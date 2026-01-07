At CES 2026: RICTOR Unveils the X4 "Air Mobility Pod" at $39,900, No Pilot's License Required

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, RICTOR officially launched the X4, the world's first "Hop-on-and-Take-off" ultralight eVTOL. With a price point of $39,900, the X4 shatters the whole industry. By complying with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 103 regulations, the X4 stands as one of the few manned aircraft globally that can be operated legally without airworthiness certification or a pilot's license, dramatically lowering the threshold to personal flight.

Technical Breakthroughs for Accessible Flight:

The X4 is engineered with practicality and safety at its core. It features 63-inch carbon-fiber folding propellers in a 4-axis, 8-propeller configuration, providing a 100kg payload capacity while keeping noise levels below 65 decibels. Its proprietary Dynamic Balance Algorithm adjusts the output of all eight motors in real-time, ensuring stable hover even in side winds of up to Level 6.

Safety is paramount. The X4's power system utilizes a semi-solid-state battery pack with a dual-battery redundancy design, allowing for a safe landing even if one battery module fails. It supports both pre-planned route and manual control modes, coupled with very low-altitude flight capability (as low as 3 meters above ground), catering to scenarios from urban commuting to outdoor adventure.

Designed for true portability, the X4 folds down to a compact 1.2 cubic meters, enabling easy transport in a standard pickup truck bed. It also supports in-vehicle charging while driving or parked, realizing the vision of "fly anywhere, anytime."

A New Market Vision:

"Our goal is not to compete with giants in the complex manned aviation track, but to pioneer a completely new, accessible market for 'light aerial mobility,'" stated the CEO of Kuickwheel Technology (RICTOR's parent company) at the launch event. "The X4 rivals the private aircraft of high-end enthusiasts, but we've made it radically more affordable and simplified its usage."

This blend of safety and accessibility comes at a launch price of $39,900 with a $5,000 deposit. First deliveries are scheduled for Q2 2026.

A Foundation of Proven Expertise:

RICTOR is no newcomer to smart mobility. Founded in 2014 and recognized as a national-level SME leader in China, the company holds nearly 500 patents in the smart short-distance transportation sector. Its core proprietary KL.tech Expert System integrates seven major technologies—including FOC motor vector control, gyroscope attitude control, and intelligent BMS—maintaining a 2-3 year lead in key areas. Its e-bike and e-scooter products are exported to over 80 countries and regions worldwide.

From solving the "last five kilometers" of ground travel to now entering the low-altitude mobility sphere, RICTOR is demonstrating the vision and capability to become a defining force in global smart mobility.

About RICTOR:

RICTOR is a Smart eMobility Company dedicated to building a smarter, more connected, and three-dimensional future for personal transportation. Starting with intelligent, IoT-connected electric bikes and expanding into new verticals like aerial mobility, RICTOR's mission is to make smart, liberating mobility accessible to all.

