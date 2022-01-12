At 15.0% CAGR, Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size Will Reach USD 7.86 Billion By 2028: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Gene Delivery Technologies Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Mode (Biological [Adenovirus, Retrovirus, AAV, Lentivirus, Other Viruses, Non-viral], Chemical, Physical); By Application (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Vaccines, Research); By Method; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 –2028" in its online research storage.

According to [127+ Pages] research report published by Polaris Market Research, the global Gene Delivery Technologies Market size & share expected to reach to USD 7.86 Billion by 2028 from USD 2.64 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% during forecast period 2021 to 2028.

What is Gene Delivery Technology? How big is Gene Delivery Technology Industry?

Overview

Gene delivery technology is widely used in gene therapies, which involves transferring of genetic and hereditary disorders. These therapies have also performed an important role in shaping the entire pharma landscape. Around 27 gene therapies were revealed in the marketplace and over 990 companies emphasized the research & development, and commercialization of innovative therapies by 2020. The constantly changing market environment for advanced therapies is reportedly driving the market for gene delivery technologies.

The operating market players are building various business strategies to boost the market for gene delivery technologies, while the developing gene delivery technologies are creating openings for several new players in the market. Different research settings offer market applications for various gene delivery technologies. However, due to technical challenges related to each modal type, the clinical settings produce very few applications. Within the clinical settings, physical technologies require a breakthrough in their use.

Key Aspects Covered By Report:

Granular level information about the gene delivery technology market size, regional share, history, and forecast (2021-2028)

Driving factors affecting the market growth.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis

Most-detailed segmentation

The advancements and progress in the gene delivery technology market during the forecast period.

Market competition by key players

The restrictions and restraints are likely to hamper the market.

Top Market Companies Profiles Covered:

Horizon Discovery Group Co.

QIAGEN

Oxford Biomedica

SignaGen Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Vectalys

Sirion-Biotech GmbH

Takara Bio Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

OriGene Technologies Inc.

System Biosciences

Promega Corporation

Catalent Inc

Basic Questions Answered By Report:

Who are the key players in the gene delivery technology market?

What are the regional growth trends and the leading revenue-generating regions?

What is the major product type?

What are the major applications?

Which technologies will top the gene delivery technology market in next years?

What are the market openings, hazards, and outline?

Does the study cover COVID-19 Impact Analysis and its effect on growth?

What will be the performance rate of the emerging markets during a further time frame?

What are the growth strategies envisaged by the players to maintain their grip on the global consumption market?

Industrial Gene Delivery Technology Market: Growth Factors

The adoption of gene therapies and subsequent increase in clinical research activities around the globe has fueled the market growth. Also, the growing acceptance of gene therapy products and services has supported the gene delivery technologies market growth prospects. Other key driving factors of the market involve technological advancements in viral vectors, a rising pipeline of advanced therapies, and a growing number of regulatory approvals for advanced therapy products.

Global Gene Delivery Technology Market: Key Segmentation

Insight by Mode

In 2020, the biological vectors market segment secured the largest revenue share of the gene delivery technologies industry due to the high success rate of Kymriah and Yescarta. Following the acceptance of vectors-based therapy products, the above-mentioned vectors have experienced greater attention.

The chemical delivery method market segment is expected to secure a lucrative growth rate over the study period. Clinical challenges are observed in viral systems which propelled the chemical methods' use. Chemical delivery systems have replaced viral delivery systems because of their capability in combating challenges.

The physical delivery methods market segment has lower transfection efficiency than biological or chemical modes. One other drawback called low cell viability in electroporation-based physical methods enables other market players to gain more share. It helps them to address a high focus on transfection and cell viability issues.

Also Read, Global Gene Therapy Market Report, 2021-2028

Insight by Method

The ex-vivo market segment of the gene delivery technologies market witnessed the largest share in 2020. Its transduction efficiency is the major factor behind the high share achievement, making it an ideal candidate to be used in research settings.

In this market, the in-vivo delivery method market segment is expected to obtain a lucrative growth rate over the estimation period as it features a high preference for highly targeted gene deliveries. Researchers are extending research & development for the market segment. For example, Oregon Health and Science University built the gene-editing tool "Crispr-Cas9" in 2020, which enables genetic code editing for blind people.

Gene Delivery Technologies Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 2.64 Billion Market Outlook for 2028 USD 7.86 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 150% from 2021 - 2028 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 - 2028 Top Market Players Horizon Discovery Group Co., QIAGEN, Oxford Biomedica, SignaGen Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Vectalys, Sirion-Biotech GmbH and Others Segments Covered By Mode, By Application, By Method, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview: Gene Delivery Technology Market

The North American region registered a significant share of the global gene delivery technology market. Various clinical trials are used to access the efficacy of gene therapies to treat hereditary, cancer, genetic mutations, and rare disorders in the U.S. This factor is the key driver of the gene delivery technologies demand growth in North America.

In addition, the availability of better clinical infrastructure also contributes to market growth. Many companies are marketing gene delivery products and accessories, which will boost the gene delivery technologies industry growth prospects. The U.S. has already announced many research projects combined with other leaders under its Horizon 2020 plans. This project will also cover other vector-based gene delivery trials for rare diseases.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific gene delivery technologies industry is anticipated to account for a profitable gene delivery technology market growth rate over the assessment period. The region is well known for the developed pharmaceutical industry even with its large population size, and low labor costs.

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: [email protected]

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of mode, application, method, and geographic region.

Gene Delivery Technology Market: By Mode Outlook

Biological

Adenovirus



Retrovirus



AAV



Lentivirus



Other Viruses



Non-viral

Chemical

Physical

Gene Delivery Technology Market: By Application Outlook

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Vaccines

Research

Gene Delivery Technology Market: By Method Outlook

Ex vivo

In vivo

In vitro

