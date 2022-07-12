At 7% CAGR, Global Vulvodynia Treatment Market Size & Share Will Hit US$ 8 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global vulvodynia treatment market was worth around $5.4 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around $8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 7% over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Vulvodynia Treatment Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Vulvodynia Treatment Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Vulvodynia Treatment Market was valued approximately USD 5.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 8 Billion by 2028.

Western Europe trails as the next best contributor of the market share owing to the growing popularity of vulvodynia treatment procedures.

The development activities and research going on in devising a suitable treatment method for vulvodynia trigger opportunities for market growth.

The limited awareness of the disease and the lack of effective treatment methods for the diseases restrain the market growth of vulvodynia treatment.

Growing trend of economic and financial burden because of the disease which boosts the demand for vulvodynia treatment. Multidisciplinary approaches in vulvodynia treatment also trigger market growth to a large extent.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Vulvodynia Treatment Market By Type (Biofeedback Therapy, Intralesional Injections, and Oral Treatment), By Indication (Generalized Vulvodynia and Localized Vulvodynia), By End-Users (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Vulvodynia Treatment Market : Overview

Vulvodynia is vulvar pain or some kind of discomfort with respect to reproductive stages. All the comorbid symptoms and the pain associated with the disease will complicate any kind of movement or management. It also triggers some biological, psychological, and interpersonal factors that aggravate the illness to some extent.

The pain and discomfort increase while the vulva expands and contracts. That kind of movement is called vulvodynia. This problem is not easily diagnosable. The emergence of this condition affects a woman's life by disrupting her sex life and also her efforts to exercise. It is classified into two types such as generalized vulvodynia and localized vulvodynia.

It is usually caused due to improper tampon insertion, prolonged sitting, or horseback riding. Sometimes sexual intercourse or extreme gynecological examinations along with wearing tight undergarments can also cause this illness.

This occurs to women of all ages. Even though the disease is not fatal, this comes across as a life-disrupting illness that needs immediate cure or treatment. The reproductive health of women is also affected to some extent.

Industry Dynamics:

Vulvodynia Treatment Market : Growth Drivers

Growing focus on women's healthcare issues propels the market growth.

The major growth drivers of the global vulvodynia treatment market are the growing focus on women's healthcare and the awareness that has crept in recent times. There are multiple advancements in healthcare facilities to ease the treatment of vulvodynia to a great extent. This actually triggers huge demand for vulvodynia treatment thus making more people to opt for it. The access to the raw materials and generic products for the treatment methods are quite flexible and abundant thus improving the consumption of the treatment thereby inducing market growth.

Technological advancement in the field of vulvodynia treatment methods also improves its popularity. Many companies have now started focusing on bringing some technological advancements in the vulvodynia drug which propels growth in the market.

There is some growing awareness of the disease in recent times which seems to have increased its consumption. The growing knowledge amongst gynecologists is also supporting the market to a large extent. The growing leverage of anesthetics, lidocaine gels, and creams to reduce the pain also drives market growth exclusively.

Female sexual dysfunction has become a prominent problem and also awareness about it has increased in recent times. Pain killers for that illness have actually triggered more focus on the treatment method and medications have been prescribed in large quantities.

There is also a growing trend of economic and financial burden because of the disease which boosts the demand for vulvodynia treatment. Multidisciplinary approaches in vulvodynia treatment also trigger market growth to a large extent.

Vulvodynia Treatment Market : Restraints

Limited awareness of the disease and the side effects hamper market growth.

The limited awareness of the disease and the lack of effective treatment methods for the diseases restrain the market growth of vulvodynia treatment. Apart from this, the treatment is also touted to bring some considerable side effects because of the heavy medications used. All these factors curtail the expansion of the vulvodynia treatment market.

Vulvodynia Treatment Market: Opportunities

Growing research on improving the treatment methods of vulvodynia offers the opportunity for market expansion.

The development activities and research going on in devising a suitable treatment method for vulvodynia trigger opportunities for market growth. Along with this, the therapeutic intervention and modification of drugs used in the process also greatly render global vulvodynia treatment market expansion opportunities.

Vulvodynia Treatment Market: Challenges

The lack of awareness of such a disease poses a challenge to the global market.

Many developing countries suffer from a lack of awareness and knowledge about this illness. The treatment methods and the lack of infrastructures & medical equipment needed for its cure are also in shortage in many regions. This factor acts as a challenge for the global market expansion and mass leverage.

Side effects of the treatment also challenge the market growth.

The treatment involves therapeutic intervention which appears to bring lots of side effects that affect people in different ways. This causes people to refuse treatment or a cure for this disease which in turn poses a challenge to market growth.

Global Vulvodynia Treatment Market : Segmentation

The global vulvodynia treatment market is fragmented into types, indications, end-users, and regions.

The type is classified into biofeedback therapy, intralesional injections, and oral treatment. The indication is divided into generalized vulvodynia and localized vulvodynia. The end users are hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

List of Key Players of Vulvodynia Treatment Market :

Allergan plc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Pfizer Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca plc.

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc

National Vulvodynia Association.

Recent Developments

In June 2020 , Allergen introduced vibrators to treat vulvodynia pelvic pains and also for more health benefits.

, Allergen introduced vibrators to treat vulvodynia pelvic pains and also for more health benefits. In Nov 2020 , NIH-funded researchers developed a non-surgical treatment method for endometriosis and vulvodynia.

Regional Dominance:

The global market is likely to be dominated by North America during forecast period.

North America dominates the global vulvodynia treatment market due to the prevalence of these diseases and infertility issues. The research and ongoing development activities in this region also support market growth. Western Europe trails as the next best contributor of the market share owing to the growing popularity of vulvodynia treatment procedures. The growing medical research also improves the consumption of this treatment. There is a rapid progression of generic medications in the Asia Pacific region which makes it the third-most lucrative market contributor.

Global Vulvodynia Treatment Market is segmented as follows:

Vulvodynia Treatment Market : By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Biofeedback Therapy

Intralesional Injections

Oral Treatment

Vulvodynia Treatment Market : By Indication Outlook (2022-2028)

Generalized Vulvodynia

Localized Vulvodynia

Vulvodynia Treatment Market : By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Vulvodynia Treatment Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

