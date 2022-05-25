At 3.40 % CAGR, Global Thermal Insulation Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 34855 Million by 2028 - Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Thermal Insulation market was worth around USD 28,519.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 34855 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.40 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Thermal Insulation Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Thermal Insulation Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.40 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Thermal Insulation Market was valued approximately USD 28,519.50 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 34855 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. For its relatively active construction sector and increasing investments in urbanization projects, North America is a prominent regional market for thermal insulation materials, with the United States owning a significant market share.

is a prominent regional market for thermal insulation materials, with owning a significant market share. Asia Pacific building thermal insulation market is expected to rise substantially throughout the projected period.

building thermal insulation market is expected to rise substantially throughout the projected period. Growing demand for environmentally friendly building insulation materials, energy consumption will rise. China , India , and Japan are among the main economies that are investing in sustainable development.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Thermal Insulation Market By Material type (Stone Wool, Glass Wool, Plastic Foam and Others) By Application (Roof Insulation, Wall Insulation and Floor Insulation) By Building type (Residential Building and Non-residential Building) and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Thermal Insulation Market: Overview

Thermal insulation in buildings is used to reduce the amount of energy required to heat or cool a dwelling, as well as to minimize heat loss in the winter and hot air penetration in the summer. In locations with a large range of yearly average temperatures, building insulation is usually the most cost-effective strategy.

Over the forecast period, the environmental impact of insulating materials is projected to shift the industry's focus to the development of environmentally friendly solutions. Furthermore, rising plastic foam prices are likely to stifle industry expansion, leading to the development of alternative goods. Due to the strict laws governing traditional goods such as plastic foams, recyclable insulation is gaining favour. Homeowners, architects, and businesses are increasingly preferring green, biodegradable, and recyclable items as a result of growing environmental awareness, which is likely to increase the threat of replacements in the market throughout the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/thermal-insulation-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

150 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Thermal Insulation Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Rising Building & Construction Industry to Favor Growth.

The constantly expanding building and construction industry has resulted in an increase in thermal insulation measures. Furthermore, by minimising heat transfer elements across habitats, these aspects are responsible for lowering indoor temperatures. The carbon footprint is further reduced by lowering the rate of heat transfer from the outside environment and using less energy to maintain the desired temperature. Insulation provides good features to the infrastructure it insulates, such as fire and impact resistance. These elements are really appealing when it comes to constructing highly effective thermal insulation.

Restraints: Health Concerns Regarding Adoption of Few Building Thermal Insulation Products to Hinder Market Growth.

The continual change in fuel pricing has had a considerable impact on the automobile industry. Along with this, the change in disposable income, inflammation, and stringent government policies regarding automobiles affect the price of automobiles. Price variations in the automobile sector may provide further challenges to the expansion of the tyre cord textiles market in the near future.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/thermal-insulation-market

Opportunity: Increasing Energy Expenditure to Augment Growth

Due to recent price increases, significant energy usage might cost a lot of money to the consumer. It also results in the depletion of natural resources. As a result, consumers, particularly those who live in residential areas, make it a point to insulate their spaces. The development of low-energy insulation products, such as foamed plastics, presents a huge market opportunity because some of these products can recoup the cost of insulation in as little as 12 months through energy savings.

Challenge: concerns about health and the environment

Several thermal insulation materials, such as stone and glass wool, have negative health consequences, such as irritation of the respiratory and eye systems. Furthermore, due to carcinogen emissions during production, polymer-based insulating materials are subject to stringent regulations. These concerns about health and the environment will continue to stifle market expansion during the projection period.

Global Thermal Insulation Market: Segmentation

The global Thermal Insulation market is segregated based on material type, application and building type.

By Material type, the market is classified into Stone Wool, Glass Wool, Plastic Foam and Others. This category had a significant share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. During the forecast period, the plastic foam sector of the global thermal insulation material market is predicted to develop at the fastest rate. Increased global demand for LNG and LPG, as well as increased demand for refrigerators and air conditioners in the OEM market, are expected to propel this category forward.

By Application, the market is divided into Roof Insulation, Wall Insulation and Floor Insulation. The global Thermal Insulation market is dominated by wall insulation segment. Furthermore, wall insulation reduces costs and energy loss by keeping heat inside the house during the winter and preventing heat from entering the house during the summer. Insulate the walls with a variety of materials such as EPS, polyurethane foam, mineral wool, cellulose fibers, and sandwich panels, which would gradually enhance market demand in developed countries.

