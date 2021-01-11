At CES 2021, TOTO Offers CLEANOVATION as Key Strategy for New Normal Way of Life and Highlights Entry into Wellness Sector

"In 2020, people's lives and values shifted dramatically due to the devastating realities of the COVID-19 global pandemic," said Shinya Tamura, CEO of TOTO USA. "As the global leader in innovation and technological advancement in the residential bathroom and public restroom, TOTO has enabled consumers to live successfully in each era. At CES 2021, we will showcase the future of a clean, comfortable lifestyle in the age of COVID-19 with products and cutting-edge technologies that will enable consumers to navigate our New Normal Way of Life successfully ."

CLEANOVATION: Pioneering Cleanliness Technologies that Enrich the New Normal Way of Life

CLEANOVATION, which combines the words "clean" and "innovation," enables TOTO to articulate its commitment to the kind of refreshing cleanliness that promotes peace of mind, beauty, and wellness through its technological innovations that enrich people's New Normal Way of Life as they protect the planet. As the company articulates, "TOTO Innovation brings a new world of clean to life, enriching every moment of every day."

WASHLET: The COVID-19 global pandemic heightened the importance of personal cleansing with water, and people across the U.S. shifted their daily ritual from wiping to washing with WASHLET. Far superior to the paper alternative, Americans experienced a new kind of clean that left them more refreshed, rejuvenated, and confident than they had ever felt after a bathroom break.

WASHLET uses pure, clean water – and myriad technological innovations – to make its users cleaner and more refreshed than they have ever felt. When the cleansing cycle is activated, a streamlined wand with AIR-IN WONDER-WAVE technology extends from beneath the seat to provide a soothing warm flow of aerated water for complete cleansing. Because the water is drawn directly from the home's fresh water supply, WASHLET delivers warm, aerated water that is always clean and pure. Once the cleansing cycle is completed, users may engage the drying cycle, which uses warm air to gently dry the area, protecting the environment by reducing the need for toilet tissue.

WASHLET+ -- the latest innovation by TOTO -- seamlessly connects a TOTO toilet and WASHLET+ unit, providing CLEAN SYNERGY, four advanced cleaning technologies that work together to keep the toilet bowl fresh and clean at all times.

Since its launch in 1980, TOTO has sold more than 50,000,000 WASHLET units worldwide, sparking a global revolution in personal cleansing. Today, WASHLET is recognized as the best-selling brand of electric toilet seats with bidet function in the world.1

NEOREST, WASHLET+, and CLEAN SYNERGY

With the need for cleanliness and hygienic surfaces at the forefront of consumers' minds, TOTO NEOREST and WASHLET+ offer cleaning technologies that work synergistically and are especially important in this New Normal Way of Life that consumers are experiencing:

PREMIST: The bowl's interior is sprayed with a fine mist of water to reduce matter, mold, and mildew's ability to stick to its surface.

CEFIONTECT: A nano-technology glaze seals the porcelain with an ionized barrier, creating a super-slippery, non-porous surface that repels matter, mold, and mildew.

TORNADO FLUSH SYSTEM: The rimless bowl design and 2.5 diameter trapway use 100% of the water to remove waste effectively and clean every inch of the bowl and rim. The TORNADO FLUSH SYSTEM by TOTO optimizes water conservation (1.28 or 1.0 gallons per flush) while setting a high bar in quiet world-class flushing performance.

EWATER+: The cleanliness of the bowl's surface and the interior and exterior of WASHLET and NEOREST wands is ensured by automatically misting them with electrolyzed water, a well-known clean agent, which reduces the need for harsh cleaning chemicals. Electrolyzed water is produced by electrolysis of the chloride ions in ordinary tap water. It is completely free of added chemicals and harsh cleaning agents. Over time, EWATER+ returns to its original state as ordinary tap water.

TOUCHLESS PRODUCTS: Today, consumers are intensely concerned about infectious disease transmission when they use the restroom in airports, shopping centers, schools, offices, and other facilities. They want the security of knowing they can safely use public restrooms without the worry of coming into contact with infectious diseases like the coronavirus, influenza virus, or norovirus, to name but a few.

TOTO touchless restroom fixtures enable patrons to use the restroom and wash and dry their hands without touching the toilet, urinal, faucet, soap dispenser, or hand dryer. Consequently, they are secure in the knowledge they can safely use the restroom and significantly reduce the risk of spreading infectious diseases.

Touchless Auto-Flush Toilets and Urinals

Touchless ECOPOWER smart-sensor flush valves for toilet and urinals are energy-saving, durable, and provide maximum performance in even the most demanding, high-traffic public restrooms. This self-powered hydroelectric flush valve system generates its power during use; every time water turns the internal turbine. No daily usage minimum required. Its self-adjusting smart-sensor technology does not require manual calibration for fast, easy installation. Available in exposed and concealed valve styles.

