CES 2025: RICTOR Ventures into Comprehensive Air, Land, and Sea Mobility

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, RICTOR, an international brand incubated by KUICKWHEEL, made a stunning debut with its forward-looking products for all-terrain mobility, showcasing its profound expertise and exceptional innovation in the smart mobility sector to the world.

At the Central Hall's all-domain mobility showcase, RICTOR has curated a visual feast centered around the theme of "Future Mobility." Two major new products—the Skyrider X1 flying motorcycle and the electric karting boat—are set to be the highlights of the event.

RICTOR BOOTH RICTOR Flying Motorcycle: Skyrider X1

The Skyrider X1, RICTOR's latest achievement in the eVTOL field, redefines low-altitude flying products with its exceptional performance and more affordable pricing. Equipped with a 4-axis, 8-propeller system and constructed from carbon fiber composite and aviation-grade aluminum, the Skyrider X1 boasts a maximum flight speed of 100 km/h and a flight duration of up to 40 minutes. It features automatic route planning and can adjust flight height, speed, and direction based on real-time weather and environmental changes, significantly reducing flight risks. The addition of automatic take-off and landing functions ensures convenience and safety. For pilots seeking manual control, the Skyrider X1 also supports manual operation and joystick controls, catering to diverse flying preferences.

The electric karting boat represents RICTOR's innovation in water-based mobility. Built with a solid EPP and metal frame design, it is lightweight yet robust, supporting a maximum load of 150 kg. Powered by a robust 15,000-watt motor, it offers a thrilling ride with a top speed of 45 km/h and a lasting endurance of up to 70 minutes. Users can fully enjoy the excitement of high-speed water travel.

The launch of these two products signifies RICTOR's significant step towards a comprehensive air, land, and sea mobility strategy, introducing a new vision of "Future Mobility Beyond the Ground" to the world.

Since its establishment, KUICKWHEEL has been dedicated to the research and development of two-wheeled electric vehicles, continuously launching high-quality products that meet market demands. The appearance at CES 2025 is not only a comprehensive display of RICTOR's technical strength and market influence but also a profound exploration and outlook on the future of mobility. RICTOR is fully committed to entering the all-terrain mobility space, covering land, sea, and air!

