period. Increasing government investments for synthetic biology & genome projects and soaring need for oligo products are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market By Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

The Brandessence research team has thoroughly observed the impact of Covid-19 on the global oligonucleotide synthesis market, and it is perceived that the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis has augmented throughout the pandemic time. To control the overwhelming spread of Covid-19, numerous countries throughout the globe have enforced severe lockdown norms, which have hindered many kinds of business activities. However, there has also been a constructive effect and outpouring in demand for several medical services, comprising oligonucleotide products. The many players of the oligonucleotide synthesis market are stepping frontward to contribute to worldwide research efforts by offering oligo products for developing treatments, test kits, and vaccines.

Scope of Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report:

Oligonucleotides are short RNA or DNA molecules, oligomers that are used as probes for noticing precise sequences that are complementary to the oligonucleotides. Oligonucleotides have an extensive range of applications in research, genetic testing, and forensics. Oligonucleotide synthesis is the synthesis of moderately small fragments of nucleic acids performed chemically with a defined chemical structure (sequence). This technique delivers speedy and inexpensive access to custom-made oligonucleotides of the preferred sequence. Oligonucleotide synthesis is also useful for carrying out the molecular diagnosis in numerous diseases, counting detection of infectious diseases, such as SARS-COV2, hepatitis, as well as for diagnosis of cancer. These are generally used in laboratories in various applications such as diagnostics, therapeutic, academic, as well as industrial. These are used from early research and screening over to target validation and drug manufacture. Nowadays, number of improvements in oligonucleotide synthesis, automation, and amplification have totally revolutionized biological research. It is also possible to do the customizations and get the desired sequence online effortlessly and at the obligatory time. In the initial 1950s, Alexander Todd's group established H-phosphonate and phosphate triester approaches of oligonucleotide synthesis.

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Dynamics:

The surge in demand for oligo products for the treatment of Covid-19 is one of the major factors enhancing the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market. The outbreak of Covid-19 has disrupted workflows in the healthcare segment throughout the world. Nevertheless, there has also been an optimistic effect and increase in demand for many medical services, containing oligonucleotide products. The oligo products are majorly used for improving the treatments, test kits, and vaccines which target the novel Coronavirus infection. In addition, with the increase in the cases of coronavirus disease, new generations of oligonucleotide drugs, including mRNA and DNA vaccines, are currently under development. Besides, with the intensification in cases of coronavirus disease and the urgency for a prospective treatment, new generations of oligonucleotide drugs, containing mRNA and DNA vaccines, are presently under progress. For instance; in April 2020, for Covid-19 vaccine progress, TriLink BioTechnologies signed a partnership with Imperial College London for the manufacturing of self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) and also brought ready-to-use cocktail mixes such as the SARS-CoV-2 N2 Oligo Mix, the SARS-CoV-2 N1 Oligo Mix, and the Human RNase P (RP) Oligo Mix for Covid-19 research.

Furthermore, governments in numerous countries have made noteworthy investments in projects associated with the field of synthetic biology and genomics. These government investments have played a chief role in the enlargement of innovative technologies. Oligos play a vital role in these technologies, and thus, the rising funding & improvements in these fields is also fostering the market growth. For example; the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) originated the "Genome India Project" in January 2020. This scheme purposes to gather around 10,000 genetic samples from citizens through India to build a reference genome. In addition to this, in the UK, the Centre for Process Innovation launched a project in the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre in February 2021. This scheme targets to revolutionize the engineering of oligonucleotides over collaboration with Novartis, AstraZeneca, Exactmer, and the UK Research & Innovation. Such ongoing government-sponsored projects will lead to enhancements in genomic technologies, precisely in DNA sequencing, DNA amplification, NGS, and gene expression. Consequently, this factor is playing the main role in the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

Some of the key players for global Oligonucleotide Synthesis are:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

LGC Limited

Merck KGAA

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



News: Biotage Acquired DNA Synthesis and Purification Company ATDBio

On October 20th, 2021- Biotage, a Swedish analytics and drug discovery company, arrived into an agreement to acquire shares in UK based ATDBio Limited (ATDBio), for a total price of roughly £45 million. ATDBio enhances significant platform solutions to Biotage within DNA and RNA oligonucleotide synthesis and purification. The acquisition is projected to strengthen Biotage as a prominent life science tool and impact tech service provider.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Key Segmentation Analysis:

By product:

Oligonucleotide-based Drugs

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Reagents

Equipment

By Applications:

Therapeutic Applications

Research Applications

Diagnostic Applications

By End-users:

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

CROs and CMOs

Academic Research Institutes

By Disease Type:

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Other Diseases

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market within the forecast period attributed to the increasing R&D in life sciences, rising focus on improving the safety & quality of healthcare, and many other factors. The presence of numerous global players in this region is the leading key factor contributing to this market segment. Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Maravai Life Sciences, and many more players are pouring millions into the oligonucleotide synthesis market. Apart from these, the number of small and mid-sized players are also leveraging in this market. For example; on July 29th, 2019; Twist Bioscience Corporation announced the launch of its long oligonucleotides. Withal, Biotage Company acquired UK-based Oligo Maker ATDBio for £45M in Cash, Stock on October 20th, 2021. Many other companies which are not even from the U.S. have a huge presence in the U.S. Similarly, many players from the oligonucleotide synthesis market have largely expanded their business in this region. So, this is intensively boosting the market growth of oligonucleotide synthesis.

Also, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the oligonucleotide synthesis market owing to an upsurge in cases of chronic disorders such as Covid-19, coronary disease, cancer, and others. For example; in accordance with World Cancer Research Fund; the highest cancer rate in South Korea for men and women together was 313.5 people per 100,000. Furthermore, according to Worlometer, on January 10, 2022, Asia pacific reported more than 86,888,347 total cases of Covid-19 of which nearly 1,263,870 cause death. As the prevalence of the number of chronic diseases is growing day by day, the need for treatment is significantly enhancing with it. Significantly, the oligonucleotide is an emerging therapeutic modality for several common diseases like Covid-19, coronary disease. Therefore, the market value for oligonucleotide synthesis is booming in this region and making the Asia Pacific the fastest growing region all over the globe.

On Special Requirement Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC,

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

