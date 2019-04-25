At bauma 2019, XCMG Builds Towards A Better Future with Smart Equipment and Solutions

Its activities included:

Hosted an opening ceremony

Delivering a batch of rough terrain-wheeled cranes to NITEK of Russia and an additional order of XCA100E cranes, which represents the highest level of Chinese cranes, to Josef Buller GmbH of Germany .

and an additional order of XCA100E cranes, which represents the highest level of Chinese cranes, to Josef Buller GmbH of . Announced that the bulk export of XCMG's equipment to Europe marked XCMG's strength in high-end construction machinery market.

marked XCMG's strength in high-end construction machinery market. Presented the Best Partners in Europe award to XCMG's Poland company.

"Construction machinery is a global industry. The Chinese market not only attracts top international manufacturers, but also cultivates excellent Chinese brands to form a complete industrial chain. By competing with leading enterprises from around the world, Chinese brands are also breathing new, creative and energetic life to achieve faster and better development," noted Wang Min, Chairman and CEO of XCMG, at the Chinese Construction Machinery Brands Conference at bauma 2019.

Innovative, smart and reliable

At bauma 2019, XCMG debuted the XCA60E and XCA130_E, the world's first "Intelligent+" all-terrain cranes, the customized XCT25L5_E truck crane, all-around XE210E hydraulic excavator, XCA938E and XC958E next-generation smart loaders, GR1605 innovative land leveler, XS123 high-performance road roller, E series rotary drilling rigs, and new scissor lift aerial work platforms developed exclusively for the European market.

With XCMG's innovative technologies, its machinery has been improved to adapt to extreme environments. Developed using its golden standard of "Advanced and Endurable," XCMG is creating an industrial legend with IM development. The latest achievements include the IM base for large-tonnage loaders that can complete raw material cutting, structural welding, conveying, coating and assembly.

XCMG first appeared at the bauma tradeshow in 1992 as the only representative of the Chinese construction machinery industry. 27 years later, XCMG has grown into the sixth-largest manufacturer worldwide and has ranked No.1 in China for 30 years.

In 2018, XCMG achieved operational revenue of more than RMB 100 billion (US$14.91 billion) with exports totaling US$1.28 billion. XCMG has achieved 97% market share in "Belt and Road" countries, winning more and more clients with its high-quality products and services.

SOURCE XCMG