At CES 2026, The Things Industries Unveils Two Billion Dollar Impact Delivered by their Low Power IoT Platform and Products, Marking a New Era of Mature and Scalable IoT

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Things Industries announced today that the global economic value generated by organizations running low power IoT connected systems on its enterprise platform 'The Things Stack' has surpassed two billion dollars annually. The milestone signals the inflexion point for low power IoT, demonstrating that the technology has moved beyond experimentation into widespread, revenue generating production use.

The announcement coincides with the company's participation at CES 2026 in Las Vegas where it will showcase global deployments built on its Low Power IoT Network Server, The Things Stack.

The announcement reflects a broader market shift that has taken shape over the past year, as expectations around IoT adoption have realigned with industrial reality.

"In 2025, the market reached a point of alignment," said Wienke Giezeman, CEO of The Things Industries. "Attention has shifted away from spectacle toward substance, with IoT adoption now moving in step with real industrial timelines and operational needs."

The Things Industries has reached a stage of maturity in which enterprises across utilities, logistics, food tech, real estate, industrial automation, and agriculture can deploy and scale sensors with far lower cost and complexity than traditional IoT solutions.

With more than 4 million devices connected globally and thousands of production deployments, The Things Industries has become a leading indicator of this shift. Its customer base includes enterprise organizations operating large private networks that rely on real time data for operational continuity and measurable economic return.

A few industry leaders speaking at The Things Conference 2025 back in September reinforced this shift, highlighting the structural changes required for IoT to deliver long term value.

"What we are seeing now is a transition from pilots to infrastructure," said Pete Bernard, CEO of the EDGE AI Foundation, during The Things Conference 2025. "Low power, edge based systems are no longer experimental. They are becoming a dependable part of how organizations run their operations."

Design discipline and longevity were also emphasized as critical success factors for large scale deployments.

"The industry has learned that chasing a single killer application is not enough," said Kai Hackbarth, Head of Products and Solutions Europe at Bosch, speaking at The Things Conference 2025. "Real progress happens when IoT systems are designed to evolve over time, support changing requirements, and remain operational for years."

At CES, visitors to North Hall Stand 10349 will see examples of global low power IoT systems that have matured into essential enterprise workflows. These include food safety monitoring across continents, real time asset tracking in industrial environments, building management systems that reduce energy costs, and large scale agricultural operations using sensor networks for operational gains. Each real world example illustrates the same trend: IoT is delivering economic value today through highly scalable, low power infrastructure.