Touchless Faucets

Touchless smart-sensor faucets by TOTO are available with an ECOPOWER platform, which harnesses the energy of running water to power the faucets, saving water and energy. These hands-free faucets replenish their charge with every use. No minimum daily usage is required, which translates into reduced electricity use, lower maintenance costs, and better ecology with hands-free, automatic-shut-off. They are also available with an electrical platform.

This year, TOTO introduces a wide range of new spout styles for its Touchless Faucets, including the GE, GC, GM, Riviera, Gooseneck, Axiom, Helix, and Standard (both round and square).

Touchless Soap Dispensers

TOTO Touchless Soap Dispensers provide hands-free operation with foaming soap for a hygienic handwashing experience. The micro-sensor under the spout ensures accurate hand detection. The auto-purge cycle prevents soap from clogging the spout.

Touchless Hand Dryers

Infrared sensor-operated, Touchless Clean Dry Hand Dryers offer innovative, high-speed air wicking technology that dries the user's hands in under 12 seconds for an effective, economical solution. Touchless Clean Dry hand dryers reduce energy use by 25% and are extremely quiet, with a low decibel rating between 55 and 62 dB.

WELLNESS TOILET

For more than 100 years, TOTO has been the plumbing industry's pioneer, creating a new global bathroom culture and contributing significantly to the residential bathroom and commercial restroom evolution. Today, in the era of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, TOTO continues to lead the way through accelerated digital innovation and partnerships with experts worldwide to develop a brand-new residential bathroom experience in the field of wellness – the WELLNESS TOILET.

The WELLNESS TOILET uses multiple cutting-edge sensing technologies to support consumers' wellness by tracking and analyzing their mental and physical status. Each time the individual sits on the WELLNESS TOILET, it scans their body and its key outputs, then provides recommendations to improve their wellness. There is no additional action needed, so people can easily check their wellness throughout their daily routine, every time they take a bathroom break. They will see their current wellness status and receive wellness-improvement recommendations on a dashboard in an app on their smartphones.

The residential bathroom is the perfect place to support people's wellness for a variety of reasons. First, although there are a number of other products that track individuals' wellness (e.g., wearable devices), it is more convenient to monitor and analyze the body as a part of the everyday routine act of using the WELLNESS TOILET, to which individuals are accustomed. Second, toilets and people have two unique touchpoints that cannot be found elsewhere – the skin and human waste. The WELLNESS TOILET is in direct contact with individuals' skin when they are sitting on it, and it analyzes the waste they deposit -- a wealth of wellness data can be collected from fecal matter.

TOTO anticipates launching the WELLNESS TOILET to the residential market in the next several years. The company's ongoing innovation in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things will continue to improve consumers' New Normal Way of Life.



Journalist's Note: High-resolution digital images of the WELLNESS TOILET, WASHLET, WASHLET+, NEOREST, and Touchless Products are available for download from the Online Press Room or immediately upon request.

About TOTO

TOTO USA is headquarters for the Americas Division of the TOTO Global Group, which was established in 1917 with the founding of TOTO, Ltd., in Kitakyushu, Japan. TOTO is the world's largest manufacturer of bathroom fixtures and fittings, with $5.47 billion in annual sales (as of March 2020 and its exchange rate). For more than 100 years, TOTO has been the recognized leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design with products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience. Today, the company maintains 33,554 employees in 19 countries and owns manufacturing facilities around the world in countries as diverse as Japan, Mexico, Germany, the USA, India, and China. Guided by its corporate philosophy , the TOTO Global Group strives to create a great company, trusted by people worldwide, which contributes to the betterment of society. Dedicated to engineering products that respect the environment while meeting people's needs for comfort, beauty, and performance, TOTO is the sole plumbing manufacturer to maintain a research and development center devoted to universal design, advanced science, and technology. Consumers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing they purchased a brand that innovates to improve people's quality of life. Winner of numerous domestic and international awards and recognitions, TOTO is the only plumbing manufacturer honored as Water Efficiency Leader by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The company continues to raise industry standards and consumer expectations about what is possible in the bath space, as TOTO believes a high-quality bathroom is an experience and an everyday luxury people value and appreciate.

For more information, consumers may visit www.totousa.com or call 1.888.295.8134, Option 5. Follow TOTO on Twitter ( @TOTOUSA ) and Instagram (@TOTOUSA) and become a TOTO fan on Facebook .



1In 2019, Euromonitor International, Ltd., a global leader in international market research, certified WASHLET as the world's number one brand of electric toilet seats with bidet functionality based its sales volume.

SOURCE TOTO

Related Links

http://www.totousa.com

