At a CAGR of 7.2%, Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market is projected to grow USD 2.9 Billion by 2028: Industry Analysis, Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) market was valued at around $1.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach 2.9 billion by 2028 with a healthy CAGR of 7.2 % over the forecast years. The report is a comprehensive study of market definition, growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges. The report covers the geographical market along with comprehensive competitive landscape analysis.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market By End-User (Military, Medical, Optical 3D Measurement, Aviation, Automotive, and Consumer Electronics), By Technology (Wavelength Selective Switching, Nematics LCoS, and Ferroelectric LCoS), By Product (Head-mounted Display, Projector, and Head-up Display), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market: Overview

Liquid crystal on silicon display is developed with the help of a liquid crystal layer placed in between a thin film transistor and a silicon semiconductor with reflective coatings. These displays are highly utilized in projectors. Liquid crystal display is an innovative technology that makes use of liquid crystals for display purposes. These silicones find a wide number of applications in different end-user sectors like entertainment, medical, defense, and automation. Touch display facilitates a very fine quality output. However, these liquid crystals on silicon have massively revolutionized the current market landscape as plasma and cathode ray tube technology is largely being replaced by the digital light processing liquid crystal on silicon and liquid crystal display technologies. LCoS offers high contrast and resolution ratios. They deliver more accurate results when compared to DLP and LCD.

Liquid crystal on silicon refers to the miniaturized reflective active-matrix liquid crystal display. LCoS was typically designed for projectors, but it is now used for a wide range of applications like optical pulse shaping, near-eye displays, structured illumination, and wavelength selective switching. Some LCD projectors utilize transmissive LCDs that permit light to get through the liquid crystal. The LCoS products offer high quality and more precise results than are not provided by any other technology. Some of the major products based on this technology include microscopy SLM, head-up display, head-mounted display, and many more.

Industry Dynamics:

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for projectors from the different end-users sectors is likely to drive the growth of the global market.

The global liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) market is likely to spur exponentially in the forthcoming years due to the growing demand for projectors in different areas like education and others. Additionally, the inclusion of fun learning in the education curriculum is likely to further expand the scope of liquid crystals on silicon displays. Educating children with the help of video lectures and examples is on the rise, which in turn is very beneficial for the liquid crystal on silicon display market. The growing inclination of people towards the sport and cultural events globally is further accentuating the demand for projectors in the market. However, the demand for advanced projects like Pico is expected to drive the market. Its high compatibility with a wide range of products is of immense importance to manufacturers. However, the different advantages of liquid crystal on silicon over other computing technologies are also increasing its adoption rate. The supreme technology of silicon, like ruggedness and better equality, are among the leading growth drivers.

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market: Restraints

High research and development support is likely to restrain the growth of the global market.

The extensive requirement for research and development support along with huge financial backing is likely to hamper the growth of the global market.

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market: Opportunities

Rapidly proliferating aviation sector is likely to create huge opportunities in the global market.

The growing deployment of liquid crystal on silicon technology in aviation space is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the global liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the government in several regions is investing heavily to strengthen its aviation sector. Therefore, it is expected to generate huge revenue in the forthcoming years.

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market: Challenges

Involvement of tech costs is a huge challenge in the global market.

However, the growing cost of technology as compared to traditional technology is high. Therefore, manufacturers are finding difficulty in manufacturing LCoS microdevices.

List of Key Players of Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market:

Holoeye Systems Inc.

Guangzhou Weijie Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Citizen Finetech Miyota Co. Ltd.

Forth Dimension Displays Ltd.

Aaxa Technologies

Canon Inc.

Shenzhen Coolux Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Siliconmicrodisplay Inc.

Himax Display Inc.

JVC Kenwood Corporation

LG Electronics

Microvision Inc.

pioneer corporation.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.2% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market was valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 2.9 billion by 2028.

On the basis of Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) market due to the presence of growing economies like China, India, and Japan.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the growth rate forecast and market size for Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market Industry?

What segments does the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.6 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 2.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.2% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Holoeye Systems Inc., Guangzhou Weijie Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Citizen Finetech Miyota Co. Ltd., Forth Dimension Displays Ltd., Aaxa Technologies, Canon Inc., Shenzhen Coolux Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Siliconmicrodisplay Inc., Himax Display Inc., JVC Kenwood Corporation, LG Electronics, Microvision Inc., and pioneer corporation. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/968

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) market can be segmented into end-user, technology, product, and region.

By end-user, the market can be segmented into military, medical, optical 3D measurement, aviation, automotive, consumer electronics, and others.

By technology, the market can be segmented into wavelength selective switching, nematics LCoS, and ferroelectric LCoS.

By product, the market can be segmented into the head-mounted display, projector, and head-up display.

Recent Developments:

Syndiant Inc. in January 2019 announced optical engine platforms and 1080p & 4K UHD LCOS microdisplays at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada .

Fourth Dimension Display in February 2019 launched a 2K x 2K high-performance reflective LCOS device at Photonics West 2019.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) market due to the presence of growing economies like China, India, and Japan.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) market due to the presence of growing economies like China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, the growing disposable income of people in the region is further likely to complement the growth of the regional market. Consumer's lifestyle in the region is changing massively. People in the region are highly adopting new technology owing to their rising living standards. Additionally, the growing penetration of electronic goods in the middle-class sector in the region is likely to further expand the scope of the regional market in the forthcoming years.

Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market is segmented as follows:

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Military

Medical

Optical 3D measurement

Aviation

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Wavelength selective switching

Nematics lcos

Ferroelectric lcos

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Head-mounted display

Projector

Head-up display

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-liquid-crystal-on-silicon-lcos-market-is

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

