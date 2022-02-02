At 7.81% CAGR, Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size to hit USD 56.18 Billion to 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market size reached USD 28.94 Billion in 2021. The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is growing at robust CAGR of 7.81%, and reach size of USD 56.18 Billion by end of Forecast 2028.

Increasing number of reproductive problems, rising awareness about infertility treatments are driving the growth of the Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instrument, {Sperm Separation System, Cryosystem, Incubator, Imaging System, Ovum Aspiration Pump, Cabinet, Micromanipulator, Laser Systems, Others}, Accessory & Disposable, Reagents & Media {Cryopreservation Media, Semen Processing Media, Ovum Processing Media, Embryo Culture Media}) By Technology (In Vitro-Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, Others), By End-User (Fertility Clinic, Hospital, Surgical Center, Clinical Research Institute) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028

Scope of Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market:

ART (assisted reproductive technology), primarily an uncontrolled multi-billion dollar industry is the only type of medical treatment that has the "ultimate goal" of creating another person. Basic ART (assisted reproductive technology) involves dietary changes, lifestyle changes, and medication or hormone therapy, and approximately 85% of infertility cases are treated with these measures. Additionally, more sophisticated and invasive interventions include intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF). Intrauterine insemination (IUI) is a relatively simple nonsurgical procedure in which sperm produced by a partner or donor is inserted into a woman's uterus during her ovulatory phase and brought closer to the ovum. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a more complicated procedure in which the ovum is removed from a woman's body by laparoscopy, fertilized by her spouse's or donor's semen, incubated in a laboratory dish until the embryo develops, and then transferred to the woman's uterus.

Some couples may also need a gamete intrafallopian transfer or zygote intrafallopian transfer. All but the most basic ART require treatment by a doctor, usually a reproductive endocrinologist or urologist. Additionally, intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) can also be used for surrogate pregnancies. The surrogate is a third party who conceives the baby for a full term, realizing that she will give the baby to the desired parent. In pregnancy surrogacy, the woman is conceived with the fertilized egg of the expected couple (using either the couple's gametes or donor gametes); thus, the surrogate does not have a genetic relationship with the baby. In partial surrogacy, the woman is implanted with the intended father's sperm (or donor's sperm) for the purpose of fertilizing one of the surrogate's own eggs; in this case, the surrogate is genetically related to the baby.

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Instrument (Sperm Separation System, Cryosystem, Incubator, Imaging System, Ovum Aspiration Pump, Cabinet, Micromanipulator, Laser Systems, Others)

(Sperm Separation System, Cryosystem, Incubator, Imaging System, Ovum Aspiration Pump, Cabinet, Micromanipulator, Laser Systems, Others) Accessory & Disposable

Reagents & Media (Cryopreservation Media, Semen Processing Media, Ovum Processing Media, Embryo Culture Media)

By Technology:

In Vitro-Fertilization

Artificial Insemination

Others

By End-User:

Fertility Clinic

Hospital

Surgical Center

Clinical Research Institute

Covid-19 on Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

The Covid-19 has affected millions of people worldwide, resulting in high mortality rates. Local disease has had a negative impact on the auxiliary reproductive technology market due to mobility limitations and safety concerns during the process. Many organizations have undertaken initiatives to maintain reproductive health standards. The decrease in the number of ART procedures at the beginning of Covid-19 has affected the market growth.

Some of the key players for the assisted reproductive technology market are:

Cook Medical Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.)

Genea Biomedx, Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Progyny Inc.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vitrolife AB

others

Recent Development:

News: Silverfleet Capital Invested in Leading UK Fertility Group CARE Fertility

On August 24th, 2020; Silverfleet Capital, a Pan-European private equity firm, entered into a binding agreement with CARE Fertility Holdings Limited (CARE or Company) on April 25, 2019 to acquire a majority stake. Headquartered in Nottingham, England, the company is the UK's leading breeding service provider with a strong scientific and clinical backbone. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Reginal Analysis:

Europe is expected to capture the major share of the assisted reproductive technology market owing to the increasing prevalence of infertility with the high demand for ART procedures in this region. Spain, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are the most active breeding nations in Europe, and market growth is expected to continue. In Spain, for example, 140,909 ART treatment cycles are performed annually, according to the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology.

On Special Requirement Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

