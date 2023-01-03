At CES 2023, Leading Research Firm Parks Associates Highlights Disruption and Growth in Consumer Technology Markets

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of CES, international firm Parks Associates today announced the full list of new research whitepapers, which emphasize the role of tech across the consumer markets and the value of market research in guiding strategic decisions.

Parks Associates: Penetration of Home Services

Parks Associates hosts the 17th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies in Las Vegas on January 5 at the Venetian Conference Room, in cooperation with CES® 2023. Sponsors are Johnson Controls, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Alarm.com, Electronic Caregiver, Homebase, Ivani, Nice, and Rapid Response Monitoring.

Parks Associates estimates that by 2023, more than 103 million US households will have high-speed internet delivered to their home and overall US internet adoption – including mobile broadband-only households – will reach 114.5 million.

The whitepapers focus on broadband, next-generation controls, user interfaces, home energy management, streaming and the rise of ad-based video services, support for the smart home, Wi-Fi and managed services, home security, and the growth opportunities within commercial buildings, especially apartments, independent living, and student housing.

