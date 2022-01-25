At 4.8% CAGR, Interactive Kiosk Market Size to Hit USD 38.52 Billion in 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Interactive Kiosk Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 27.69 Billion in 2021 and is Projected to reach USD 38.52 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028 Research By Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Global Interactive Kiosk Companies Included In this Research Report:

NCR Corporation

Meridian

Diebold Nixdorf AG

Advantech Co.

REDYREF

NEXCOM International Co.

KIOSK Information Systems

ZEBRA Technologies Corporation

Embross Group

SlabbKiosks

Advanced Kiosks

Source Technologies

IER SAS

And Other are Also Contributing in this Market

Scope of Interactive Kiosk Market Report:

Interactive kiosk is a self-service device or a computer terminal deployed in public sector which help users to interconnect with digital content and information through user friendly affiliate. Interactive kiosks are used for many purpose such as bill payment, retail sales, information sharing, and tourism and for many other purpose. The kiosks are also used in many application areas from healthcare to travel industries, as it helps to gain personal information from the users. The broadcasting of advanced technologies offers enhanced visualizations in several industry verticals including education, corporate, retail, sports & entertainment, transportation, and others. In addition, interactive kiosk allows consumers to get control over their buying decisions, which leads to higher degree of customer satisfaction, and also is able to gain large number of customers. Interactive kiosk devices are technological affiliate service which empower customers to utilize a service independently without interference of service provider. The important factors affecting on the self-service kiosk industry include increase in demand for self-service machines & automated devices, technology advancements, wireless communication and remote management. Many of the self-service kiosk manufacturers, continue to extract these technologies with maximum prospective and are expected to include them as an essential component of the product offering. Interactive kiosks help to prevent long queues at public places, for instance in inquiry counters at banks, railway stations and malls and check-in counters at airports. At places such as hospitals and government offices, interactive kiosks assist to lower the paperwork related with visitor data collection and enhance visitors' experiences.

Increasing Demand for Shopping Without the Requirement of Interacting with Sales Representatives and Rising Number of Government Initiatives are Driving the Market Growth

The shifting of customers to online shopping more than entering brick and mortar shops, leads to drive the market's growth for interactive kiosks. An increase in the adoption of interactive kiosks in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and retail segments is expected to foster the growth of interactive kiosk market. Additionally, interactive kiosk leads to improve urban living, it provides several valuable services, like advertising, emergency notifications, live transit feeds, and free unlimited Wi-Fi access, to users. The Internet of Things (IoT), AI and other such intelligent connected devices are prepending more value to consumers which is also supplementing the growth of the market.

However, the high installation cost and need for regular maintenance of machine may hamper the growth of the interactive kiosk market. In spite of that, the companies are developing AI based technologies which may create an opportunity for the further growth of the global interactive kiosk market. Some of the well-known kiosks companies have started working on innovating and developing AI-based technology in interactive kiosks to give good experience to customers.

Reginal Analysis of Interactive Kiosk Industry

The Europe is expected to witness a significant growth in the global interactive kiosk market due to the presence of well-established and grown markets for self-service kiosk systems in this region. The increasing market demand is a positive sign for businesses of interactive kiosk market players in this region. Due to stringent standards and regulations pertaining to data privacy and security, Europe is expected to account for a sizable market share in the years to come.

The interactive kiosk industry in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth due to the growth of organized retail, tourism, and healthcare sectors. Increased customer purchasing power, increasing standard of living, increasing GDP growth, and rising product offering sales are some significant factors fueling the market growth in the this region. And also, continuously growing retail, hospitality, BFSI, and healthcare sectors are also fostering the market growth in this region. The China installed fully automatic interactive kiosks at Shanghai's Hongqiao for baggage check-in and flight, security clearance, and boarding powered by facial recognition technology. Most companies are shifting the landscape by engaging customers with interactive technology.

On Special Requirement Interactive Kiosk Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia , Rest Of APAC,

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

