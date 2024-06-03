At COMPUTEX 2024, LITEON Teams Up with Partners to Showcase NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 Rack-Scale System, Contributing to the Latest-Generation AI Server Ecosystem

TAIPEI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology (2301.tw) will showcase the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 system for the first time with ecosystem partners at COMPUTEX 2024. This high-efficiency power system, tailored specifically for the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture , is designed and manufactured by LITEON in Taiwan. It complies with the latest NVIDIA MGX rack specifications and is compatible with the ORV3 standard, integrating canister, 1400A busbar, and power shelf to deliver a high-power-density solution, helping customers accelerate the integration of new-generation AI server cabinets and craft a comprehensive, advanced AI system solution. The aim is to bolster the ever-growing high-level computing capacity in the AI era.

LITEON Technology, in response to the data center's need for high-performance AI computing, continues to invest in the development of liquid-cooling systems that are compatible with the NVIDIA Blackwell platform, thereby fostering a high-efficiency liquid-cooling ecosystem. LITEON is planning to launch two liquid-cooling solutions powered by NVIDIA Blackwell: the former is a liquid-to-liquid in-row CDU 600kW, and the latter is a liquid-to-air 100kW sidecar, both designed to meet the high-level computing demands of data centers. LITEON has the capability to integrate power, liquid cooling, cabinet, software, and systems, and can fully incorporate liquid-cooling technology and power systems, ranging from PSU, water cooling plates, CDU, and power shelves to the entire cabinet. This provides customers with a comprehensive suite of data center AI server liquid-cooling solutions.

"LITEON, boasting over 40 years of prowess in power, offers NVIDIA ecosystem partners a comprehensive solution, spanning from power management systems to cooling technology. In collaboration with partners, LITEON is co-creating a novel paradigm in the AI field, establishing an efficient, energy-saving, and sustainable data center. This is in response to the high computing power and high energy consumption challenges posed by the new generation of data centers," said Anson Chiu, the president of LITEON Technology.

"As AI becomes more pervasive across industries, the demand for accelerated computing is driving data center innovations," said Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president of GPU product management at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA is collaborating with LITEON — a pioneer in liquid cooling and power management, and a critical part of NVIDIA's AI ecosystem — to help reduce energy consumption in data centers and lower environmental impact."

At COMPUTEX 2024, LITEON Technology, in collaboration with its partners, will showcase the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 system. This demonstration will underscore LITEON's capability to independently design and integrate customized power cabinets, catering to the diverse and flexible needs of customers. With its cutting-edge core technologies in advanced power management, innovative mechanical design, and a competitive edge in software and hardware integration, LITEON Technology eagerly anticipates working with NVIDIA ecosystem partners. The goal is to create an optimized AI computing experience, establish a sustainable and compatible green data center, and advance a new milestone in AI.

For more information about LITEON data center power solutions and liquid-cooling solutions, please visit https://liteon-cips.com/ .