Get More Insight before [email protected] : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/thermal-insulation-market

List of Key Players of Thermal Insulation Market:

Johns Manville Corporation (US)

Saint-Gobain S.A. ( France )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Kingspan Group plc ( Ireland )

) Knauf Insulation Inc. (US)

Owens Corning (US)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Rockwool International A/S ( Denmark )

) Firestone Building Products Company (US)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Dow Corning Corporation (US)

Covestro AG ( Germany )

) URSA Insulation

S.A. ( Spain )

) Paroc Group Oy ( Finland )

) Atlas Roofing Corporation (US)

GAF Materials Corporation (US)

Lapolla Industries Inc. (US)

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co.Ltd. ( China )

) NICHIAS Corporation ( Japan )

) Fletcher Building Limited ( New Zealand )

) ODE Industry and Trade Inc. ( Turkey )

) Aspen Aerogels Inc. (US)

Trocellen GmbH ( Germany )

) Recticel SA ( Belgium )

) KCC Corporation ( South Korea ).

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Thermal Insulation Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Thermal Insulation Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Thermal Insulation Market Industry?

What segments does the Thermal Insulation Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Thermal Insulation Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 28,519.50 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 34855 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 3.40 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Johns Manville Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Kingspan Group plc (Ireland), Knauf Insulation, Inc. (US), Owens Corning (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), Firestone Building Products Company (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Covestro AG (Germany) , URSA Insulation, S.A. (Spain), Paroc Group Oy (Finland), Atlas Roofing Corporation (US), GAF Materials Corporation (US), Lapolla Industries, Inc. (US), Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), NICHIAS Corporation (Japan), Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand), ODE Industry and Trade Inc. (Turkey), Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (US), Trocellen GmbH (Germany), Recticel SA (Belgium), and KCC Corporation (South Korea). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2611

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/thermal-insulation-market

Recent Developments:

In December 2021 , Equinor and ENGIE, a French energy company, have developed the H2BE plan in Belgium , which intends to manufacture low-carbon hydrogen from natural gas using an ATR technology (auto thermal reformation) combined with storage and carbon capture.

, Equinor and ENGIE, a French energy company, have developed the H2BE plan in , which intends to manufacture low-carbon hydrogen from natural gas using an ATR technology (auto thermal reformation) combined with storage and carbon capture. In April 2021 , Atlas Roofing Company introduced SureSlope prefabricated tapered products. The new polyiso roof insulation component family is ideal for roofing applications, decreasing installation time and reducing waste on the job site.

Regional Dominance:

A growing emphasis.

For its relatively active construction sector and increasing investments in urbanization projects, North America is a prominent regional market for thermal insulation materials, with the United States owning a significant market share. A growing emphasis on green building initiatives, as well as the resulting demand for thermal insulation, are some of the key reasons driving growth.

Due to increased government spending on infrastructure and fast urbanization, the Asia Pacific building thermal insulation market is expected to rise substantially throughout the projected period. As a result of the growing demand for environmentally friendly building insulation materials, energy consumption will rise. China, India, and Japan are among the main economies that are investing in sustainable development.

Global Thermal Insulation Market is segmented as follows:

Thermal Insulation Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Stone Wool

Glass Wool

Plastic Foam

Others

Thermal Insulation Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Roof Insulation

Wall Insulation

Floor Insulation

Thermal Insulation Market: By Building Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Residential Building

Non-residential Building

Thermal Insulation Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Thermal Insulation Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-thermal-insulation-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Nisin Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Nisin Market accrued earnings worth approximately 439 (USD Million) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 1,038 (USD Million) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.1% over the period from 2022 to 2028.

The global Nisin Market accrued earnings worth approximately 439 (USD Million) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 1,038 (USD Million) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.1% over the period from 2022 to 2028. Propylene Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Propylene Market accrued earnings worth approximately 91.2 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 138.01(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Propylene Market accrued earnings worth approximately 91.2 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 138.01(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Ethylene Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Ethylene Market accrued earnings worth approximately 147.2 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 237.2 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 9.9% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

SOURCE Zion Market Research